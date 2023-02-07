Moody's assigns provisional ratings to three CMBS classes of FIVE 2023-V1

Approximately $509.1 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to three classes of CMBS securities, to be issued by FIVE 2023-V1 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2023-V1:

Cl. A-1 Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2 Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3 Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Certificates are collateralized by 26 fixed rate loans secured by 43 properties. The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction and the assigned Structured Credit Assessments:

We assigned an SCA of baa2 (sca.pd) to the Green Acres loan, which represents approximately 9.8% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in an approximately 2.1 million SF regional mall in Valley Stream, NY.

We assigned an SCA of aa2 (sca.pd) to the Brandywine Strategic Office Portfolio loan, which represents approximately 9.8% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in seven office properties located in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX., totaling 1,443,002 SF.

We assigned an SCA of a3 (sca.pd) to the 428-430 North Rodeo loan, which represents approximately 6.8% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 9,368 SF retail property located on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, CA.

We assigned an SCA of a1 (sca.pd) to the Gilardian NYC Portfolio loan, which represents approximately 3.6% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two, high-rise multifamily towers located in New York, NY. Together, the properties offer 153 residential units as well as a commercial unit totaling 5,996 SF.

We assigned an SCA of aa3 (sca.pd) to the Park West Village loan, which represents approximately 0.8% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in an 850 unit multi-family property located at 784, 788, and 792 Columbus Avenue in New York, NY.

Moody's approach to rating CMBS deals combines both commercial real estate and structured finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate analysis, Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage loan and calculates an expected loss on a loan specific basis. Under structured finance, the credit enhancement for each certificate typically depends on the expected frequency, severity, and timing of future losses. Moody's also considers a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's Actual DSCR of 1.57x (1.34x excluding credit assessed loans) is worse than the 2022 conduit/fusion transaction average of 2.08x (1.71x excluding credit assessed loans. The Moody's Stressed DSCR of 1.10x (1.02x excluding credit assessed loans) is worse than the 2022 conduit/fusion transaction average of 1.04x (0.93x excluding credit assessed loans).

The pooled trust loan balance of $765,497,945 represents a Moody's LTV ratio of 100.6% (112.7% excluding credit assessed loans), which is better than the 2022 conduit/fusion transaction average of 109.2% (117.7% excluding credit assessed loans). There are 3 loans in the pool structured with additional debt in the form of subordinate debt and mezzanine debt. With the additional debt, the Moody's total debt LTV ratio rises to 104.7% (113.5% excluding credit assessed loans).

The Moody's adjusted LTV is 90.6% (99.9% excluding credit assessed loan) and is based on our adjusted Moody's value taking in to account the current interest rate environment.

Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity, the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 16.8 (13.9 excluding credit assessed loans). The transaction loan level diversity profile is worse than Moody's-rated transactions during the prior four quarters, which averaged 23.4 (20.7 excluding credit assessed loans). With respect to property level diversity, the pool's property level Herfindahl score is 20.0 (14.4 excluding credit assessed loans).

The following notable strengths of the transaction include: (i) five loans assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessment ("SCA"), (ii) major market pool composition, (iii) the number of loans securitized by multiple properties.

The following notable concerns of the transaction include: (i) the pool's low diversity, (ii) the pool's amortization profile; (iii) office share; and (iv) certain asset-level legal considerations.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 2.19 (2.42 excluding credit assessed loans), which is in-line with the average score of 2.14 (2.31 excluding credit assessed loans) calculated across Moody's-rated multi-borrower transactions during the prior four quarters.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis of credit enhancement levels for conduit deals is driven by property type, Moody's actual and stressed DSCR, and Moody's property quality grade (which reflects the capitalization rate Moody's uses to estimate Moody's value). Moody's fuses the conduit results with the results of its analysis of investment-grade structured credit assessed loans and any conduit loan that represents 10% or greater of the current pool balance.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1356297.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sharon Si

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Blair Coulson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

