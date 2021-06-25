Moody's assigns provisional ratings to prime RMBS issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-MTG3

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to fifty-seven classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance (MMCA) 2021-MTG3. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).

MMCA 2021-MTG3 is a securitization of first-lien primarily high-balance GSE-eligible mortgage loans. The transaction is backed by 508, 30-year (97.9% by balance), 29-year (0.2% by balance), 28-year (0.4% by balance), 26-year (0.2% by balance), and 25-year (1.3% by balance) fixed-rate mortgage loans, with an aggregate stated principal balance of $325,006,710, originated by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot). The average stated principal balance is $639,777. All the mortgage loans were qualified mortgages under the Qualified Mortgage (QM) rule because such mortgages were eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Approximately 35.5% of the mortgage loans by aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.

Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will service all the mortgage loans in the transaction. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Long term debt Aa2) will serve as the master servicer. The servicing administrator, loanDepot, will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances of delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. The master servicer will be obligated to fund any required monthly advance if the servicing administrator fails in its obligation to do so.

The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data integrity portion of the third-party review (TPR) was conducted on a total of approximately 36.2% (184 loans) of the pool (by loan count). Additional valuation products were ordered on the remaining 324 loans. For each appraisal waiver (AW) loan, there was an Automatic Valuation Model (AVM) review conducted in connection with this offering by a third-party vendor with respect to the related mortgaged properties. There were no AW loans in the pool with AVM value that had more than -10% variance compared to the stated value. The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans, no material compliance issues and no material appraisal defects. We calculated the credit-neutral sample size using a confidence interval, error rate, and a precision level of 95%/5%/2%. The number of loans that went through a full due-diligence review is below our calculated threshold, we therefore applied an adjustment to our losses.

We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to MMCA 2021-MTG2, MMCA 2021-MTG1, MMCA 2018-MTG2, Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-2, Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1, and Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2019-1 transactions. Overall, this pool has a weaker credit risk profile as compared to that of recent comparable transactions with respect to FICO distribution.

The securitization has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.30% at the mean, 0.12% at the median, and reaches 6.09% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on the ongoing performance of residential mortgage loans as the US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10.0% (5.6% for the mean) and our Aaa losses by 2.5% to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. These adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5% Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage. For seasoned loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral description

MMCA 2021-MTG3 is a securitization of first-lien primarily high-balance GSE-eligible mortgage loans. The transaction is backed by 508, 30-year (97.9% by balance), 29-year (0.2% by balance), 28-year (0.4% by balance), 26-year (0.2% by balance), and 25-year (1.3% by balance) fixed-rate mortgage loans, with an aggregate stated principal balance of $325,006,710, originated by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot). The average stated principal balance is $639,777 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.1%. Borrowers of the mortgage loans backing this transaction have strong credit profiles demonstrated by strong credit scores and low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. The weighted average primary borrower original FICO score and original LTV ratio of the pool is 758 and 65.3%, respectively. The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 33.4%. Approximately, 24.4% by loan balance of the borrowers in the pool have more than one mortgage. Also, there is one borrower with two mortgages in this pool. All of the loans are designated as Qualified Mortgages (QM) under the QM safe harbor rules. All loans are underwritten to Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines with minimal overlays from loanDepot.

Approximately half of the mortgages (52.9% by loan balance) are backed by properties located in California. The next largest geographic concentration is Washington (13.7% by loan balance), Virginia (8.63% by loan balance), and New Jersey (6.72% by loan balance). All other states each represent 4% or less by loan balance. Approximately 0.7% (by loan balance) of the pool is backed by properties that are 2-to-4 unit residential properties whereas loans backed by single family residential properties represent 62.6% (by loan balance) of the pool.

Approximately 84.9% (by loan balance) of the loans were originated through the retail channel and 15.1% (by loan balance) of the loans were originated through the broker channel.

Origination Quality and Underwriting Guidelines

loanDepot has originated all the mortgage loans in the pool. All mortgage loans were originated generally in accordance with Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) standards, under loanDepot's conforming high balance loan program, with no material overlays imposed by the originator. The underwriting guidelines evaluate, among others, the borrowers' ability to repay, employment history, credit history and FICO scores, debt to income ratio (DTI) and residual income. The mortgage loans were originated using an automated underwriting system (AUS), DU for Fannie Mae and LP for Freddie Mac loans, as both a risk screening tool and also to ensure that the only ineligible factor is the loan amount. For a loan to get approved, a DU response of "Approve/Eligible" or LP response of "Accept" is required. Manual underwriting of any loans is not allowed under the program.

We consider loanDepot's origination quality to be in line with its peers due to: (1) adequate underwriting policies and procedures, (2) acceptable performance with low delinquency and repurchase and (3) adequate quality control. Therefore, we have not applied an additional adjustment for origination quality.

Servicing arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate. Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will service all the mortgage loans in the transaction. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Long term debt Aa2) will serve as the master servicer. The servicing administrator, loanDepot, will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances of delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. The master servicer will be obligated to fund any required monthly advance if the servicing administrator fails in its obligation to do so. We did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on this servicing arrangement.

Covid-19 Impacted Borrowers

In the event that a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan on or after the closing date, such mortgage loan will remain in the mortgage pool and the servicing administrator will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on such mortgage loan during the forbearance period (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable). Forbearances are being offered in accordance with applicable state and federal regulatory guidelines and the homeowner's individual circumstances. At the end of the forbearance period, as with any other modification, to the extent the related borrower is not able to make a lump sum payment of the forborne amount, the servicer may, subject to the servicing matrix, offer the borrower a repayment plan, enter into a modification with the borrower (including a modification to defer the forborne amounts) or utilize any other loss mitigation option permitted under the pooling and servicing agreement.

The servicing fee rate will be equal to 8 bps. Under the transaction documents, the servicing administrator may increase the servicer fee rate up to 25 bps in the event that servicing administrator terminates Cenlar as the servicer. The successor servicer chosen by the servicing administrator must be reasonably acceptable to the master servicer. The master servicer may increase the servicing fee up to an amount that in its good faith judgment is necessary or advisable to engage a successor servicer. In modeling this transaction, we assumed a 25 bps servicing fee rate in line with other transactions that have similar servicing fee structure.

Third-party review

The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data integrity portion of the third-party review (TPR) was conducted on a total of approximately 36.2% (184 loans) of the pool (by loan count). Additional valuation products were ordered on the remaining 324 loans. For each appraisal waiver (AW) loan, there was an Automatic Valuation Model (AVM) review conducted in connection with this offering by a third-party vendor with respect to the related mortgaged properties. There were no AW loans in the pool with AVM value that had more than -10% variance compared to the stated value.

The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans, no material compliance issues and no material appraisal defects. We calculated the credit-neutral sample size using a confidence interval, error rate, and a precision level of 95%/5%/2%. The number of loans that went through a full due-diligence review is below our calculated threshold, we therefore applied an adjustment to our losses.

Also, AW loans, which constitute approximately 35.5% of the mortgage loans by aggregate cut-off date balance, may present a greater risk as the value of the related mortgaged properties may be less than the value ascribed to such mortgaged properties. We made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk associated with such loans.

Representations and Warranties Framework

The R&W provider and the guarantor are both loanDepot entities, which may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans. The Guarantor (LD Holdings Group LLC) will guarantee certain performance obligations of the R&W provider (loanDepot.com, LLC). Moreover, unlike other transactions that we have rated, the R&W framework for this transaction does not include a mechanism whereby loans that experience an early payment default (EPD) are repurchased. We have adjusted our Aaa CE and expected losses to account for these weaknesses in the R&W framework.

Transaction structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances are reduced to zero. Next, realized losses are allocated to super senior bonds until their principal balance is written off.

Tail risk & subordination floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time and increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.60% which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.60% of the closing pool balance.

We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor and the subordinate floor of 0.60% and 0.60%, respectively, are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1293100.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

