Moody's assigns ratings to Raymond James' preferred stock (Baa3(hyb)) and subordinated debt (Baa1)

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned long-term ratings of Baa3(hyb) to the Series A and Series B non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF, A3 senior, stable) and a long-term rating of Baa1 to the 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 originally issued by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TriState). The rating action follows the completion of RJF's acquisition of TriState on 1 June 2022. In connection with the acquisition, RJF issued the non-cumulative preferred securities in exchange for two outstanding preferred securities that had been issued by TriState, and RJF also assumed TriState's obligations on the subordinated notes under the subordinated note indenture.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Raymond James Financial, Inc.

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Assigned Baa3(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ratings were assigned based on the instruments' ranking relative to RJF's A3-rated senior unsecured debt and in accordance with Moody's standard notching practices. The Baa1 rating on the subordinated notes is one notch below RJF's senior unsecured debt rating, reflecting Moody's expectation of a higher severity of loss for subordinated creditors. The Baa3(hyb) rating on the non-cumulative preferred securities reflects Moody's expectation of both a high severity of loss and a probability of impairment for such securities (through a coupon suspension) that is substantially higher than the probability of default for RJF's senior unsecured debt. The latter is informed by the fact that all of RJF's rated preferred stock qualifies as additional Tier 1 capital under the Federal Reserve's regulatory capital requirements. As such, RJF's preferred stock dividend payments are subject to regulatory restrictions. The rating agency expects that were RJF to encounter financial difficulty, the Federal Reserve would require the firm to stop paying preferred stock dividends well in advance of the time when the firm might suffer a default on its senior debt.

RJF's acquisition of TriState was announced in October 2021, and its closing had no impact on RJF's A3 senior unsecured debt rating. The acquisition is consistent with our expectation that the firm will sustain its prudent financial policies, remain highly deliberate in its acquisition target selection, and maintain its primary emphasis on organic growth, even while continuing to pursue opportunistic acquisitions that are good cultural fits to help grow the franchise. The acquisition also had no impact on RJF's debt leverage as the incremental EBITDA from TriState fully offset the subordinated notes assumed and preferred stock issued in the transaction. The acquisition is expected to increase the company's cash flow as well as expand its lending and deposit-taking capabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RJF's ratings could be upgraded if the firm's scale continues to increase such that its pre-tax earnings exceed $2.5 billion and its pre-tax margin exceeds 21% (35% after netting commissions & advisory revenue paid to independent contractor advisors), both on a sustained basis, and the increased scale also significantly reduces the likelihood that any future debt issuance (to fund an acquisition or for other purposes) would cause the firm's debt leverage to go above 1.5x.

RJF's ratings could be downgraded if the firm were to adopt an aggressive financial policy such as a significant increase in dividends, stock repurchases or a large debt-funded acquisition, increasing the likelihood that its debt leverage could rise above 2.0x, or a retained cash flow ratio below 20%, especially if not accompanied by a coherent near-term deleveraging strategy.

The ratings could also be downgraded if the firm were to suffer from a significant, sustained reduction in profitability or increase in earnings volatility driven by an extended economic or market downturn which the firm is unable to sufficiently offset with cost reductions, or if the firm suffered from a material operational failure as a result of poor compliance or risk management oversight.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019.

