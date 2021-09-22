Moody's assigns provisional ratings to prime RMBS issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-INV3

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to forty-seven classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-INV3
(MMCA 2021-INV3). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to
(P)B3 (sf).
MMCA 2021-INV3 is a securitization of GSE eligible first-lien
investment property loans. Similarly to the MMCA 2021-INV1
and INV2, 100.0% of the pool by loan balance is originated
by loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot).
In this transaction, the Class A-11, Class A-11-A,
and Class A-11-B notes' coupon is indexed to SOFR.
In addition, the coupon on Class A-11-X, Class
A-11-AI, and Class A-11-BI is also impacted
by changes in SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure,
the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First,
interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes,
are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate
notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the
benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest.
Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest
generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess
spread.
Servicing compensation is subject to a step-up incentive fee structure.
Servicing fee includes base fee plus delinquency and incentive fees.
Delinquency and incentive fees will be deducted reverse sequentially starting
from the Class B-6 interest payment amount first and could result
in interest shortfall to the certificates depending on the magnitude of
the delinquency and incentive fees.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2021-INV3
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-AI*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-B, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-BI*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-1*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-2*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-4*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.98%
at the mean, 0.70% at the median, and reaches
6.84% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on
the ongoing performance of US RMBS as the US economy continues on the
path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen
in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines,
growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy.
However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain
weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10%
and our Aaa losses by 2.5% to reflect the likely performance
deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020
due to the coronavirus outbreak. These adjustments are lower than
the 15% median expected loss and 5% Aaa loss adjustments
we made on pools from deals issued after the onset of the pandemic until
February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect the fact that the
loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to borrowers who are
not currently making payments. For newly originated loans,
post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact of the pandemic
on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage. For seasoned loans,
as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers who have continued
to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become non-cash
flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the
transaction.
Collateral description
As of the cut-off date of September 1, 2021, the $356,973,421
pool consisted of 1,016 mortgage loans secured by first liens on
residential investment properties. All the loans are underwritten
in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take
into consideration, among other factors, the income,
assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value
(LTV). These loans are run through one of the government-sponsored
enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and have received
an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.
The average stated principal balance is $351,352 and the
weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.4%.
The majority of the loans have a 30 year term. All of the loans
have a fixed rate. The WA original credit score is 766 for the
primary borrower only and the WA combined original LTV (CLTV) is 64.2%%.
The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 36.7%.
Approximately, 9.8% by loan balance of the borrowers
have more than one mortgage loan in the mortgage pool.
Over a third of the mortgages (36.9% by loan balance) are
backed by properties located in California. The next largest geographic
concentration is New York (9.8% by loan balance),
Washington (8.8% by loan balance), and Texas (5.6%
by loan balance). All other states each represent less than 5.0%
by loan balance. Loans backed by single family residential properties
represent 36.9% (by loan balance) of the pool. Approximately
0.5% of the mortgage loans by count are "Appraisal Waiver"
(AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage
loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs.
In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal
of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related
mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.
Origination quality
LoanDepot originated 100% of the loans in the pool. These
loans were underwritten in conformity with GSE guidelines with predominantly
non-material overlays. We consider loanDepot's origination
quality to be in line with its peers due to: (1) adequate underwriting
policies and procedures, (2) acceptable performance with low delinquency
and repurchase and (3) adequate quality control. Therefore,
we have not applied an additional adjustment for origination quality.
Servicing arrangements
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate.
Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will service all the mortgage loans in the transaction.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Long term debt Aa2) will serve
as the master servicer. The servicing administrator, loanDepot,
will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances of
delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage
loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not
be recoverable. The master servicer will be obligated to fund any
required monthly advance if the servicing administrator fails in its obligation
to do so. We did not make any adjustments to our base case and
Aaa stress loss assumptions based on this servicing arrangement.
Servicing compensation in this transaction is based on a fee-for-service
incentive structure. The servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive
activities that are associated with servicing delinquent loans,
including loss mitigation, than they receive for servicing a performing
loan, which is less labor intensive. The fee-for-service
compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it
better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance.
Furthermore, higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks
make the transfer of these loans to another servicer easier, should
that become necessary.
Third-party review
Full due diligence (i.e. compliance, credit,
property valuation and data integrity review) was conducted by the TPR
firms on a sample of 240 loans in the pool and valuation only review was
conducted on remaining loans (ie property valuation review was done on
100% of the loans in the pool). We calculated the credit-neutral
sample size using a confidence interval, error rate and a precision
level of 95%/5%/2%. The number of loans that
went through a full due diligence review does not meet our calculated
threshold. With sampling, there is a risk that loan defects
may not be discovered and such loans would remain in the pool.
Moreover, vulnerabilities of the R&W framework, such as
the lack of an automatic review of R&Ws by independent reviewer and
the weaker financial strength of the R&W provider, reduce the
likelihood that such defects would be discovered and cured during the
transaction's life. As a result, we made an adjustment
to our Aaa loss and EL after taking account the risks associated with
these factors.
Representations and Warranties Framework
The R&W provider and the guarantor are both loanDepot entities,
which may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans.
The Guarantor (LD Holdings Group LLC) will guarantee certain performance
obligations of the R&W provider (loanDepot.com, LLC).
Moreover, unlike other transactions that we have rated, the
R&W framework for this transaction does not include a mechanism whereby
loans that experience an early payment default (EPD) are repurchased.
We have adjusted our Aaa CE and expected losses to account for these weaknesses
in the R&W framework.
Transaction structure
The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from
a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments and
then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and
principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions
with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from
a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond
for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments
to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance
satisfies delinquency and loss tests.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate
bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances
are reduced to zero. Next, realized losses are allocated
to super senior bonds until their principal balance is written off.
Tail risk & subordination floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds
are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time and increased performance
volatility, known as tail risk. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.95%
which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding
credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination
lock-out amount which is 0.85% of the closing pool
balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown
in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor and
the subordinate floor of 0.95% and 0.85%,
respectively, are consistent with the credit neutral floors for
the assigned ratings.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1303513.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
