Moody's assigns rating to one class of CLO refinancing notes issued by Apidos CLO XX

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of CLO refinancing notes (the "Third Refinancing Notes") issued by Apidos CLO XX (the "Issuer").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S.$25,000,000 Class A-1RR-B Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes Due 2031 (the "Class A-1RR-B Notes"), Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the rating is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks particularly those associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure.

The Issuer is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO). The issued notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. At least 90.0% of the portfolio must consist of first lien senior secured loans, cash, and eligible investments, and up to 10% of the portfolio may consist of second lien loans and unsecured loans.

CVC Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager") will continue to direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's remaining 2.7 year reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk assets.

The Issuer has issued the Third Refinancing Notes on October 23, 2020 (the "Third Refinancing Date") in connection with the refinancing of one class of secured notes (the "Second Refinanced Notes") previously issued on July 16, 2018 (the "Second Refinancing Date"). The CLO was originally issued on February 12, 2015 (the "Original Closing Date"). On the Third Refinancing Date, the Issuer used proceeds from the issuance of the Third Refinancing Notes to redeem in full the Second Refinanced Notes. On the Second Refinancing Date, the issuer also issued six other classes of secured notes and one class of subordinated notes that remain outstanding.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in August 2020.

The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $486,577,396

Defaulted par: $10,164,432

Diversity Score: 83

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3157

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.33%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.68%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.67years

Par haircut in OC tests and interest diversion test: 0.0%

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the US economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

The performance of the Third Refinancing Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Third Refinancing Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Third Refinancing Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1251004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shan Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Yu Sun, CFA

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

