Moody's assigns provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Haus (European Loan Conduit No. 39) DAC

EUR315.4 million of CMBS rated

London, 28 July 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to the debt issuance of Haus (European Loan Conduit No. 39) DAC ("Haus (ELoC 39) DAC" or the "Issuer"):

....EUR194.2M Class A1 Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due July 2051, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR19.1M Class A2 Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due July 2051, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR24.6M Class B Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due July 2051, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....EUR29.9M Class C Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due July 2051, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....EUR47.6M Class D Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due July 2051, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned provisional ratings to the Class X Notes of the Issuer.

Haus (ELoC 39) DAC is a true sale transaction backed by a EUR 318.75 million loan. The issuer will use the notes proceeds to fund the liquidity reserve and the acquisition of a loan which funds the acquisition and related transaction closing costs of a portfolio of mostly 6,281 residential units in 59 properties predominantly located in Germany's largest state of North-Rhine Westphalia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are based on: (i) Moody's assessment of the real estate quality and characteristics of the collateral; (ii) analysis of the loan terms; and (iii) the expected legal and structural features of the transaction.

The key parameters in Moody's analysis are the default probability of the securitised loan (both during the term and at maturity) as well as Moody's value assessment of the collateral. Moody's derives from these parameters a loss expectation for the securitised loan. Moody's total default risk assumptions are low to medium for the loan.

The key strengths of the transaction include: (i) favourable German multi-family market fundamentals; (ii) significant funded cash reserves at closing comprising EUR39.5 million capex reserve and a EUR21.7 million rent guarantee; (iii) a mechanism where the loan switches to amortising if not repaid at the Expected Repayment Date, including contractual scheduled amortization of 2% per annum (based on original loan balance at the utilization date), combined with strong debt yield (DY) cash trap and sweep covenants; (iv) a low to medium total default risk of the loan; and (v) a strong key sponsor, Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (Baa1 stable), a global real estate investment manager.

Challenges in the transaction include: (i) the high vacancy rate of the non-refurbished units, (ii) the execution risk of the business plan which involves significant refurbishment of initially 36% of units in the portfolio; (iii) the average to below average quality of the portfolio containing predominantly 1970's vintage buildings; (iv) the general concern for the German market of further tightening rent regulations; and (v) carbon regulation transition risks leading to increased spending requirements for landlords.

The Moody's LTV ratio for the securitised loan during the term is 84.3% and at Expected Repayment Date is 67.4%. Moody's has applied a property grade of 3.5 for term, improving to 3.0 at the Expected Repayment Date, for the portfolio (on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the best).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264385. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loan; or (ii) a decrease in the default probability driven by improving loan performance or decrease in refinancing risk.

Main factors or circumstances that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan; (ii) an increase in the default probability of the loan driven by deteriorating loan performance or increase in refinancing risk.

For further details, please refer to the presale report available in due course.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1296362.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Hemal Shah

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Andrea M. Daniels

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

