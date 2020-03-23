Moody's assigns ratings to Covered Bonds transferred to Eurobank S.A.

Action follows the transformation plan of Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
Madrid, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today taken the following rating
actions on the ratings of the covered bonds transferred to the new legal
entity Eurobank S.A. (deposits Caa1 positive outlook;
adjusted baseline credit assessment caa1; counterparty risk (CR)
assessment B1(cr)) from Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (ratings
withdrawn):
- Covered bonds issued by Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
under its Mortgage Covered Bonds 1 programme: withdrawn for reorganisation;
previously Baa1.
- Covered bonds issued by Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
under its Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 programme: withdrawn for reorganisation;
previously Baa3.
- Covered bonds assumed by Eurobank S.A. -
Mortgage Covered Bonds 1 programme and transferred from the former Eurobank
Ergasias S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 1 programme:
Baa1, new rating assigned.
- Covered bonds assumed by Eurobank S.A. -
Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 programme and transferred from the former Eurobank
Ergasias S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 programme:
Baa3, new rating assigned.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal
of Credit Ratings, available on www.moodys.com.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions follow the transformation plan of Eurobank Ergasias
S.A. effective as of 20 March 2020. Eurobank S.A.,
the new legal entity that has taken over the core banking operations and
the banking license of Eurobank Ergasias S.A. in Greece,
will assume the covered bonds that were previously issued by Eurobank
Ergasias S.A.. Moreover, the cover pool and
structural features of the new Eurobank S.A. mortgage covered
bond programmes will be exactly the same as in the previous Eurobank Ergasias
S.A. mortgage covered bond programmes.
For Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 1,
the ratings are constrained by the long-term country ceilings for
local currency bonds in Greece of Baa1.
For Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2,
the ratings are constrained by Moody's Timely Payment Indicator ("TPI")
framework.
For further details on the rating actions on Eurobank S.A.
and Eurobank Ergasias S.A., please refer to Moody's
press release:
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-assigns-Caa1NP-deposit-ratings-to-the-new-legal-entity--PR_419911
A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest
and principal on the bonds; and (2) if the issuer defaults,
the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The
ratings therefore take into account the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Eurobank S.A. ((deposits Caa1
positive outlook; adjusted baseline credit assessment caa1;
counterparty risk (CR) assessment B1(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment
plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage
Covered Bonds 1 are 30.8%. The cover pool losses
for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 are
40.1%.
The analysis of the value of the cover pool considered:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed by Greek residential mortgage loans.
The collateral score for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage
Covered Bonds 1 is 18.7% and 27.8% for Eurobank
S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Greek covered bond
legislation include: (i) the holders of the covered bonds will have
the benefit of both unlimited recourse against the issuer and a statutory
pledge over the assets forming part of the cover pool; (ii) the legal
segregation of the assets in the cover pool from any bankruptcy proceedings
against the issuer; (iii) the statutory nominal value test with a
maximum asset percentage of 95%; and (iv) a legal minimum
over-collateralisation of 5.3% to be maintained by
the issuer on a nominal basis.
c) For Eurobank S.A.- Mortgage Covered Bonds 1,
the contractual structure and provisions contained in the transaction
that aim to mitigate various risks such as: (i) a conditional pass-through
mechanism to reduce refinancing risk; (ii) a general reserve fund
to cover the equivalent of 12 months of senior costs, expenses,
interest payments due on the covered bonds and the respective liability
swaps.
d) The exposure to market risk. The market risk for Eurobank S.A.
- Mortgage Covered Bonds 1 is 18.3% and 21.5%
for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2.
e) For Eurobank S.A.- Mortgage Covered Bonds 1,
the over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 33.5%,
of which the issuer provides 25.0% on a "committed" basis
(see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below). For Eurobank
S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2, the over-collateralisation
in the cover pool is 32.5%, of which the issuer provides
7.5% on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors,
below).
The TPI assigned to Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered
Bonds 1 is "Probable- High". This TPI does not constrain
the rating of the covered bonds at its current level.
The TPI assigned to Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered
Bonds 2 is "Very-Improbable". This TPI does constrain the
rating of the covered bonds at its current level.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process:
an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine
a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines
expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer
will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event);
and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event.
The CB anchor for these programmes is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
-Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 1
The cover pool losses for this programme are 30.8%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market
risk of 18.3% and collateral risk of 12.5%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives
collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme
is currently 18.7%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 33.5%,
of which the issuer provides 25% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Baa1
rating is 19.5%. These numbers show that Moody's
is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
-Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2
The cover pool losses for this programme are 40.1%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market
risk of 21.5% and collateral risk of 18.6%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives
collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme
is currently 27.8%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 32.5%,
of which the issuer provides 7.5% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Baa3
rating is 4%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying
on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which measures the likelihood
of timely payments to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event.
The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of
notches above the CB anchor.
For Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 1,
Moody's has assigned a TPI of "Probable- High".
For Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2,
Moody's has assigned a TPI of "Very-Improbable".
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Probable-High", the TPI Leeway
for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 1 is 0
to 1 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered
bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by one or two notches,
all other variables being equal.
Based on the current TPI of "Very-Improbable", the TPI Leeway
for Eurobank S.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 is 0
notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered
bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by one notch,
all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
