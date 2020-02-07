Moody's assigns ratings to Re-Performing RMBS issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS - Seasoned Loans v1.0 Rating Action: Moody's assigns ratings to Re-Performing RMBS issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 07 Feb 2020 New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to 11 notes issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust ("TPMT") 2019-1, a transaction backed by seasoned, performing and re-performing mortgage loans. The notes are backed by one pool of seasoned, performing and re-performing residential mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid balance of $1,171,053,489.96. The collateral pool is comprised of 8,090 first and junior lien, balloon, adjustable, fixed and step rate mortgage loans, and has a non-zero updated weighted average FICO score of 697 and a weighted average current LTV of 60.0% (for junior lien loans, LTV is calculated based on junior lien balance over current valuation) as of November 30, 2019 (the cutoff date). 93.76% of the loans are first lien and 6.24% of the loans are junior lien. Approximately 93.8% of the loans, as of the cutoff date, in the collateral pool have been previously modified. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. will be the primary servicer for 100% of the collateral. FirstKey Mortgage, LLC ("FirstKey") will be the asset manager for the transaction. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1 Cl. A1, Assigned Aa1 (sf) Cl. A2, Assigned A3 (sf) Cl. A3, Assigned A1 (sf) Cl. A4, Assigned A3 (sf) Cl. A5, Assigned Caa1 (sf) Cl. M1, Assigned Baa3 (sf) Cl. M2, Assigned Ba3 (sf) Cl. B1, Assigned Caa1 (sf) Cl. B2, Assigned C (sf) Cl. B3, Assigned C (sf) Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf) Ratings Rationale Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale Today's rating actions are based on lowered loss expectation on the underlying pool and an increase in credit enhancement available to the bonds since the transaction's issuance in 2019. Moody's loss expectations is 9.00% on the outstanding balance of the pool. The current loss expectation takes into account the observed performance of the underlying loans, the historical performance of the loans that have similar collateral characteristics as the loans in the pool, our assessment of the weak representations and warranties framework for the transaction, the due diligence findings of the third party review at issuance for the outstanding loans in the pool, and the overall servicing framework of the transaction which includes FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, as the asset manager, as well as the strength of Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. ("SPS") as the transaction's servicer. Collateral Description TPMT 2019-1's collateral pool is comprised of seasoned, performing and re-performing mortgage loans. 93.8% of the loans in the collateral pool have been previously modified. The majority of the loans underlying this transaction exhibit collateral characteristics similar to that of seasoned Alt-A mortgages. Moody's loss expectations are 9.00% on the outstanding balance of the pool. We estimated losses on the pool by applying our assumptions on expected future delinquencies, default rates, loss severities and prepayments. We projected future annual delinquencies for eight years by applying an initial annual default rate assumption adjusted for future years through delinquency burnout factors. The delinquency burnout factors reflect our future expectations of the economy and the U.S. housing market. Based on the loan characteristics of the pool and the performance histories, we applied an expected annual delinquency rate of 6.2% for the first-lien loans for year one. We then calculated future delinquencies using default burnout and voluntary conditional prepayment rate (CPR) assumptions. We aggregated the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying pool specific lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions. Our CPR and loss severity assumptions are based on actual observed performance of modified loans, underlying loans of TPMT 2019-1 and other rated TPMT deals. In applying our loss severity assumptions, we accounted for the lack of principal and interest advancing in this transaction. We used an expected annual delinquency rate of 6.2% to calculate the delinquencies on the pool for year one based on the collateral characteristics of the loans. As of December 2019, loans that are sixty or more days delinquent account for 2.18% of the outstanding pool, cumulative losses are 0.04% of the original balance. As of December 2019, the non-PRA deferred balance in this transaction is $133,295,226.9, representing approximately 11.4% of the total unpaid principal balance. Based on performance data and information from the servicer, we applied a slightly higher default rate for these loans than what we assumed for the overall pool given that borrowers with deferred balance have worse collateral profile compared to the overall pool. Also, we assumed approximately 95% severity as servicer can recover a portion of the deferred balance. Transaction Structure TPMT 2019-1 has a sequential priority of payments structure, in which a given class of notes can only receive principal payments when all the classes of notes above it have been paid off. Similarly, losses will be applied in the reverse order of priority. The Class A1, Class A2, Class M1 and Class M2 notes carry a fixed-rate coupon subject to the collateral adjusted net WAC and applicable available funds cap. The Class A3, Class A4 and Class A5 are exchangeable notes where the coupon is equal to the weighted average of the note rates of the related exchange notes (matches PPM). The Class B1, Class B2, Class B3 and Class B4 are variable rate notes where the coupon is equal to the lesser of adjusted net WAC and applicable available funds cap. The Class B5 is a principal only note and will have a zero note rate. There are no performance triggers in this transaction. Additionally, the servicer will not advance any principal or interest on delinquent loans. Moreover, the monthly excess cash flow in this transaction, after payment of such expenses, if any, will be fully captured to pay the principal balance of the bonds sequentially, allowing for a faster paydown of the bonds. We coded TPMT 2019-1's cashflows using our proprietary cashflow tool. To assess the final rating on the notes, we ran 96 different loss and prepayment scenarios. The scenarios encompass six loss levels, four loss timing curves, and four prepayment curves. The structure allows for timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal with respect to the notes by the legal final maturity. Transaction Parties The transaction benefits from a strong servicing arrangement. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. services 100% of TPMT 2019-1's collateral pool. We assess SPS higher compared to its peers. Furthermore, FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, the asset manager, oversees the servicer, which strengthens the overall servicing framework in the transaction. Wells Fargo Bank NA and U.S. Bank National Association are the Custodians of the transaction. The Delaware Trustee for TPMT 2019-1 is Christiana Trust. TPMT 2019-1's Indenture Trustee is U.S. Bank National Association. Third Party Review Four independent third party review (TPR) firms -- JCIII & Associates, Inc. (subsequently acquired by American Mortgage Consultants), Clayton Services, LLC, AMC Diligence, LLC and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company -- conducted due diligence for the transaction. Due diligence was performed on 97.33% of the loans by unpaid principal balance in TPMT 2019-1's collateral pool for compliance, 97.17% for data capture, 97.55% for pay string history, and 97.17% for title and tax review. The TPR firms reviewed compliance, data integrity and key documents to verify that loans were originated in accordance with federal, state and local anti-predatory laws. The TPR firms conducted audits of designated data fields to ensure the accuracy of the collateral tape. Based on our analysis of the third-party review reports, we determined that a portion of the loans had legal or compliance exceptions that could cause future losses to the trust. We incorporated an additional increase to our expected losses for these loans to account for this risk. FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, retained Westcor to review the title and tax reports for the loans in the pool, and will oversee Westcor and monitor the loan sellers in the completion of the assignment of mortgage chains. In addition, FirstKey expects a significant number of the assignment and endorsement exceptions to be cleared within the first 18 months following the closing date of the transaction. Of note, there are 24 loans in the pool that have incomplete assignment and/or endorsement chains which the seller will be unable to cure. We took these loans into account in our loss analysis. Representations & Warranties Our ratings reflect TPMT 2019-1's weak representations and warranties (R&Ws) framework. The representation provider, FirstKey Mortgage, LLC is unrated by Moody's. Moreover, FirstKey's obligations will be in effect for only thirteen months (until the payment date in February 2020). The R&Ws themselves are weak because they contain many knowledge qualifiers and the regulatory compliance R&W does not cover monetary damages that arise from TILA violations whose right of rescission has expired. While the transaction provides a Breach Reserve Account to cover for any breaches of R&Ws, the size of the account is small relative to TPMT 2019-1's aggregate collateral pool ($1.17 billion). Similar to recent TPMT transactions, the sponsor will not be funding the breach reserve account at closing. On each payment date, the paying agent will fund the reserve accounts from the Class XS2 each month up to target balances based on the outstanding principal balance of the Class A1, Class A2, Class M1, and Class M2 notes. On each Payment Date, the target balance of TPMT 2019-1's Breach Reserve Account is equal to the product of 0.25% and the aggregate principal balance of the Class A1, Class A2, Class M1 and Class M2 notes. On the Closing Date, the initial Breach Reserve Account Target Amount will be approximately $2.88 million. Since our loss analysis already take into account the weak R&W framework, we did not apply additional penalty. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments. Methodology The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in January 2020 and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1210382. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Ruomeng Cui

AVP-Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Sonny Weng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​