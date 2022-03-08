Moody's assigns ratings to Eagle Parent (Restaurant Technologies); CFR at B2; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) assigned ratings to Eagle Parent Corp. (dba “Restaurant Technologies”), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B2 rating to each of the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities, consisting of a $100 million 5-year revolver and a $810 million 7-year term loan B. The ratings outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the proposed term loan and equity from ECP along with other co-investors will be used to purchase the company and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. Ratings currently assigned to Restaurant Technologies, Inc. including the company’s B2 CFR and stable outlook are not affected and will be withdrawn upon repayment of the existing debt.

"The B2 CFR reflects Restaurant Technologies’ relatively moderate revenue, high financial leverage in connection with the LBO, and our expectation for limited free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months amid the company's substantial upfront capital expenditures related to new customer installations," said Moody's Analyst Dawei Ma. "Nevertheless, we recognize the company as a leading service provider in closed-loop oil management, the stability of its contractual and recurring revenues, and the safety, quality, and efficiency benefits that Restaurant Technologies’ products and services provide to its customers. We also expect the company has the ability to offset potentially lower used cooking oil (UCO) prices by increasing other services fees or reducing its cost of services including lower oil delivery costs to maintain an EBITDA margin in the low teens. We expect the company’s financial leverage to decline to below 7.0x debt-to-EBITDA by 2022, supported by revenue and profitability growth through new customer additions based on signed contracts, increasing existing customer penetration, and a favorable UCO market.”

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Eagle Parent Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eagle Parent Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Restaurant Technologies' B2 CFR reflects its relatively moderate size with annual revenue under $700 million (net revenue of roughly $270 million excluding oil passthrough), and its high financial leverage of approximately 7.7x debt-to-EBITDA, pro forma for ECP’s leveraged buyout and Moody’s estimate for fiscal 2021 results that includes continued growth in EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Moody’s expects the company’s free cash flow generation will be limited over the next year owing to the significant upfront capex required to fund new customer installations. The rating is supported by Restaurant Technologies' leading market position in the closed-loop oil management industry, its deep entrenchment in customers' cooking oil supply chains, the high recurring revenue nature driven by delivery and service fees embedded in customer contracts, and its high customer retention rates. The company has limited exposure to fresh oil commodity price fluctuations because the cost of oil is passed-through to the customer. Revenue from fresh oil delivery and associated service fees, which comprise more than 70% of the company's revenue, are through customer-specific long-term contracts and recurring. Less than 30% of Restaurant Technologies' revenues are generated through sale of used cooking oil (UCO) to a leading biofuel producer. Moody’s expects a favorable UCO market over the next year amid increasing regulatory programs aimed at decarbonization. However, even if UCO prices were to decline, Moody’s anticipates Restaurant Technologies has the ability to offset lower UCO prices by increasing other services fees or reducing its cost of services including lower oil delivery costs. The company benefits from its established position in the market in conjunction with its healthy geographic footprint servicing most major metropolitan areas. Moody's expects the healthy backlog of new customer installations, the continued ramp up of the company's AutoMist and Grease Lock products, and favorable pricing trends in the UCO market will support revenue growth in the high single-digit to low teens range over the next 12-18 months. As a result, financial metrics are expected to improve including leverage to decline to around 6.5x debt-to-EBITDA in fiscal 2022. Moody’s also expects the company’s free cash flow to improve in fiscal 2023 as capital expenditures normalize.

Environmental factors reflect that the company's closed-loop cooking oil management provides a safer, cleaner, and more efficient way to manage cooking oil than non-closed loop processes. The process promotes sustainability via the reduction of traditional oil container waste and the recycling of used oil to biodiesel and animal feed markets.

Social risk factors consider the company's foodservice and hospitality customers are exposed to changes in consumer discretionary spending power and shifts in consumer spending trends such as food at-home and away from home. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Revenue and earnings were hurt by restaurant closures and volume reductions during the pandemic, but the gradual recovery in consumers eating away from home is contributing to a rebound in customer demand and revenue.

Governance risk factors primarily relate to the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including its high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Restaurant Technologies will continue to grow its topline and earnings via new customer installations and services cross selling to existing customers over the next 12-18 months, such that credit metrics will improve including debt-to-EBITDA declining to a 6.5x range. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain at least adequate liquidity supported by access to its proposed $100 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2027, which provides financial flexibility to fund growth investments.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to grow its size and scale and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained above 2x. In addition, Moody's would expect the company to maintain at least good liquidity accompanied by comfortably positive free cash flow generation.

The ratings could be downgraded if returns on new installations deteriorate, customer volume weakens, or the company is unable to mitigate the earnings drag from lower UCO prices. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, debt-to-EBITDA remains above 7.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense falls below 1.0x, or the company completes a debt financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that materially increases leverage.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

(1) Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $135 million and an amount equal to 100% of consolidated EBITDA on a pro forma basis plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to pro forma first lien net leverage ratio < or = 6.0x (if pari passu secured). (2) Amounts up to the greater of $135 million and an amount equal to 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. (3) There are no express “blocker” provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. (4) Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if (A) no payment or bankruptcy event of default shall have occurred and be continuing on such date and (B) such Subsidiary Guarantor becomes an Excluded Subsidiary as a result of a joint venture or other strategic transaction entered into for a business purpose. (5) There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. (6) The credit facilities allow restricted payments capacity to be reallocated to other purposes including debt incurrence, investments, or restricted debt payments through an Available RP Capacity Basket.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies, Inc. operates as a closed-loop cooking oil distributor for quick service and casual dining restaurants, grocery stores, and hospitality customers. The company is in the process of being acquired by private equity firm ECP and co-investors including Enlightened Hospitality Investments and Conti (Sponsor). The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. Restaurant Technologies, Inc. generated gross revenue of $615 million, for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

