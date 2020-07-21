Moody's assigns provisional ratings to structured notes issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust, Series 2020-3

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional
ratings to two classes of notes issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement
Financing Trust, Series 2020-3 ("MRAFT 2020-3").
The series has an outstanding balance of $150 million.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust, Series
2020-3
Class A Notes (Category A-1), Assigned (P)A1
Class A Notes (Category A-2), Assigned (P)A1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust (Issuer), has issued
its tenth series (MRAFT 2020-3) backed by a revolving warehouse
facility with an expected repayment date of July 23, 2021.
Similar to other series issued by MRAFT, in the future, the
issuer may increase the principal balance ("Upsize") of MRAFT 2020-3
subject to a number of conditions including (i) the Indenture Trustee
receiving prior written notice of the Upsize; (ii) the Indenture
Trustee receiving certain opinions of counsel required under the Indenture.
In addition, the Buyer's Administrator (Credit Suisse First Boston
Mortgage Capital LLC) will also have the right to alter the capital structure
of the Issuer in order to divide a series of notes into one or more classes
or categories ("Rebalancing"). Rebalancing of notes will be allowed
only if it is permitted under its respective indenture supplement and
any alteration to the capital structure will preserve the pro-rata
pari-passu feature of the notes and series outstanding in the Mortgage
Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust. Noteholders' consent
will not be required for Rebalancing of notes.
Following a note amortization event, each series of note will be
paid principal on a pro rata basis. In addition, Class A
(Category A-1) and Class A (Category A-2) notes of MRAFT
2020-3 will be paid principal and interest on a pro-rata
basis.
Similar to prior MRAFT series, MRAFT 2020-3 series of notes
issued will be used to finance the purchase of agency eligible,
first lien residential mortgage loans from Credit Suisse AG, Cayman
Islands Branch under a master repurchase agreement. Credit Suisse
AG, Cayman Islands Branch (the Seller), a branch of Credit
Suisse AG (Credit Suisse, rated A1; Outlook Positive),
will periodically sell eligible mortgage loans to, and simultaneously
agree to repurchase the same eligible mortgage loans from the Issuer pursuant
to a master repurchase agreement (the MRA). The repurchase obligation
is full recourse to Credit Suisse, where Credit Suisse is responsible
for any face amount shortfall that is not covered by the sale of the eligible
mortgage loans.
The notes are secured by the Issuer's rights under the MRA as well as
the purchased mortgage loans and related repurchase assets. While
the Issuer's payment obligations on the notes are not directly guaranteed
by Credit Suisse, the payment obligations of the Seller to the Issuer
under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under the indenture.
Per the transaction documents, additional series of notes can be
issued in the future. Following a note amortization event,
each series of notes will be paid principal on a pro-rata basis.
The rating on the note is primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt rating
of Credit Suisse AG. However, following an indenture event
of default, the rating will depend on the likelihood of recovering
value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by
the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit
Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating. The payment obligations of
the Seller under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under
the Indenture. Moreover, the Seller is obligated under the
MRA to pay all costs and expenses of the Issuer. Because the repurchase
obligation is full recourse to Credit Suisse, it is our view that
any shortfall to the repurchase facility after the liquidation of the
collateral will rank pari-passu with senior, unsecured obligations
of Credit Suisse.
We did not give any benefit for the mortgage loans purchased through the
master repurchase agreement which serves as collateral for the payment
of the note because: 1) no third-party verifies the presence
of the collateral documents or their eligibility, 2) the broad eligibility
criteria could allow collateral with very poor credit quality, 3)
there is no legal opinion confirming the Issuer's exclusive right to the
collateral should Credit Suisse become insolvent and 4) the transaction
lacks an independent administrator.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The rating on the note is primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt rating
of Credit Suisse AG. If the LT debt rating of Credit Suisse AG
is upgraded (or downgraded) following the closing date, the rating
on the note may be upgraded (or downgraded) as well. However,
following an indenture event of default, the rating on the note
will depend on the likelihood of recovering value from the collateral
and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by the Final Stated Maturity
Date and could be higher or lower than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt
rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jay H. Thacker
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sang Shin
VP - Sr Credit Officer/ Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653