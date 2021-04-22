Moody's assigns ratings to Mavis Tire's proposed leveraged buyout; CFR at B3

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned ratings to Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P. ("Mavis"), including a B3 corporate family rating and a B3-PD probability of default rating, as well as B2 ratings on the proposed senior secured bank credit facilities and a Caa2 rating for the proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable. All ratings are subject to receipt and review of final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The proposed credit facilities, together with a substantial level of cash equity, a convertible preferred PIK issue, and rollover equity from prior owners, will support Mavis' acquisition by affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer.

"Today's assignments acknowledge the initial increase in Mavis' leverage that will occur as a result of its acquisition by affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer in a fully-priced transaction, which comes on the heels of the November 2020 acquisition of Town Fair Tire, which added roughly $470 million in debt, " stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "Out of the box leverage following close of this new financing structure will be well-above our 8 times downgrade trigger, however it is Moody's view that favorable industry fundamentals, as well as solid recent performance of its largely legacy business, combined with the addition of Town Fair, will result in leverage reducing over the next 12-18 months such that it will be within our band of tolerance for the B3 rating, which is a critical rating factor," continued O'Shea. "Moody's notes that Mavis maintains good liquidity, and this new financing structure pushes the revolver maturity out to 2026, with the proposed term loan maturing in 2028 and senior unsecured notes in 2029." The ratings assignments also reflect governance considerations particularly Mavis' financial strategies under private ownership which support the initial very high leverage.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mavis' B3 corporate family rating considers its high leverage, which is well-over 10 times LTM March 2021 pro-forma for this new structure without add-backs for new center ramp-ups. The rating is supported by Moody's expectation that as the new locations mature and EBITDA improves that leverage will trend down to 8 times over the next eighteen months. Ratings also consider Mavis' favorable market position in a highly fragmented segment of retail, with penetration and brand recognition evident in its chosen markets, both of which have been strengthened by the late-2020 Town Fair acquisition, its improving online capability, strong execution ability, and experienced management team. Mavis' liquidity profile, which Moody's characterizes as good, is another key factor, and the upsized $200 million revolver provides meaningful cushion, as does the lengthening of meaningful maturities until 2028. Ratings also consider the potential for shareholder-friendly financial policies associated with the company's financial sponsor ownership. Previously, Mavis' financial strategies focused on debt financed acquisitions; going forward, Moody's expects the new sponsors will embark on a more greenfield/brownfield growth strategy vs. acquisitions, which reduces risk of increased leverage.

The stable outlook hinges on Mavis' ability to significantly and steadily deleverage over the next 12-18 months, which will require increasing levels of EBITDA and no additional incremental debt.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors, including (i) an incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $385 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA plus (ii) unlimited amounts not exceeding 5.25x First Lien Leverage Ratio (for pari passu secured debt ). The incremental may be secured by collateral up to the greater of $193 million and 50% of EBITDA which does not secure the secured credit facilities.

Amounts up to the greater of $385 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.25 times, EBIT/interest was sustained around 1.5 times and financial strategies support credit metrics remaining at this levels. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to weaken, or if credit metrics do not show a reasonable path to improvement such that debt/EBITDA can be maintained below 8 times and EBIT/interest remains below 1 time.

Mavis Tire Express Services TopCo, L.P. is the parent company of Mavis Tire Express Services Corp., which includes Mavis Discount Tire, Inc. and Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, and is the acquisition vehicle being utilized by the affiliates of BayPine and TSG Consumer. Mavis operates 1,106 service centers and franchises 84 centers. Pro forma revenue was about $1.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

