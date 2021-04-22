Moody's assigns ratings to Mavis Tire's proposed leveraged buyout; CFR at B3

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned ratings to Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P.
("Mavis"), including a B3 corporate family rating and
a B3-PD probability of default rating, as well as B2 ratings
on the proposed senior secured bank credit facilities and a Caa2 rating
for the proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.
All ratings are subject to receipt and review of final documentation.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo,
L.P.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo,
L.P.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The proposed credit facilities, together with a substantial level
of cash equity, a convertible preferred PIK issue, and rollover
equity from prior owners, will support Mavis' acquisition
by affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer.
"Today's assignments acknowledge the initial increase in Mavis'
leverage that will occur as a result of its acquisition by affiliates
of BayPine and TSG Consumer in a fully-priced transaction,
which comes on the heels of the November 2020 acquisition of Town Fair
Tire, which added roughly $470 million in debt, "
stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "Out of the box leverage
following close of this new financing structure will be well-above
our 8 times downgrade trigger, however it is Moody's view
that favorable industry fundamentals, as well as solid recent performance
of its largely legacy business, combined with the addition of Town
Fair, will result in leverage reducing over the next 12-18
months such that it will be within our band of tolerance for the B3 rating,
which is a critical rating factor," continued O'Shea.
"Moody's notes that Mavis maintains good liquidity, and this
new financing structure pushes the revolver maturity out to 2026,
with the proposed term loan maturing in 2028 and senior unsecured notes
in 2029." The ratings assignments also reflect governance
considerations particularly Mavis' financial strategies under private
ownership which support the initial very high leverage.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mavis' B3 corporate family rating considers its high leverage, which
is well-over 10 times LTM March 2021 pro-forma for this
new structure without add-backs for new center ramp-ups.
The rating is supported by Moody's expectation that as the new locations
mature and EBITDA improves that leverage will trend down to 8 times over
the next eighteen months. Ratings also consider Mavis' favorable
market position in a highly fragmented segment of retail, with penetration
and brand recognition evident in its chosen markets, both of which
have been strengthened by the late-2020 Town Fair acquisition,
its improving online capability, strong execution ability,
and experienced management team. Mavis' liquidity profile,
which Moody's characterizes as good, is another key factor,
and the upsized $200 million revolver provides meaningful cushion,
as does the lengthening of meaningful maturities until 2028. Ratings
also consider the potential for shareholder-friendly financial
policies associated with the company's financial sponsor ownership.
Previously, Mavis' financial strategies focused on debt financed
acquisitions; going forward, Moody's expects the new
sponsors will embark on a more greenfield/brownfield growth strategy vs.
acquisitions, which reduces risk of increased leverage.
The stable outlook hinges on Mavis' ability to significantly and steadily
deleverage over the next 12-18 months, which will require
increasing levels of EBITDA and no additional incremental debt.
As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors,
including (i) an incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater
of $385 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA plus (ii)
unlimited amounts not exceeding 5.25x First Lien Leverage Ratio
(for pari passu secured debt ). The incremental may be secured
by collateral up to the greater of $193 million and 50%
of EBITDA which does not secure the secured credit facilities.
Amounts up to the greater of $385 million and 100% of Consolidated
EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial
term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions
which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries;
such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and
other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are
not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.25 times,
EBIT/interest was sustained around 1.5 times and financial strategies
support credit metrics remaining at this levels. Ratings could
be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken, or if credit metrics
do not show a reasonable path to improvement such that debt/EBITDA can
be maintained below 8 times and EBIT/interest remains below 1 time.
Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P. is the parent
company of Mavis Tire Express Services Corp., which includes
Mavis Discount Tire, Inc. and Express Oil Change & Tire
Engineers, and is the acquisition vehicle being utilized by the
affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer. Mavis operates 1,106
service centers and franchises 84 centers. Pro forma revenue was
about $1.8 billion for the year ended December 31,
2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Charles O'Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
