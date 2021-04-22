Moody's assigns provisional ratings to second agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by AGCO Finance

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by DLLAA 2021-1 LLC (the issuer). The transaction will be the second securitization sponsored by AGCO Finance LLC (AGCO Finance), a joint venture between De Lage Landen Finance, LLC (51% ownership) and AGCO Corporation (49% ownership; Baa3 stable).

AGCO Finance is also the originator of the assets backing the transaction. DLL Finance, LLC (DLL Finance;) will be the servicer for this transaction. Both DLL Finance and De Lage Landen Finance, LLC are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Rabobank (Aa3 stable).

The notes will be backed by a pool of loans and leases secured by new and used agricultural equipment originated by AGCO Finance.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: DLLAA 2021-1 LLC

Class A-1 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-4 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying equipment contracts including, among other factors, the equipment types and the characteristics of the obligors; (2) the pool's expected credit performance, while factoring in the historical performance of AGCO Finance's prior securitizations and managed portfolio; (3) the experience and expertise of AGCO Finance as the originator and DLL Finance as the servicer of the securitized pool; (4) the strength of the transaction structure including, among other factors, the pay structure and levels of credit enhancements at closing; and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction.

Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date on May 2022.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the DLLAA 2021-1 collateral pool is 0.90% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 9.00% (inclusive of 6.25% credit loss and 2.75% residual value loss).

Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress for the DLLAA 2021-1 transaction on an analysis of the credit quality of the securitized pool; the historical performance of similar collateral, including credit performance of prior AGCO Finance sponsored securitizations, as well as AGCO Finance managed portfolio credit performance and residual values realization of similar equipment; the ability, experience and expertise of DLL Finance to perform the servicing functions; and our current expectations for the macroeconomic environment and the agriculture sector during the life of the transaction.

At closing the Class A notes will benefit from 5.70% of hard credit enhancement (as a percentage of the initial pool balance). Hard credit enhancement will consist of initial overcollateralization of 4.45%, with a target of 6.00% of the initial collateral balance and a cash reserve account of 1.25%. Excess spread may also be available as additional credit protection for the notes. The transaction's payment structure and the overcollateralization target will result in a rapid build-up of credit enhancement in the transaction.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1253993. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or higher than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the health of the agriculture sector.

Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance or fraud. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short term rating of the Class A-1 notes following a significant slowdown in principal collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278492.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chloe Zhang

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Giyora Eiger

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

