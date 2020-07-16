Moody's assigns provisional ratings to six new Notes to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited transaction

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional short-term
credit ratings and provisional long-term credit ratings to the
Notes to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited as detailed below:
....ZAR [•]M Class Omega 2 Secured
Floating Rate Notes due August 2021, Assigned (P)P-3 (sf)
/ (P)P-1.za (sf)
....ZAR [•]M Class A4 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [•]M Class A5 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [•]M Class A6 Secured Fixed
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za(sf)
....ZAR [•]M Class B2 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [•]M Class C2 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf) / (P)A3.za
(sf)
Moody's will not assign provisional ratings to the ZAR [•]M
Class D2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054 and the ZAR [•]M
Start-Up Loan, which will increase at the time of the additional
issuance.
This is a static transaction backed by home loans originated by SA Home
Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting
the Notes, which amount to around ZAR [•] million,
consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals
and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties
located in South Africa.
This is the first tap issuance following the transaction's original
closing date in August 2019. The proceeds from the new notes will
be used to buy ZAR [•] million of new additional loans originated
by SAHL mostly between 2019 and 2020.
The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager.
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Baa3 / P-3,
Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) was appointed at closing as the back-up
servicer/administrator. SBSA is contractually bound to step in
as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL.
In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment
date, SBSA will be paying interest on the Notes and items senior
thereto based on estimates.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating of the Notes is based on the analysis of the characteristics
of the combined underlying pool following the tap issuance, sector
wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided
by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and
the structural integrity of the transaction.
The expected portfolio loss of [2.75]% of the portfolio
balance at the time of the tap issuance and the MILAN required Credit
Enhancement "MILAN CE" of [10.0]% served as input parameters
for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal
distribution.
The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at [2.75]%
is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are:
(i) 20 years of vintage data from the originator's book covering the period
1999 to 2020 for the low-LTV loans and for the payroll deduction
loans, which show a cumulative default rate of around 8%;
(ii) the current performance of the portfolio before the addition of the
new loans which at the time of the last May payment date had respectively
2.17% and 0.44% of loans in arrears for more
than 30 days and 90 days; (iii) the proportion of loans that had,
at some point in time, benefited from payment holidays, which
at the end of May totaled 13% of the current outstanding pool before
the addition of the new loans; (iv) the new combined pool weighted-average
(WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of [68.3]%, (v) the
exclusion of high LTV loans and loans in payment holiday from the portfolio
to be added as part of this tap issuance (vi) the current and future macroeconomic
environment in South Africa; and (vii) benchmarking with other South
African RMBS transactions.
The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at [10.0]%
is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are:
(i) the current WA LTV of around [68.3]%; (ii)
the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans
subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) non-owner occupied,
self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for [10.65]%,
[9.9]% and [2.6]% of the provisional
portfolio respectively; (iv) [18.7]% of the pool
are loans disbursed to the borrowers who are civil servants that have
their scheduled instalments collected by way of payroll deduction (historical
performance data suggests that these borrowers are less likely to experience
default); and (v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in South Africa economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Repayment of Class Omega 2 Notes by Final Legal Maturity: The Class
Omega 2 Notes have a final legal maturity date of twelve months after
closing and will be redeemed in accordance with a minimum scheduled amortization
profile. In case principal collections from the pool are insufficient
to meet the minimum scheduled repayments, excess spread, the
reserve fund and the liquidity facility are available to repay principal
on the Class Omega 2 Notes pursuant to the scheduled amortization profile.
Moody's has considered stressed scenarios with low prepayment rates,
high default rates and the absence of liquidity facility in order to assign
the provisional short-term rating to this Note.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate
loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day of the
3-month JIBAR payable under the Notes. Therefore,
there is no basis risk between the interest rate on the loans and the
interest rate on the Notes. The A6 notes will be fixed rate Notes
and the Issuer will enter into an interest rate swap in order to hedge
the fixed-floating rate risk in the same way of the outstanding
Class A3. Under the swap, the Issuer will receive a fixed
rate and pay a floating rate of JIBAR plus a spread. The notional
is equal to the outstanding amount of A3 Notes and A6 notes. Moody's
applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression
due to the earlier amortization of loans with higher interest rate.
The transaction does not envisage a revolving period. However,
the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions,
and, at its discretion, can fund further advances and further
loans until the payment date falling in August 2024. There are
global portfolio limits which, to some extent, constrain the
changes in portfolio composition due to redraws, further advances
and further loans.
Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from an amortising
reserve fund equal to [4.0]% of the Notes balance at
the time of the most recent tap issuance, an equivalent of around
ZAR [•] million. The current outstanding reserve fund
will be increased at the time of the tap issuance using the proceeds from
the increased subordinated loan from SAHL and from the proceeds of the
newly issued Notes. The reserve fund can be used to pay interest
on the Class Omega 2 to Class C Notes. The Reserve Fund can also
be used to pay scheduled principal on the Class Omega 2 Notes until August
2021. After August 2024 the reserve fund will start to amortize
to an amount no less than [4.0]% of the outstanding
balance of the pool, with a floor equal to [0.15]%
of the initial pool balance. The reserve fund can act as credit
support and cover PDL at final legal maturity of the Notes.
SBSA (Baa3 / P-3, Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) will provide
a liquidity facility sized at [4.5]% of the Notes balance
at the time of the tap issuance and decreasing to [3]% of
the Notes balance from time to time once the Class Omega 2 Notes are fully
repaid and the Top-Up Issue Period has expired. The liquidity
facility will be available: (i) to cover shortfalls on senior fees
and interest payments on the Class Omega 2 to C Notes; (ii) to fund
redraws, further loans and further advances; and (iii) to repay
the Class Omega 2 Notes principal in case proceeds from the pool are not
sufficient.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include significantly
better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase
in the credit enhancement of the Notes. However, the upgrade
potential is limited as there is a degree of linkage between the rating
of the Notes and that of sovereign. Factors that may cause a downgrade
of the ratings include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations
at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central
scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating
actions. Lower than expected CPR or higher than expected further
advances or redraws might lead to a downgrade of the Class Omega Notes
short-term rating. Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade
of the ratings due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction
counterparties. Additionally, an increase in South Africa
sovereign risk or unforeseen regulatory and legal changes may also result
in the downgrade of the ratings.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gabriele Gramazio
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Olga Gekht
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454