Moody's assigns provisional ratings to prime RMBS to be issued by Fortified Trust

Toronto, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to
the Series 2021-1 notes to be issued by Fortified Trust,
and sponsored by Bank of Montreal (BMO) (Aa2, stable; Aa2(cr);
a3; Prime-1). The collateral for the notes is a co-ownership
interest in a CAD3.9 billion pool of prime quality real estate
secured line of credit accounts originated and serviced by BMO and secured
by residential properties in Canada.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
Issuer: Fortified Trust, Series 2021-1
Fixed-rate Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Fixed-rate Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Fixed-rate Class C Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Ratings Rationale
Moody's cumulative net loss expectation is 0.45% in a base
scenario and reaches 5.00% at a stressed level consistent
with the Aaa ratings. Both figures reflect the credit quality and
the historical performance of the collateral, as well as BMO's servicing
ability.
The ratings are primarily based on the level of credit enhancement available
in the proposed capital structure to cover losses in a variety of stress
scenarios. Excess spread provides the first source of credit enhancement
to all of the classes of notes through an interest rate swap with BMO
as the counterparty. The swap arrangement provides the Trust with
1.35% in annual excess spread, payable monthly.
In addition, Class A Notes further benefit from the subordinate
Class B Notes, which constitute 2.00% of total issuance,
and the Class C Notes, which constitute 1.90%.
Collateral Description
As of 31 August 2021, the collateral pool consisted of 53,269
home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) with an aggregate outstanding balance
of CAD3.9 billion and an aggregate credit limit of CAD11.5
billion. All HELOCs in the portfolio are secured by first liens
on the related properties.
The pool's strengths include a low weighted-average limit-to-value
ratio (LTV) of 61% (by credit limit), with no HELOC having
a LTV higher than 80% as of the origination date. In addition,
the pool has historically had an extremely low level of credit losses
and delinquencies, and benefits from a strong weighted-average
borrower credit score of 826 (by credit limit) and weighted average loan
seasoning of 108 months (also by credit limit).
The HELOCs are predominantly interest-only obligations with principal
payable on demand. The pool's historical voluntary principal payment
rate has been stable, and Moody's believes it is sufficient to repay
the notes by their series termination date, seven years after the
expected final payment date.
Principal methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This methodology was calibrated based on settings specific for Canada.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the Canadian economy and
housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's HELOC. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the Canadian economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aliya Ehmar
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Richard Hunt
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653