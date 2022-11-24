Moody's assigns ratings to Mitel's new priority debt; affirms Caa3 CFR

Toronto, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to MLN US Holdco LLC's ("Mitel") $156 million superpriority term loan and the $65 million superpriority revolving credit facility, Caa3 rating to the $575 million second out term loan and Ca rating to the $124 million third out term loan. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Mitel's Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ca existing senior secured second lien bank credit facility rating. Moody's also downgraded the existing senior secured first lien bank credit facility rating to Ca from Caa3. The rating outlook remains stable.

Mitel completed an "uptiering" transaction on November 18, 2022, whereby the existing $90 million first lien revolving credit facility was fully repaid and replaced with a $65 million superpriority revolving credit facility due November 2025.

This transaction was preceded by another "uptiering" transaction on October 18, 2022, which Moody's considered to be a distressed exchange. Through this transaction, a majority of the company's existing lenders agreed to changes in credit agreements that allowed the company to issue debt that is senior in priority to the existing debt. The downgrade of the existing first lien bank debt reflects its junior position to the new $156 million superpriority term loan, $575 million second out term loan and $124 million third out term loan. The superpriority debt provides Mitel with additional liquidity to fund the working capital usage for the ongoing cloud-to-cloud (c2c) migrations to RingCentral (unrated). The company used the proceeds from the second out and third out debt to purchase a portion of its outstanding first lien term loan and second lien term loan respectively on a non-pro-rata basis at a price below par. Post debt exchange, amounts outstanding under the first and second lien term loans are $281 million and $108 million respectively.

Assignments:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

....$155.78 million Gtd Senior Secured Priority Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

....$65 million Gtd Senior Secured Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

....$574.51 million Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa3 (LGD4)

....$123.99 million Gtd Senior Secured 3rd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ca (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

.... $260 million Gtd Senior Secured Existing 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ca (LGD6)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

.... $1120 million Senior Secured Existing 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

.... $90 million Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mitel's Caa3 CFR is constrained by: (1) uncertain business fundamentals due to execution risks and unclear migration payments from the ongoing cloud-to-cloud (c2c) migrations to RingCentral; (2) weak credit metrics, highlighted by high financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA of 10.1x at LTM June-2022 declining toward 6x over the next 12-18 months due to one-time migration revenue from RingCentral; (3) declining UC (Unified Communications) business; (3) competitive industry environment with several large, more established peers; and (4) aggressive financial policies as a result of private equity ownership.

The company benefits from: (1) the potential to benefit from migrating its customer base to RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS); (2) good market position with a large installed UC base; (3) ongoing reductions in operating and capital expenditures; and (4) good liquidity.

Mitel has good liquidity. Pro-forma for the two "uptiering" transactions, sources of liquidity are around $245 million until year-end 2023, while it has no debt maturities in this timeframe. Sources include about $120 million of cash (June 30, 2022), full availability under the $65 million superpriority revolving credit facility and Moody's expectation of about $60 million free cash flow generation. Moody's expects that the company will be in compliance with its net priority secured leverage covenant over the next four quarters. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales as its assets are encumbered and not readily divisible.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mitel will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months as it works toward migrating its UCaaS customers to RingCentral.

Mitel has five classes of debt: (1) B2 rated superpriority debt - $156 million superpriority term loan due October 2027 and $65 million superpriority revolving credit facility due November 2025; (2) Caa3 rated $575 million second out term loan due October 2027; (3) Ca rated $124 million third out term loan due October 2027; (4) Ca rated $1,120 million (face amount, $281 million outstanding) existing first lien secured term loan due November 2025; and (5) Ca rated $260 million (face amount, $108 million outstanding) existing second lien term loan due November 2026. The CFR is one notch below the PDR based on our estimated 35% recovery rate. The B2 rating on the superpriority debt is four notches above the CFR to reflect its priority ranking in the debt structure. The Caa3 rating on the second out term loan is the same as the CFR, whereas the Ca rating on the third out term loan, existing first lien term loan, and existing second lien term loan are one notch below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking relative to all the other debt in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Mitel's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further erodes or if Moody's determines that it is unlikely that Mitel can repay or refinance its debt in a timely manner.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if Mitel materially reduces debt using the migration payments such that company's capital structure can be sustained with the remaining UC business.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitel, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, provides phone systems, collaboration applications (voice, video calling, audio and web conferencing, instant messaging etc.) and contact center solutions through on-site and cloud offerings. The company's customer focus is on small and medium sized businesses. Mitel is majority-owned by Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Revenue was about $900 million for LTM June-2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mikhil Mahore

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

