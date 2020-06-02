Moody's assigns provisional ratings to two classes of notes to be issued by CVC Cordatus Loan Fund XVII DAC

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the
following provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by CVC Cordatus
Loan Fund XVII DAC (the "Issuer"):
....EUR 163,450,000 Class A Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....EUR 19,950,000 Class B Senior
Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2032, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the rating is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in
our methodology.
The Issuer is a managed cash flow CLO. At least 90% of the
portfolio must consist of senior secured obligations and up to 10%
of the portfolio may consist of senior unsecured obligations, second-lien
loans, mezzanine obligations and high yield bonds. The portfolio
is expected to be 80% ramped up as of the closing date and to comprise
of predominantly corporate loans to obligors domiciled in Western Europe.
The remainder of the portfolio will be acquired during the six month ramp-up
period in compliance with the portfolio guidelines.
CVC Credit Partners European CLO Management LLP ("CVC Credit Partners")
will manage the CLO. It will direct the selection, acquisition
and disposition of collateral on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in
trading activity, including discretionary trading, during
the transaction's three-year reinvestment period. Thereafter,
subject to certain restrictions, purchases are permitted using principal
proceeds from unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of
credit risk obligations or credit improved obligations.
In addition to the two classes of notes rated by Moody's, the Issuer
will issue EUR30,000,000 of Class C Senior Secured Deferrable
Floating Rate Notes due 2032, EUR16,000,000 of Class
D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, EUR14,000,000
of Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032 which
are not rated by Moody's and EUR45,100,000 of Class
M-1 Subordinated Notes due 2032 and EUR1,000,000 of
Class M-2 Subordinated Notes due 2032 which are not rated.
The Class M-2 Subordinated Notes accrue interest in an amount equivalent
to a certain proportion of both the senior and subordinated management
fees and its notes' payments are pari passu with the payments of the respective
management fees.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the notes in order of seniority.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the European economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of corporate assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Methodology underlying the rating action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes'
performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The collateral manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction
will also affect the notes' performance.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology
published in March 2019.
Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:
Par Amount: EUR 280,000,000
Diversity Score: 37
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3075
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.75%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 4.75%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 44.5%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 8.5 years
Moody's has addressed the potential exposure to obligors domiciled in
countries with local currency ceiling (LCC) of A1 or below. As
per the portfolio constraints and eligibility criteria, exposures
to countries with LCC of A1 or below cannot exceed 12.5%,
with exposures to LCC of Baa1 to Baa3 further limited to 2.5%
and obligors cannot be domiciled in countries with LCC below Baa3.
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in the related new issue report, available soon on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1217783.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Beka Bakuradze
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Volker Gulde
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454