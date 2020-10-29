Moody's assigns rating to SC Germany S.A., Compartment Mobility 2020-1 Auto ABS

EUR 3.2 billion ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans
Madrid, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating
to Notes issued by SC Germany S.A., Compartment Mobility
2020-1:
....EUR 2,968,000,000 Class
A Fixed Rate Notes due September 2036, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 232,000,000 Class
B Fixed Rate Notes due September 2036.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating assignment reflects the transaction's structure as a three
year revolving cash securitisation of loan agreements entered into for
the purpose of financing vehicles to private and commercial obligors in
Germany by Santander Consumer Bank AG (A3/P-2 Deposit A1(cr)/P-1(cr))
("SCB Germany"), which is owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
("Santander Consumer Finance") rated A2/P-1; A3(cr)/P-2(cr).
The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the
life of the transaction.
The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed
through independent auto dealers in Germany and will have a total value
of around €3.2 billion.
As of the cut-off date 30 September 2020, the securitised
portfolio includes non-delinquent loan contracts with a weighted
average seasoning of around 15.1 months. The loans in the
portfolio finance new cars 21% and used cars 79% to private
(81.5%) and commercial (18.5%) customers.
Vehicles in the financed portfolio are spread out across various brands
relating to different manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Fiat,
Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes, to
name a few. The portfolio consists of approximately 36.7%
"balloon" loans, which have equal instalments during the life of
the loan and a larger balloon payment at loan maturity. On average,
the balloon instalment portion accounts for 52.7% of the
total principal of balloon loans. The current percentage of loans
in payment holidays due to COVID-19 is negligible.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths
such as (i) a granular portfolio; (ii) a short portfolio weighted
average life of 2.6 years; (iii) a simple transaction structure,
and (iv) excess spread (2.0% stressed at closing) to repay
the Class A and Class B Notes.
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such
as (i) commingling risk, (ii) set-off risk (from deposits
and linked insurance contracts financed via the loans), (iii) a
high proportion of balloon loans and no concentration limits during the
revolving period for those loans, and (iv) limited liquidity to
pay senior expenses only in the event of a cash flow disruption.
The transaction has a 3-year revolving period during which additional
portfolios may be sold to the special-purpose vehicle. During
the first year of the revolving period the portfolio and the outstanding
notes' balances of existing notes can increase up to EUR 5 billion
and there are only limited restrictions on concentration limits for loans
in payment holiday or loans granted to private customers for the purchase
of a used car during the revolving period. Moody's has taken this
into account in its quantitative analysis.
Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation
of the underlying portfolio of loan agreements; (ii) the macroeconomic
environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv)
the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the excess spread
and the small liquidity reserve (EUR 200,000); (v) liquidity
support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay
interest and the low reserve fund to cover senior expenses; and (vi)
the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of Auto Loans from the current
weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months.
Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its
continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.75%,
expected recoveries of 35% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 12.0% related to borrower receivables.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to
associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in
the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 3.75% are slightly higher
than the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon
loan component of the portfolio.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 35% are slightly lower than the
EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance
of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 12.0% is slightly higher than the EMEA Auto Loan
average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account
the relative ranking to originator peers in the German auto loan market.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing
greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that
seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity
and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations.
Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty
in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves
due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.
The securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to 36.2%
diesel engines out of which 10.94% to Euro 5 or earlier
emission standards and 1.09% AFVs. For 21.4%
of the portfolio no information was provided relating to the fuel type.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS, published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly
better-than-expected performance of the pool.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A Notes rating include
a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration
of the credit profile of the originator, Santander Consumer Bank
AG.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
