Moody's assigns ratings to First Citizens BancShares and affirms subsidiary First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company's ratings (deposits at A1/Prime-1); outlook stable

New York, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 rating
to First Citizens BancShares, Inc.'s (First Citizens)
planned subordinated debt and a Baa3(hyb) rating to its planned non-cumulative
preferred stock. Moody's has also assigned provisional ratings
to First Citizens' recent shelf registration. The shelf was
rated (P)Baa1 for long-term senior unsecured, (P)Baa1 for
subordinate, (P)Baa2 for cumulative preferred stock, and (P)Baa3
for non-cumulative preferred stock.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings of First-Citizens
Bank & Trust Company, First Citizens' operating bank subsidiary,
following the affirmation of the bank's a3 standalone Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA). The bank has deposit ratings of A1/Prime-1,
a Baa1 issuer rating and A3/Prime-2 Counterparty Risk Ratings.
Its Counterparty Risk Assessments are A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr).
First Citizens' rating outlook remains stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
....Pref. Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Assigned Baa3(hyb)
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative,
Assigned (P)Baa3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned
(P)Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed
A2(cr)
.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed
P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed A3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A1, Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of
the bank's standalone credit profile supported by the bank's
continued strong core deposit base, which supports both its profitability
and liquidity, but also takes into consideration a moderate drop
in First Citizens' capital position in 2019. In addition,
First Citizens' asset quality remains healthy and although it continues
to frequently reintroduce integration risk as a result of its ongoing
acquisition activities, the bank's integration track record
is strong.
Unlike many similar-sized US regional banks that have recently
focused their acquisition strategies on relatively large targets or on
mergers of equals, First Citizens' bank acquisition strategy
has remained focused on small targets, typically banks with $1
billion in assets or less. As such, First Citizens has the
capacity to acquire and integrate multiple banks annually while avoiding
the risks associated with a large due diligence undertaking. Also,
the acquisition of small banks often present significant cost saving opportunities,
particularly for banks in its existing footprint. Nonetheless,
the expenses associated with First Citizens' frequent acquisitions
are significant and the potential for operational missteps is elevated,
in Moody's view.
First Citizens' large and low-cost core deposit base is primarily
sourced from its North and South Carolina direct banking business,
where it enjoys meaningful scale. Although First Citizens' banking
presence extends to nearly twenty US states, the Carolinas generate
three-quarters of the bank's total deposits. Favorably,
the cost of First Citizens' core deposits is well below that of
most peers and its deposit betas have been quite low throughout the current
rate hike cycle. About 40% of First Citizens' total
average deposits are noninterest-bearing, a higher proportion
than many of its peers.
First Citizens' good asset quality performance is a key credit strength.
The bank's risk culture is conservative, resulting in consistently
strong credit quality metrics throughout the economic cycle, with
a low level of problem loans and net-charge offs. First
Citizens' loan portfolio is granular with limited concentration
risk, though loans to borrowers in medical, dental or related
fields accounted for close to 20% of total loans at year-end
2019.
With regard to profitability, notwithstanding First Citizens' relatively
low funding costs, its return on average assets is respectable,
but weaker than many peers. This reflects First Citizens'
worse than peer-average efficiency ratio, which has been
in the mid-60s, influenced by merger-related costs
and First Citizens' wide geographic footprint. Moody's does
not anticipate significant efficiency improvement in 2020 due to continued
acquisition integration costs, the wide geographic dispersion of
First Citizens' branch footprint and the revenue pressure associated with
lower interest rates. In addition, as in 2019, Moody's
expects First Citizens will incur expenses associated with enhancing its
digital banking platforms, an ongoing process.
First Citizens' capital position declined during 2019, reducing
its ability to absorb unexpected losses, a credit negative.
At 31 December 2019, First Citizens' common equity Tier 1
capital ratio (CET1) was 10.86%, down from 12.67%
a year earlier. A combination of cash consideration for acquisitions
and elevated share buybacks reduced the bank's capitalization.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects First Citizens would be resilient in
a more stressed economic environment and its unusually low common dividend
payout allows capital to be rebuilt quickly, assuming share buyback
activity is curtailed. On the other hand, although First
Citizens is publicly traded, Moody's continues to believe that its
access to incremental capital, if needed, would be constrained
by its controlling family's desire to retain a majority of total aggregate
shareholder votes.
First Citizens' exposure to environmental and social risks is low and
moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment
for the global banking sector. Governance is highly relevant for
First Citizens, as it is to all participants in the banking industry,
and it remains a key credit consideration. Moody's views First
Citizens' risk governance and risk infrastructure favorably, though
the reintroduction of acquisition risk on a routine basis is a credit
challenge and a rating constraint.
What Could Change the Rating Up
A more modest and more predictable acquisition strategy would expose First
Citizens to a lower probability of due diligence missteps. An improved
core operational efficiency and profitability profile that proves to be
enduring could add additional positive rating pressure on First Citizens'
BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.
What Could Change the Rating Down
Deterioration of First Citizens' strong core funding base would result
in a lower BCA. In addition, material weakening of its asset
quality and/or capital could also result in downward BCA pressure.
A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Allen Tischler
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653