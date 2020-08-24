Moody's assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical XI - FIDC Indústria Petroquímica

Approximately BRL 363,2 million of senior shares and BRL 28,8 million of mezzanine shares rated
Sao Paulo, August 24, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina Ltda. (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings of (P) Baa3 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency) and (P)
Aaa.br (sf) (Brazilian National Scale) to the senior shares,
and (P) B2 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency) and (P) Ba1.br
(sf) (Brazilian National Scale) to the mezzanine shares to be issued by
Chemical XI - FIDC Indústria Petroquímica,
a securitization backed by a pool of trade receivables and originated
by Braskem S.A. (Ba1, negative outlook).
Issuer: Chemical XI - FIDC Indústria Petroquímica
(Chemical XI - FIDC)
Senior Shares - (P) Baa3 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency)
and (P) Aaa.br (sf) (Brazilian National Scale)
Mezzanine Shares - (P) B2 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency)
and (P) Ba1.br (sf) (Brazilian National Scale)
The provisional ratings address the structure and characteristics of the
transaction based on the information provided to Moody's as of August
18, 2020. Certain issues relating to this transaction have
yet to be finalized. Upon conclusive review of all documents and
legal information as well as any subsequent changes in information,
Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive ratings to this transaction.
If any assumptions or factors considered by Moody's in assigning the ratings
change, Moody's could change the ratings assigned to the senior
and mezzanine shares.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Chemical XI - FIDC is a close-ended FIDC and will have a
final legal maturity of 24 months from closing. Moody's assigned
provisional ratings to the senior shares and to the mezzanine shares.
The senior shares and the mezzanine shares accrue, on a daily basis,
a floating rate of interest equivalent to the DI rate (Brazilian interbank
rate) plus a fixed spread to be determined at closing.
Moody's bases the ratings on the following factors:
- Credit enhancement in the form of subordination for senior shares
ranging from 9.09% to 13.04%, which
adjusts according to transaction performance, to mitigate losses
due to obligor default or dilution. The minimum subordination level
for the mezzanine shares is 2%. The transaction also benefits
from a reserve account to provide liquidity at payment dates and it is
funded prior to those dates by (i) 30% of estimated payment amount,
30 days prior, and (ii) 100% of estimated payment amount,
10 days prior.
- The eligibility criteria of the trade receivables, represented
by electronic invoices to be acquired by the issuer, which include
concentration limits by client, delinquency by client and maximum
term of the trade receivables. The maximum individual obligor concentration
limit is 3%.
- Low and stable historical delinquency and dilution levels of
the sellers' trade receivables portfolio.
- Very low commingling risk as payments by obligors are made directly
to the fund's segregated account that it maintains at Banco Bradesco S.A.
(Ba2, stable outlook, long-term bank deposit rating,
Global Scale, Local Currency; and Aa1.br, Brazilian
National Scale).
- Braskem's sound track record sponsoring and servicing securitization
transactions and the stable performance of these previous transactions.
Chemical XI - FIDC is Braskem group's eleventh securitization of
its trade receivables portfolio. The performance of past transactions
has been in line with the original assumptions that Moody's used to rate
the transactions.
During the initial 18 months of the transaction, the fund will not
make principal payments to the senior and mezzanine shares and interest
payments will be paid on a semi-annual basis. After the
end of the grace period, the transaction will enter a final 6-month
amortization period, when it will make monthly principal and interest
payments. Senior and mezzanine shares will follow the same amortization
schedule.
Amortization payments to the mezzanine shares will only be allowed:
(1) after the fund has made the scheduled senior amortization payments;
and (2) as long as the fund maintains the minimum senior subordination
ratio.
Commingling risk is mitigated because obligors are instructed to pay directly
into a segregated account in the name of the fund by means of pay slips
that Banco Bradesco and other selected collection banks generate.
The seller must remit any monies they receive to the segregated account
within two business days; a non-automatic acceleration event
(evento de avaliação) is triggered if payments made directly
to the seller's account within a month are higher than 5%
of fund's net assets. The seller will act as primary servicer.
Moody's analyzed the seller's receivables pool for the 44-month
period, reviewed by E&Y, starting in October 2016 and
ending in May 2020. During this period, Braskem generated
BRL 137.0 billion of trade receivables from approximately 1,204,278
separate invoices. As modeling input assumptions, Moody's
used a central mean of 0.33% monthly dilutions and 0.11%
monthly losses over the outstanding balance, and it assumed portfolio
turnover of 24 days. Moody's calculated loss assumptions using
as a proxy delinquencies from 91 to 120 days past due receivables over
the total pool.
Moody's key ratings model assumptions for this transaction are Braskem's
rating, loss rate and dilution rate.
Factors that would lead to a upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (i) an increase
in defaults and dilution levels beyond the level Moody's assumed when
rating this transaction, and (ii) a deterioration in the credit
quality of Braskem.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include (i) a significant
decrease on losses or dilution levels beyond the level Moody's assumed
when rating this transaction, and (ii) improvement in the credit
quality of Braskem.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of FIDC Chemical XI from the collapse in Brazil economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety
The principal methodology used in theses ratings was "Moody´s Approach
to Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Transactions" published in July
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231931.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Further details of Moody's analysis of the Chemical XI - FIDC can
be found in the pre-sale report, to be published on www.moodys.com.br.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
This transactions is considered as structured finance product in accordance
with Instrução CVM nº 521.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the rating.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, and public information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, historical
performance data, public information, Moody's information,
and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1239888
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1239892
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
