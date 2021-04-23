Moody's assigns provisional ratings to nine classes of debt to be issued by Dryden 88 Euro CLO 2020 DAC

Madrid, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the following provisional ratings to debt to be issued by Dryden 88 Euro CLO 2020 DAC (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 117,600,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR 120,000,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan due 2034, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR 18,400,000 Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 25,000,000 Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 10,200,000 Class C-1 Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....EUR 18,400,000 Class C-2 Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....EUR 29,400,000 Class D Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 21,000,000 Class E Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....EUR 9,800,000 Class F Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in our methodology.

The Issuer is a managed cash flow CLO. At least 92.5% of the portfolio must consist of senior secured obligations and up to 7.5% of the portfolio may consist of senior unsecured obligations, second-lien loans, mezzanine obligations and high yield bonds. The portfolio is expected to be 100% ramped as of the closing date and to comprise of predominantly corporate loans to obligors domiciled in Western Europe. In the event the pool is not fully ramped up at closing there will be a short ramp up period, during which additional assets can be acquired in compliance with the portfolio guidelines.

PGIM Loan Originator Manager Limited ("PGIM") will manage the CLO. It will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of collateral on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's 4.6-year reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, purchases are permitted using: (i) principal proceeds from unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk obligations or credit improved obligations; and (ii) any scheduled principal proceeds or discretionary sale proceeds up to the first payment date following the end of the reinvestment period.

In addition to the nine classes of notes rated by Moody's, the Issuer will issue EUR 38,950,000 Subordinated Notes due 2034, which are not rated.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of European corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in European economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology underlying the rating action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2020 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1242167. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes' performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The collateral manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the notes' performance.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2020.

Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:

Par Amount: EUR 400,000,000

Diversity Score: 45

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3000

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.90%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 4.00%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 41.5%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 8.5 years

Moody's has addressed the potential exposure to obligors domiciled in countries with local currency ceiling (LCC) of A1 or below. As per the portfolio constraints and eligibility criteria, exposures to countries with LCC of A1 to A3 cannot exceed 10% and obligors cannot be domiciled in countries with LCC below A3.

Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be found in the related pre-sale report, available soon on Moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1279523.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

