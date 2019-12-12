Moody's assigns provisional ratings to three classes of notes to be issued by TruPS Financials Note Securitization 2019-2 Ltd

New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to three classes of notes to be issued by TruPS Financials
Note Securitization 2019-2 Ltd (the "Issuer" or "TFINS 2019-2").
Moody's rating action is as follows:
U.S.$203,000,000 Class A-1 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2039 (the "Class A-1 Notes"),
Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
U.S.$30,500,000 Class A-2 Mezzanine
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2039 (the "Class A-2 Notes"),
Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
U.S.$47,300,000 Class B Mezzanine Deferrable
Floating Rate Notes due 2039 (the "Class B Notes"), Assigned (P)Ba2
(sf)
The Class A-1 Notes, the Class A-2 Notes and the Class
B Notes are referred to herein, together, as the "Rated Notes."
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of financial
instruments, but these ratings only represent Moody's preliminary
credit opinions. Upon a conclusive review of a transaction and
associated documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive
ratings. A definitive rating, if any, may differ from
a provisional rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CDO's portfolio and structure as described in our
methodology.
TFINS 2019-2 is a static cash flow CDO. The issued notes
will be collateralized primarily by a portfolio of (1) trust preferred
securities ("TruPS") issued by US community banks and their holding companies
and (2) TruPS, senior notes and surplus notes issued by insurance
companies and their holding companies. We expect the portfolio
to be 100% ramped as of the closing date.
EJF CDO Manager LLC (the "Manager"), an affiliate of EJF Capital
LLC, will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition
of the assets on behalf of the Issuer. The Manager will direct
the disposition of any defaulted, deferring or credit risk securities.
The transaction prohibits any asset purchases or substitutions at any
time.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue one class
of preferred shares.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the notes in order of seniority. The transaction also includes
an interest diversion feature beginning on the November 2027 payment date
whereby 80% of the interest at a junior step in the priority of
interest payments is used to pay the principal on the Class A-1
Notes until the Class A-1 Notes' principal has been paid in full.
The portfolio of this CDO consists of (1) TruPS issued by 34 US community
banks and (2) TruPS, surplus notes and a corporate backed-bond
certificate issued by 22 insurance companies, the majority of which
Moody's does not rate. Moody's assesses the default probability
of bank obligors that do not have public ratings through credit scores
derived using RiskCalc™, an econometric model developed by
Moody's Analytics. Moody's evaluation of the credit risk of the
bank obligors in the pool relies on FDIC Q2-2019 financial data.
Moody's assesses the default probability of insurance company obligors
that do not have public ratings through credit assessments provided by
its insurance ratings team based on the credit analysis of the underlying
insurance companies' annual statutory financial reports. Moody's
assumes a fixed recovery rate of 10% for both the bank and insurance
obligations.
Moody's ratings on the Rated Notes took into account a stress scenario
for highly levered bank holding company issuers. The transaction's
portfolio includes primarily subordinated debt issued by a number of bank
holding companies with significant amounts of other debt on their balance
sheet which may increase the risk presented by their subsidiaries.
To address the risk from the higher debt burden at the bank holding companies,
we conducted a stress scenario in which we made adjustments to the RiskCalc
credit scores for these highly leveraged holding companies resulting in
an adjusted portfolio WARF of 900. This stress scenario was an
important consideration in the assigned ratings.
In addition, our analysis considered the concentrated nature of
the portfolio. There are four issuers which are not publicly rated,
that each constitute approximately 2.8% to 2.9%
of the portfolio par. We ran a stress scenario in which we assumed
certain level of amortization of the portfolio which will result in these
issuers to be greater than 3% and applied a two notch downgrade
for these issuers. This stress scenario was an important consideration
in the assigned ratings.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $338,396,000
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 895
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.17%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 7.15%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 10.6 years
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly models,
qualitative factors were part of the rating committee consideration.
Moody's considers the structural protections in the transaction,
the risk of an event of default, the legal environment and specific
documentation features. All information available to rating committees,
including macroeconomic forecasts, inputs from other Moody's analytical
groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature
and severity of credit stress on the transaction, influenced the
final rating decision.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating TruPS CDOs" published in March 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The portfolio consists primarily of
unrated assets whose default probability Moody's assesses through credit
scores derived using RiskCalc™ or credit assessments. Because
these are not public ratings, they are subject to additional estimation
uncertainty.
Moody's obtained a loss distribution for this CDO's portfolio by simulating
defaults using Moody's CDOROM™, which used Moody's assumptions
for asset correlations and fixed recoveries in a Monte Carlo simulation
framework. Moody's then used the resulting loss distribution,
together with structural features of the CDO, as an input in its
CDOEdge™ cash flow model.
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in the related pre-sale report, available soon on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1206139.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
