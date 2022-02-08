Moody's assigns provisional ratings to six CMBS classes of SPGN 2022-TFLM Mortgage Trust

$600.0 Million of Structured Securities Affected

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to six classes of CMBS securities to be issued by SPGN 2022-TFLM Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-TFLM:

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. HRR, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

Cl. X-CP*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

*Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by the borrower's fee simple interest in The Florida Mall, a regional shopping center located in Orlando FL. The collateral consists of a 110 million square foot ("SF") component of a 1.72 million SF one-story mall built on a 159.2-acre parcel of land. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The Florida Mall is located approximately eight miles south of the Orlando, Florida central business district. Orlando's tourist destinations. It is 11 miles northeast of Disney World, six miles southwest of Universal Studios, and seven miles northeast of Sea World, and is a leading retail destination for Orlando's leading tourist destinations. The Mall also serves the Orlando MSA, a densely-populated metropolitan area (1,511,811 people in a 15-mile radius) that is ranked by Moody's Analytics within the top quintile for job growth going forward.

The property was built in 1986. Since 2010, the sponsor has invested approximately $105.2 million in capital improvements, most recently including $18.0 million ($16 PSF across the collateral area) in a general renovation. Previously, the borrower had invested funds in successful re-purposing of space formerly occupied by vacating anchor tenants and adding outdoor lifestyle and dining components and new tenants to adapt to shifting trends in retail demand.

The Florida Mall's non-collateral anchors include Dillard's (252,300 SF), Macy's (200,200 SF), and Sears (169,926 SF). Collateral anchors include JC Penny (196,931 SF, 11.4% of NRA, 1.1% of base rent), Crayola Experience (79,089 SF, 4.6% of NRA, 1.7% of base rent), and Dick's Sporting Goods (63,150 SF, 3.7% of NRA, 2.0% of base rent).

Tenants at the property greater than 10,000 SF include XXI Forever, Zara, H&M, Old Navy, American Girl, Victoria' Secret, Apple, JD Sports, Steps New York, Uniqlo, Footaction USA, and Gap/Gap Kids. The property also includes over 180 in-line retailers. Some notable in-line tenants include Banana Republic (9,965 SF, 0.6% of total NRA, 1.7% of base rent), Foot Locker (9,425 SF, 0.5% of total NRA, 1.9% of base rent), Champs Sports (9,210 SF, 0.5%of total NRA, 1.3% of base rent); ), Hollister (8,322 SF, 0.5% of total NRA, 2.1% of base rent); Pink (6,864 SF, 0.4% of total NRA, 1.1% of base rent); Sephora (6,207 SF, 0.4% of total NRA, 1.0% of base rent); Addidas (5,549 SF, 0.3% of total NRA, 1.0% of base rent); and Tesla (2,997 SF, 0.2% of total NRA, 0.5% of base rent). The Florida Mall reported relatively strong average in-line sales pre-pandemic, with sales from in-line retailers (ex. Apple, Tesla, jewelry, food court and kiosk) of $656PSF as of year-end 2019.

As of December 9, 2021, the collateral was 98.0% occupied. The property maintained average collateral occupancy of 98.0% during the five-year period before the onset of the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic dramatically reduced property tenant traffic and revenues. The mall was closed from March 18, 2020 through May 14,2020 under State-mandated closures. Approximately 30 tenants (9.7% of net rentable area, 15.7% of base rent) were granted rental relief. Average in-line tenant sales (ex. Apple, Tesla, jewelry, food court and kiosk) declined from $656PSF as of year-end 2019 to $422 PSF for 2020. However, the property rebounded strongly during 2021, with comparable in line sales recovering to $628 PSF.

The property also has increased the amount of space leased to temporary tenants (tenants with lease terms below one year) from 84,114 SF as of year end 2019 to132,984 Sf as of TTM November 2021. Available data suggests that temporary tenants pay rents below those achieved with long-term tenants.

The Mall has traditionally had strong traffic from tourists, benefitting from the unique strength of the Orlando market. Pre-pandemic, an estimated 60-70% of sales were to tourists, with a significant share of foreign visitors, many of whom reportedly choose Orlando as a shopping destination. With the closing of borders, foreign tourism declined sharply. Now that borders are reopening, tourist traffic is expected to rebound; however, foreign arrivals at Orlando International Airport continue to be approximately 70% below 2019 levels according to airport authority data.

The property is owned by a joint venture between Simon Property Group, L.P. (SPG, A3 senior unsecured) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA, Aa1, IFS). SPG is one of the leading owners and operators of retail and entertainment assets in the world, owning 234 properties across North America and others through ownership interests in other entities., and thus bring significant market strength and expertise to property management. TIAA is a dominant provider of retirement benefits to academic and non-profit institutions with assets of approximately $341.25 billion at year-end 2020.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

The Moody's first-mortgage DSCR is 4.02x and Moody's first-mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 1.06x. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance of $600.0 MM is 86.5%. Moody's LTV Ratio is based on our Moody's Value. We did not adjust Moody's value to reflect the current interest rate environment as part of our analysis for this transaction.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The property's quality grade is 1.75.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: the property's position as dominant mall in a major tourist destination combined with a strong, high-density local trade area; strong accessibility to Orlando's world-renowned theme parks; a high level of capital investment and success in repurposing vacant anchor spaces to meet the demands of the evolving retail landscape; strong pre-pandemic occupancy and sales; and investment-grade sponsorship with very high expertise in owning and operating retail properties.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting decline in revenues and sales in 2020, mitigated by a partial recovery in 2021; high occupancy cost ratios; increased reliance on temporary tenants; uncertain pace of rebound in foreign tourist traffic; tenant rollover, lack of asset diversification and floating-rate profile.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were"Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in the published methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

