Moody's assigns rating to SC Germany S.A., Compartment Mobility 2020-1 Auto ABS

EUR 3.2 billion ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans

Madrid, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating to Notes issued by SC Germany S.A., Compartment Mobility 2020-1:

....EUR 2,968,000,000 Class A Fixed Rate Notes due September 2036, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 232,000,000 Class B Fixed Rate Notes due September 2036.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating assignment reflects the transaction's structure as a three year revolving cash securitisation of loan agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to private and commercial obligors in Germany by Santander Consumer Bank AG (A3/P-2 Deposit A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) ("SCB Germany"), which is owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. ("Santander Consumer Finance") rated A2/P-1; A3(cr)/P-2(cr). The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed through independent auto dealers in Germany and will have a total value of around €3.2 billion.

As of the cut-off date 30 September 2020, the securitised portfolio includes non-delinquent loan contracts with a weighted average seasoning of around 15.1 months. The loans in the portfolio finance new cars 21% and used cars 79% to private (81.5%) and commercial (18.5%) customers. Vehicles in the financed portfolio are spread out across various brands relating to different manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes, to name a few. The portfolio consists of approximately 36.7% "balloon" loans, which have equal instalments during the life of the loan and a larger balloon payment at loan maturity. On average, the balloon instalment portion accounts for 52.7% of the total principal of balloon loans. The current percentage of loans in payment holidays due to COVID-19 is negligible.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as (i) a granular portfolio; (ii) a short portfolio weighted average life of 2.6 years; (iii) a simple transaction structure, and (iv) excess spread (2.0% stressed at closing) to repay the Class A and Class B Notes.

Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) commingling risk, (ii) set-off risk (from deposits and linked insurance contracts financed via the loans), (iii) a high proportion of balloon loans and no concentration limits during the revolving period for those loans, and (iv) limited liquidity to pay senior expenses only in the event of a cash flow disruption. The transaction has a 3-year revolving period during which additional portfolios may be sold to the special-purpose vehicle. During the first year of the revolving period the portfolio and the outstanding notes' balances of existing notes can increase up to EUR 5 billion and there are only limited restrictions on concentration limits for loans in payment holiday or loans granted to private customers for the purchase of a used car during the revolving period. Moody's has taken this into account in its quantitative analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loan agreements; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the excess spread and the small liquidity reserve (EUR 200,000); (v) liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest and the low reserve fund to cover senior expenses; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Auto Loans from the current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.75%, expected recoveries of 35% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 12.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 3.75% are slightly higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon loan component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35% are slightly lower than the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 12.0% is slightly higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the German auto loan market.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low risk due to the exposure to 36.2% diesel engines out of which 10.94% to Euro 5 or earlier emission standards and 1.09% AFVs. For 21.4% of the portfolio no information was provided relating to the fuel type.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS, published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly better-than-expected performance of the pool.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A Notes rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator, Santander Consumer Bank AG.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

