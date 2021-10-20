Moody's assigns provisional ratings to prime RMBS to be issued by Fortified Trust

Toronto, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the Series 2021-1 notes to be issued by Fortified Trust, and sponsored by Bank of Montreal (BMO) (Aa2, stable; Aa2(cr); a3; Prime-1). The collateral for the notes is a co-ownership interest in a CAD3.9 billion pool of prime quality real estate secured line of credit accounts originated and serviced by BMO and secured by residential properties in Canada.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

Issuer: Fortified Trust, Series 2021-1

Fixed-rate Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Fixed-rate Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

Fixed-rate Class C Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Ratings Rationale

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation is 0.45% in a base scenario and reaches 5.00% at a stressed level consistent with the Aaa ratings. Both figures reflect the credit quality and the historical performance of the collateral, as well as BMO's servicing ability.

The ratings are primarily based on the level of credit enhancement available in the proposed capital structure to cover losses in a variety of stress scenarios. Excess spread provides the first source of credit enhancement to all of the classes of notes through an interest rate swap with BMO as the counterparty. The swap arrangement provides the Trust with 1.35% in annual excess spread, payable monthly. In addition, Class A Notes further benefit from the subordinate Class B Notes, which constitute 2.00% of total issuance, and the Class C Notes, which constitute 1.90%.

Collateral Description

As of 31 August 2021, the collateral pool consisted of 53,269 home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) with an aggregate outstanding balance of CAD3.9 billion and an aggregate credit limit of CAD11.5 billion. All HELOCs in the portfolio are secured by first liens on the related properties.

The pool's strengths include a low weighted-average limit-to-value ratio (LTV) of 61% (by credit limit), with no HELOC having a LTV higher than 80% as of the origination date. In addition, the pool has historically had an extremely low level of credit losses and delinquencies, and benefits from a strong weighted-average borrower credit score of 826 (by credit limit) and weighted average loan seasoning of 108 months (also by credit limit).

The HELOCs are predominantly interest-only obligations with principal payable on demand. The pool's historical voluntary principal payment rate has been stable, and Moody's believes it is sufficient to repay the notes by their series termination date, seven years after the expected final payment date.

Principal methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This methodology was calibrated based on settings specific for Canada.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the Canadian economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's HELOC. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the Canadian economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

