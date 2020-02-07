Moody's assigns ratings to Re-Performing RMBS issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1

New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to 11
notes issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust ("TPMT") 2019-1,
a transaction backed by seasoned, performing and re-performing
mortgage loans. The notes are backed by one pool of seasoned,
performing and re-performing residential mortgage loans with an
aggregate unpaid balance of $1,171,053,489.96.
The collateral pool is comprised of 8,090 first and junior lien,
balloon, adjustable, fixed and step rate mortgage loans,
and has a non-zero updated weighted average FICO score of 697 and
a weighted average current LTV of 60.0% (for junior lien
loans, LTV is calculated based on junior lien balance over current
valuation) as of November 30, 2019 (the cutoff date). 93.76%
of the loans are first lien and 6.24% of the loans are junior
lien. Approximately 93.8% of the loans, as
of the cutoff date, in the collateral pool have been previously
modified. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. will be
the primary servicer for 100% of the collateral. FirstKey
Mortgage, LLC ("FirstKey") will be the asset manager for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1
Cl. A1, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A2, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. A3, Assigned A1 (sf)
Cl. A4, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. A5, Assigned Caa1 (sf)
Cl. M1, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M2, Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B1, Assigned Caa1 (sf)
Cl. B2, Assigned C (sf)
Cl. B3, Assigned C (sf)
Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)
Ratings Rationale
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Today's rating actions are based on lowered loss expectation on
the underlying pool and an increase in credit enhancement available to
the bonds since the transaction's issuance in 2019. Moody's
loss expectations is 9.00% on the outstanding balance of
the pool. The current loss expectation takes into account the observed
performance of the underlying loans, the historical performance
of the loans that have similar collateral characteristics as the loans
in the pool, our assessment of the weak representations and warranties
framework for the transaction, the due diligence findings of the
third party review at issuance for the outstanding loans in the pool,
and the overall servicing framework of the transaction which includes
FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, as the asset manager, as well
as the strength of Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. ("SPS")
as the transaction's servicer.
Collateral Description
TPMT 2019-1's collateral pool is comprised of seasoned,
performing and re-performing mortgage loans. 93.8%
of the loans in the collateral pool have been previously modified.
The majority of the loans underlying this transaction exhibit collateral
characteristics similar to that of seasoned Alt-A mortgages.
Moody's loss expectations are 9.00% on the outstanding balance
of the pool. We estimated losses on the pool by applying our assumptions
on expected future delinquencies, default rates, loss severities
and prepayments. We projected future annual delinquencies for eight
years by applying an initial annual default rate assumption adjusted for
future years through delinquency burnout factors. The delinquency
burnout factors reflect our future expectations of the economy and the
U.S. housing market. Based on the loan characteristics
of the pool and the performance histories, we applied an expected
annual delinquency rate of 6.2% for the first-lien
loans for year one. We then calculated future delinquencies using
default burnout and voluntary conditional prepayment rate (CPR) assumptions.
We aggregated the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying
pool specific lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions.
Our CPR and loss severity assumptions are based on actual observed performance
of modified loans, underlying loans of TPMT 2019-1 and other
rated TPMT deals. In applying our loss severity assumptions,
we accounted for the lack of principal and interest advancing in this
transaction.
We used an expected annual delinquency rate of 6.2% to calculate
the delinquencies on the pool for year one based on the collateral characteristics
of the loans. As of December 2019, loans that are sixty or
more days delinquent account for 2.18% of the outstanding
pool, cumulative losses are 0.04% of the original
balance.
As of December 2019, the non-PRA deferred balance in this
transaction is $133,295,226.9, representing
approximately 11.4% of the total unpaid principal balance.
Based on performance data and information from the servicer, we
applied a slightly higher default rate for these loans than what we assumed
for the overall pool given that borrowers with deferred balance have worse
collateral profile compared to the overall pool. Also, we
assumed approximately 95% severity as servicer can recover a portion
of the deferred balance.
Transaction Structure
TPMT 2019-1 has a sequential priority of payments structure,
in which a given class of notes can only receive principal payments when
all the classes of notes above it have been paid off. Similarly,
losses will be applied in the reverse order of priority. The Class
A1, Class A2, Class M1 and Class M2 notes carry a fixed-rate
coupon subject to the collateral adjusted net WAC and applicable available
funds cap. The Class A3, Class A4 and Class A5 are exchangeable
notes where the coupon is equal to the weighted average of the note rates
of the related exchange notes (matches PPM). The Class B1,
Class B2, Class B3 and Class B4 are variable rate notes where the
coupon is equal to the lesser of adjusted net WAC and applicable available
funds cap. The Class B5 is a principal only note and will have
a zero note rate. There are no performance triggers in this transaction.
Additionally, the servicer will not advance any principal or interest
on delinquent loans.
Moreover, the monthly excess cash flow in this transaction,
after payment of such expenses, if any, will be fully captured
to pay the principal balance of the bonds sequentially, allowing
for a faster paydown of the bonds.
We coded TPMT 2019-1's cashflows using our proprietary cashflow
tool. To assess the final rating on the notes, we ran 96
different loss and prepayment scenarios. The scenarios encompass
six loss levels, four loss timing curves, and four prepayment
curves. The structure allows for timely payment of interest and
ultimate payment of principal with respect to the notes by the legal final
maturity.
Transaction Parties
The transaction benefits from a strong servicing arrangement. Select
Portfolio Servicing, Inc. services 100% of TPMT 2019-1's
collateral pool. We assess SPS higher compared to its peers.
Furthermore, FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, the asset manager,
oversees the servicer, which strengthens the overall servicing framework
in the transaction. Wells Fargo Bank NA and U.S.
Bank National Association are the Custodians of the transaction.
The Delaware Trustee for TPMT 2019-1 is Christiana Trust.
TPMT 2019-1's Indenture Trustee is U.S. Bank
National Association.
Third Party Review
Four independent third party review (TPR) firms -- JCIII
& Associates, Inc. (subsequently acquired by American
Mortgage Consultants), Clayton Services, LLC, AMC Diligence,
LLC and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company -- conducted
due diligence for the transaction. Due diligence was performed
on 97.33% of the loans by unpaid principal balance in TPMT
2019-1's collateral pool for compliance, 97.17%
for data capture, 97.55% for pay string history,
and 97.17% for title and tax review. The TPR firms
reviewed compliance, data integrity and key documents to verify
that loans were originated in accordance with federal, state and
local anti-predatory laws. The TPR firms conducted audits
of designated data fields to ensure the accuracy of the collateral tape.
Based on our analysis of the third-party review reports,
we determined that a portion of the loans had legal or compliance exceptions
that could cause future losses to the trust. We incorporated an
additional increase to our expected losses for these loans to account
for this risk. FirstKey Mortgage, LLC, retained Westcor
to review the title and tax reports for the loans in the pool, and
will oversee Westcor and monitor the loan sellers in the completion of
the assignment of mortgage chains. In addition, FirstKey
expects a significant number of the assignment and endorsement exceptions
to be cleared within the first 18 months following the closing date of
the transaction. Of note, there are 24 loans in the pool
that have incomplete assignment and/or endorsement chains which the seller
will be unable to cure. We took these loans into account in our
loss analysis.
Representations & Warranties
Our ratings reflect TPMT 2019-1's weak representations and warranties
(R&Ws) framework. The representation provider, FirstKey
Mortgage, LLC is unrated by Moody's. Moreover, FirstKey's
obligations will be in effect for only thirteen months (until the payment
date in February 2020). The R&Ws themselves are weak because
they contain many knowledge qualifiers and the regulatory compliance R&W
does not cover monetary damages that arise from TILA violations whose
right of rescission has expired. While the transaction provides
a Breach Reserve Account to cover for any breaches of R&Ws,
the size of the account is small relative to TPMT 2019-1's aggregate
collateral pool ($1.17 billion).
Similar to recent TPMT transactions, the sponsor will not be funding
the breach reserve account at closing. On each payment date,
the paying agent will fund the reserve accounts from the Class XS2 each
month up to target balances based on the outstanding principal balance
of the Class A1, Class A2, Class M1, and Class M2 notes.
On each Payment Date, the target balance of TPMT 2019-1's
Breach Reserve Account is equal to the product of 0.25%
and the aggregate principal balance of the Class A1, Class A2,
Class M1 and Class M2 notes. On the Closing Date, the initial
Breach Reserve Account Target Amount will be approximately $2.88
million. Since our loss analysis already take into account the
weak R&W framework, we did not apply additional penalty.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result
of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of
the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Methodology
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and
Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in January
2020 and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1210382.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ruomeng Cui
AVP-Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653