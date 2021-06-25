Moody's assigns provisional ratings to prime RMBS issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-MTG3

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to fifty-seven classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance (MMCA) 2021-MTG3.
The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).
MMCA 2021-MTG3 is a securitization of first-lien primarily
high-balance GSE-eligible mortgage loans. The transaction
is backed by 508, 30-year (97.9% by balance),
29-year (0.2% by balance), 28-year (0.4%
by balance), 26-year (0.2% by balance),
and 25-year (1.3% by balance) fixed-rate mortgage
loans, with an aggregate stated principal balance of $325,006,710,
originated by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot). The
average stated principal balance is $639,777. All
the mortgage loans were qualified mortgages under the Qualified Mortgage
(QM) rule because such mortgages were eligible for purchase by Fannie
Mae or Freddie Mac.
Approximately 35.5% of the mortgage loans by aggregate unpaid
principal balance (UPB) are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby
the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae
or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case,
neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related
mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan
for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.
Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will service all the mortgage loans in the transaction.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Long term debt Aa2) will serve
as the master servicer. The servicing administrator, loanDepot,
will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances of
delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage
loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not
be recoverable. The master servicer will be obligated to fund any
required monthly advance if the servicing administrator fails in its obligation
to do so.
The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data
integrity portion of the third-party review (TPR) was conducted
on a total of approximately 36.2% (184 loans) of the pool
(by loan count). Additional valuation products were ordered on
the remaining 324 loans. For each appraisal waiver (AW) loan,
there was an Automatic Valuation Model (AVM) review conducted in connection
with this offering by a third-party vendor with respect to the
related mortgaged properties. There were no AW loans in the pool
with AVM value that had more than -10% variance compared
to the stated value. The TPR results indicated compliance with
the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans,
no material compliance issues and no material appraisal defects.
We calculated the credit-neutral sample size using a confidence
interval, error rate, and a precision level of 95%/5%/2%.
The number of loans that went through a full due-diligence review
is below our calculated threshold, we therefore applied an adjustment
to our losses.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to
MMCA 2021-MTG2, MMCA 2021-MTG1, MMCA 2018-MTG2,
Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-2, Provident Funding
Mortgage Trust 2020-1, and Provident Funding Mortgage Trust
2019-1 transactions. Overall, this pool has a weaker
credit risk profile as compared to that of recent comparable transactions
with respect to FICO distribution.
The securitization has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor.
We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's
proprietary cash flow tool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-MTG3
Cl. A1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A11X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A15, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A18, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A21, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A22, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A23, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A24, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A25, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A26, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A27, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A28, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A29, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A30, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A31, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX4*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX5*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX6*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX8*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX10*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX13*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX15*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX17*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX19*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX21*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX25*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. AX26*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. AX27*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. AX28*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. AX30*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B1A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. BX1*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B2A, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. BX2*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B5, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
* Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.30%
at the mean, 0.12% at the median, and reaches
6.09% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual
impact on the ongoing performance of residential mortgage loans as the
US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic
activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors,
including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption
and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific
sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic
related restrictions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10.0%
(5.6% for the mean) and our Aaa losses by 2.5%
to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown
in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
These adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and
5% Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after
the onset of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments
reflect the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any
loans to borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly
originated loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account
the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage.
For seasoned loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers
who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become
non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the
transaction.
Collateral description
MMCA 2021-MTG3 is a securitization of first-lien primarily
high-balance GSE-eligible mortgage loans. The transaction
is backed by 508, 30-year (97.9% by balance),
29-year (0.2% by balance), 28-year (0.4%
by balance), 26-year (0.2% by balance),
and 25-year (1.3% by balance) fixed-rate mortgage
loans, with an aggregate stated principal balance of $325,006,710,
originated by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot). The
average stated principal balance is $639,777 and the weighted
average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.1%. Borrowers
of the mortgage loans backing this transaction have strong credit profiles
demonstrated by strong credit scores and low loan-to-value
(LTV) ratios. The weighted average primary borrower original FICO
score and original LTV ratio of the pool is 758 and 65.3%,
respectively. The WA original debt-to-income (DTI)
ratio is 33.4%. Approximately, 24.4%
by loan balance of the borrowers in the pool have more than one mortgage.
Also, there is one borrower with two mortgages in this pool.
All of the loans are designated as Qualified Mortgages (QM) under the
QM safe harbor rules. All loans are underwritten to Freddie Mac
or Fannie Mae guidelines with minimal overlays from loanDepot.
Approximately half of the mortgages (52.9% by loan balance)
are backed by properties located in California. The next largest
geographic concentration is Washington (13.7% by loan balance),
Virginia (8.63% by loan balance), and New Jersey (6.72%
by loan balance). All other states each represent 4% or
less by loan balance. Approximately 0.7% (by loan
balance) of the pool is backed by properties that are 2-to-4
unit residential properties whereas loans backed by single family residential
properties represent 62.6% (by loan balance) of the pool.
Approximately 84.9% (by loan balance) of the loans were
originated through the retail channel and 15.1% (by loan
balance) of the loans were originated through the broker channel.
Origination Quality and Underwriting Guidelines
loanDepot has originated all the mortgage loans in the pool. All
mortgage loans were originated generally in accordance with Federal Housing
Finance Agency (FHFA) standards, under loanDepot's conforming high
balance loan program, with no material overlays imposed by the originator.
The underwriting guidelines evaluate, among others, the borrowers'
ability to repay, employment history, credit history and FICO
scores, debt to income ratio (DTI) and residual income. The
mortgage loans were originated using an automated underwriting system
(AUS), DU for Fannie Mae and LP for Freddie Mac loans, as
both a risk screening tool and also to ensure that the only ineligible
factor is the loan amount. For a loan to get approved, a
DU response of "Approve/Eligible" or LP response of "Accept" is required.
Manual underwriting of any loans is not allowed under the program.
We consider loanDepot's origination quality to be in line with its peers
due to: (1) adequate underwriting policies and procedures,
(2) acceptable performance with low delinquency and repurchase and (3)
adequate quality control. Therefore, we have not applied
an additional adjustment for origination quality.
Servicing arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate.
Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will service all the mortgage loans in the transaction.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Long term debt Aa2) will serve
as the master servicer. The servicing administrator, loanDepot,
will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances of
delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage
loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not
be recoverable. The master servicer will be obligated to fund any
required monthly advance if the servicing administrator fails in its obligation
to do so. We did not make any adjustments to our base case and
Aaa stress loss assumptions based on this servicing arrangement.
Covid-19 Impacted Borrowers
In the event that a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19
related forbearance plan on or after the closing date, such mortgage
loan will remain in the mortgage pool and the servicing administrator
will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and
principal (as well as servicing advances) on such mortgage loan during
the forbearance period (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable).
Forbearances are being offered in accordance with applicable state and
federal regulatory guidelines and the homeowner's individual circumstances.
At the end of the forbearance period, as with any other modification,
to the extent the related borrower is not able to make a lump sum payment
of the forborne amount, the servicer may, subject to the servicing
matrix, offer the borrower a repayment plan, enter into a
modification with the borrower (including a modification to defer the
forborne amounts) or utilize any other loss mitigation option permitted
under the pooling and servicing agreement.
The servicing fee rate will be equal to 8 bps. Under the transaction
documents, the servicing administrator may increase the servicer
fee rate up to 25 bps in the event that servicing administrator terminates
Cenlar as the servicer. The successor servicer chosen by the servicing
administrator must be reasonably acceptable to the master servicer.
The master servicer may increase the servicing fee up to an amount that
in its good faith judgment is necessary or advisable to engage a successor
servicer. In modeling this transaction, we assumed a 25 bps
servicing fee rate in line with other transactions that have similar servicing
fee structure.
Third-party review
The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data
integrity portion of the third-party review (TPR) was conducted
on a total of approximately 36.2% (184 loans) of the pool
(by loan count). Additional valuation products were ordered on
the remaining 324 loans. For each appraisal waiver (AW) loan,
there was an Automatic Valuation Model (AVM) review conducted in connection
with this offering by a third-party vendor with respect to the
related mortgaged properties. There were no AW loans in the pool
with AVM value that had more than -10% variance compared
to the stated value.
The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting
guidelines for most of the loans, no material compliance issues
and no material appraisal defects. We calculated the credit-neutral
sample size using a confidence interval, error rate, and a
precision level of 95%/5%/2%. The number of
loans that went through a full due-diligence review is below our
calculated threshold, we therefore applied an adjustment to our
losses.
Also, AW loans, which constitute approximately 35.5%
of the mortgage loans by aggregate cut-off date balance,
may present a greater risk as the value of the related mortgaged properties
may be less than the value ascribed to such mortgaged properties.
We made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk
associated with such loans.
Representations and Warranties Framework
The R&W provider and the guarantor are both loanDepot entities,
which may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans.
The Guarantor (LD Holdings Group LLC) will guarantee certain performance
obligations of the R&W provider (loanDepot.com, LLC).
Moreover, unlike other transactions that we have rated, the
R&W framework for this transaction does not include a mechanism whereby
loans that experience an early payment default (EPD) are repurchased.
We have adjusted our Aaa CE and expected losses to account for these weaknesses
in the R&W framework.
Transaction structure
The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from
a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments and
then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and
principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions
with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from
a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond
for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments
to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance
satisfies delinquency and loss tests.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate
bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances
are reduced to zero. Next, realized losses are allocated
to super senior bonds until their principal balance is written off.
Tail risk & subordination floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds
are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time and increased performance
volatility, known as tail risk. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.60%
which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding
credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination
lock-out amount which is 0.60% of the closing pool
balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown
in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor and
the subordinate floor of 0.60% and 0.60%,
respectively, are consistent with the credit neutral floors for
the assigned ratings.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1293100.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
