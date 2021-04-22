Moody's assigns provisional ratings to second agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by AGCO Finance

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to the notes to be issued by DLLAA 2021-1 LLC (the issuer).
The transaction will be the second securitization sponsored by AGCO Finance
LLC (AGCO Finance), a joint venture between De Lage Landen Finance,
LLC (51% ownership) and AGCO Corporation (49% ownership;
Baa3 stable).
AGCO Finance is also the originator of the assets backing the transaction.
DLL Finance, LLC (DLL Finance;) will be the servicer for this
transaction. Both DLL Finance and De Lage Landen Finance,
LLC are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Rabobank (Aa3 stable).
The notes will be backed by a pool of loans and leases secured by new
and used agricultural equipment originated by AGCO Finance.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: DLLAA 2021-1 LLC
Class A-1 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying
equipment contracts including, among other factors, the equipment
types and the characteristics of the obligors; (2) the pool's expected
credit performance, while factoring in the historical performance
of AGCO Finance's prior securitizations and managed portfolio; (3)
the experience and expertise of AGCO Finance as the originator and DLL
Finance as the servicer of the securitized pool; (4) the strength
of the transaction structure including, among other factors,
the pay structure and levels of credit enhancements at closing; and
(5) the legal aspects of the transaction.
Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class
A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables
to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1
notes' legal final maturity date on May 2022.
Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the DLLAA 2021-1 collateral
pool is 0.90% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 9.00%
(inclusive of 6.25% credit loss and 2.75%
residual value loss).
Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa
stress for the DLLAA 2021-1 transaction on an analysis of the credit
quality of the securitized pool; the historical performance of similar
collateral, including credit performance of prior AGCO Finance sponsored
securitizations, as well as AGCO Finance managed portfolio credit
performance and residual values realization of similar equipment;
the ability, experience and expertise of DLL Finance to perform
the servicing functions; and our current expectations for the macroeconomic
environment and the agriculture sector during the life of the transaction.
At closing the Class A notes will benefit from 5.70% of
hard credit enhancement (as a percentage of the initial pool balance).
Hard credit enhancement will consist of initial overcollateralization
of 4.45%, with a target of 6.00% of
the initial collateral balance and a cash reserve account of 1.25%.
Excess spread may also be available as additional credit protection for
the notes. The transaction's payment structure and the overcollateralization
target will result in a rapid build-up of credit enhancement in
the transaction.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in US economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published
in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1253993.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or higher than expected deterioration
in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the health of the agriculture
sector.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could
include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance or fraud. Additionally,
Moody's could downgrade the short term rating of the Class A-1
notes following a significant slowdown in principal collections in the
first year of the transaction, which could result from, among
other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that
impacts obligor's payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278492.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chloe Zhang
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
