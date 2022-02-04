Moody's assigns provisional ratings to six classes of notes to be issued by Palmer Square European Loan Funding 2022-1 Designated Activity Company

Paris, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the
following provisional ratings to the Notes to be issued by Palmer Square
European Loan Funding 2022-1 Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer"):
....EUR 340,000,000 Class A Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....EUR 57,500,000 Class B Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 22,500,000 Class C Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)A2
(sf)
....EUR 27,500,000 Class D Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)Baa3
(sf)
....EUR 17,500,000 Class E Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)Ba2
(sf)
....EUR 5,000,000 Class F Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Assigned (P)B1
(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in
our methodology.
The Issuer is a static CLO. The issued notes will be collateralized
primarily by broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans.
We expect the portfolio to be 100% ramped as of the closing date.
Palmer Square Europe Capital Management LLC (the "Servicer") may sell
assets on behalf of the Issuer during the life of the transaction.
Reinvestment is not permitted and all sales and unscheduled principal
proceeds received will be used to amortize the notes in sequential order.
In addition, the Issuer will issue EUR 33,700,000 of
Subordinated Note due 2031 which are not rated.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the Notes in order of seniority.
Methodology underlying the rating action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1293730.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The transaction is expected to be fully ramped at closing and no reinvestment
is allowed. Accordingly we have modelled the transaction based
on the actual characteristics of the portfolio as it has been provided
to us. Any significant change in the characteristics of the portfolio
between the time of this press release and closing may have an impact
on the definitive ratings being assigned at closing.
The rated Notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The
Notes' performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying
portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions
that may change. The Servicer's investment decisions and management
of the transaction will also affect the debt's performance.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology
published in December 2021.
Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:
Par Amount: EUR 500,000,000.00
Diversity Score: 61
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2746
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.61% (actual spread
vector of the portfolio)
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 3.98% (actual spread
vector of the portfolio)
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 45.75%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.36 years (actual amortization
vector of the portfolio)
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in the related presale report, available soon on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1317272.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tanguy Hespel
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Volker Gulde
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454