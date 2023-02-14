Moody's assigns provisional ratings to second securitization of a dark fiber network sponsored by SummitIG

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Summit Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (SummitIG) Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2023-1, Class A-1-L liquidity funding notes (Class A-1-L), Class A-1-V variable funding notes (Class A-1-V VFN), Class A-2 term notes, and Class B term notes (together, the Series 2023-1 notes), to be issued by Summit Issuer, LLC (the issuer). As of transaction closing, the assets backing the Series 2023-1 notes will primarily consist of a dark fiber network located in Northern Virginia (NoVA), as well as a smaller network in the Columbus, OH metro area, and related customer contracts, dark fiber underlying rights agreements, and certain equipment (the dark fiber assets). This transaction will be the SummitIG's second securitization backed exclusively by dark fiber assets.

SummitIG will be the sponsor of the transaction and is the manager of the securitized dark fiber assets. SummitIG is currently the largest owner and operator of dark fiber communications infrastructure in NoVA. As the largest internet exchange, NoVA has become the largest data center market in the world with hyperscale cloud providers, carriers and data center operators rapidly developing new infrastructure in the area to keep up with growing demand.

The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the Series 2023-1 Class A-2 term notes and Class B term notes will be in February 2028, and the legal final maturity date will be in February 2053. The ARD for the Series 2023-1 Class A-1-V VFN will be in February 2026, and the legal final maturity date will be in February 2053. The legal final maturity date for the Class A-1-L will be in February 2053.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Summit Issuer, LLC

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Liquidity Funding Notes, Series 2023-1, Class A-1-L, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2023-1, Class A-1-V, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2023-1, Class A-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2023-1, Class B, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each class of notes, (2) the strong contractual cash flows from high credit quality customers, (3) the high quality of the dark fiber networks and their geographic location, (4) the strength of the transaction structure, (5) the ability, experience and expertise of SummitIG as the manager of the dark fiber networks and related customer contracts, and (6) the role of KeyBank National Association (KeyBank; A3 stable, a3) as the servicer and administrator of the collateral following the occurrence of certain events, and the role of Wilmington Trust, National Association (Aa3/A3 stable, a2) as verification agent.

The assets include (1) dense dark fiber communication infrastructure in NoVA and Columbus, Ohio consisting of conduits, fiber optic cables, fiber optic splicing and distribution closures, manholes and handholes, regeneration locations and certain related equipment, (2) related leases or licenses (customer contracts) of fiber pairs to telecom carriers, cloud providers, data center operators and other enterprise companies, and (3) dark fiber underlying rights agreements, including license agreements entered into with public utilities or municipal authorities, other franchise license agreements with private enterprises, and deeds of easement from private land owners. The issuer, through its subsidiaries, designed and built the dark fiber network, and will own, manage and operate it.

The contracts give the customers the right to connect to the fiber pairs. The cash flows generated by the dark fiber assets through the customer contracts will be used to repay the securities.

As of 30 November 2022, the pool to be securitized consisted of around 7,385 fiber pairs associated with the dark fiber communications network. The dark fiber network in NoVA generated about 88% of the annualized run rate recurring revenue (ARRRR). Around 10% of the ARRRR comes from a long-haul network that leverages the NoVA network, which includes a long haul route to Richmond/Petersburg and indefeasible rights of use to long haul routes to Virginia Beach. Around 2% of the ARRR came from the Columbus, Ohio metro area dark fiber network. The network consists of 690 dark fiber route miles of metro and regional long haul fiber networks. The fiber optic cables are installed in nearly 700 conduit route miles of underground conduit. The dark fiber network connects over 100 data centers and enterprise buildings in NoVA, representing about 40% of all data centers in the region.

Columbus, OH, a growing data center market, will benefit from state incentives to data center operators, relatively low power and land costs, its location near the Ohio internet exchange, and the growing need for edge computing. Several large hyperscalers and data center operators have established a presence in the Columbus area and plan to expand their footprint within the network over the next decade.

As of 30 November 2022, the network generated ARRRR of around $39.6 million, including annualized booked but not billed revenue attributable to customer contracts that were executed but not yet cash flowing. Around 68% of the ARRRR comes from contacts with large customers that have investment grade ratings or credit estimates from Moody's, including the hyperscale cloud providers. The pool contained 97 obligors of which 63% are hyperscale cloud providers and 19% are telecommunications carriers, by ARRRR.

In determining the provisional ratings on the Series 2023-1 term notes and Class A-1-V VFN, Moody's assessed the net present value of the net cash flows the dark fiber network will generate from the customer contracts on the dark fiber network (Moody's assessed value) to calculate the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated tranche. Moody's assessed value for the network is approximately $428 million (including booked but not billed revenue, and no draws on the prefunding account and the Class A-1-V VFN). The Class A-2 term notes have a CLTV ratio of approximately 51.8% and the Class B term notes have a CLTV ratio of approximately 61.1%. The CLTV ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts of each class of notes and the classes that are senior to it. Moody's also assessed the value of the network assuming a full draw on the prefunding account and the Class A-1-V VFN. We calculate the CLTV for each class of notes after reducing the combined closing date note balance for each class by its corresponding amount in the prefunding account, $50.0 million in total at close.

Interest payments on the Class C notes will be fully subordinated to principal payments on the Class A notes and Class B notes when the notes are amortizing, except after an event of default. Moody's factored into its CLTV analysis, the subordination of the interest on the Class C notes by adding to Moody's assessed value the present value of the expected interest payments on the Class C notes after the ARD for a certain period of time.

In assigning the rating on the Class A-1-L liquidity funding notes, we considered the low likelihood of the facility being drawn over the life of the transaction as well as the circumstances under which the notes would be drawn and the potential recovery in such a scenario.

The likelihood that the commitment will be drawn upon is low because (1) the liquidity funding notes can only be drawn if the lease rent in the collections account and the liquidity reserve are insufficient to pay interest on the notes and covered expenses, which is highly unlikely, and (2) prior to any draw on the liquidity funding notes, the administrator must make a determination that the draw will be recoverable. However, in a scenario in which the notes are drawn, the financial condition of the dark fiber networks would have to be in a materially deteriorated state and further deterioration can result in a high losses on the Series 2023-1 notes.

The facility can be used to advance debt service payments and protect the issuer's interest in the collateral by advancing payments on delinquent property taxes, assessments, expenses, insurance, costs and liquidation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67646. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth for the dark fiber asset pool, which is comprised of (a) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of 10% to 15% per year for the first five years after transaction closing, and 0% thereafter and (b) annual contract escalators fixed at 1.20% until year five, and 0% thereafter. The higher growth rate assumptions than the assumptions used when rating the series 2020-1 deal is a result of the continued strong growth of the networks, with an around 35% CAGR since the series 2020-1 deal closing, tempered by uncertainty around power and land availability in the NoVA market. The escalator reflects the current weighted average escalator in the pool

(2) Probability of default of customers using the actual ratings or credit estimates of customers, or a rating of B3 for unrated customers.

(3) Recoveries following a customer default of 0% in the year following the default, and rising to 80%, of pre-default revenues.

(4) Operating expenses ranging from 19% to 27% of revenue based on a triangular distribution. The reduction in the operating expense assumption, compared with the assumption used to rate the series 2020-1 notes reflect the high operating leverage of the business, which requires little incremental expenses to grow revenues.

(5) A management fee of 5.0% of revenue, which should be sufficient, in our opinion, to attract a replacement manager.

(6) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth that is significantly greater than our initial expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network, and (3) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for the dark fiber network and adversely affect the network's value and revenue. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the network or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1358320.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

