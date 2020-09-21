Moody's assigns ratings to Technicolor's new debt instruments post restructuring

Frankfurt am Main, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa1 rating to both, the $119.8 million senior secured term loan raised by Technicolor USA, Inc., and the €349 million senior secured notes raised by Tech 6. The ratings reflect the priority claim the New Money Tranches will have before the current Term Loan and RCF lenders. Furthermore, Moody's expectation that, on completion of the ongoing debt restructuring transaction of Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), scheduled to be completed on September 22, 2020, the group's future corporate family rating (CFR) will transition to a strongly positioned Caa2.

The proposed restructuring is expected to result in a reduction in the existing term loan B / RCF from €1,232 million to €572 million at the level of Technicolor S.A. The transaction will also result in a change of the shareholder holding structure with the lenders of the original term loan B and RCF becoming shareholders of Technicolor S.A. alongside the existing shareholders.

Technicolor's existing Caa3 CFR, Ca-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Technicolor's existing instrument ratings remain unchanged because of the upcoming restructuring transaction, which on completion Moody's will likely consider as a distressed exchange. Upon closing, we will append the "LD" designation to the PDR, which will be removed after three business days. The designation results from our practice of interpreting circumstances in which a debt holder accepts a compromise offering of a diminished financial obligation as an indication of an untenable debt capital structure. The "/LD" component would signal that a "limited default" has occurred on the exchanged securities. The debt exchange is specifically designed to reduce the debt and interest expense burden and results in creditors recognizing losses, which represents the occurrence of a deemed default.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The expectation of a future CFR, which will transition to Caa2, one notch above the existing CFR upon completion of the restructuring, reflects (1) the €356 million debt reduction (equal to 17.5% of Technicolor's Moody's adjusted debt as of June 2020) leading to an expected gross leverage of 10.6x (June 2020 pro-forma for the transaction); (2) the expected improvement in the company's liquidity thanks to the new money cash injection of €420 million; and (3) Moody's expectation that Technicolor's EBITDA will gradually recover during 2021 after the significant decline in H1 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the CFR will continue to reflect Technicolor's scale and its leading market shares in the Connected Home and Entertainment Services businesses as well as its complementary geographical footprint and customer portfolio.

Nevertheless, the future CFR positioning will likely remain constrained by (1) the expectation of negative free cash flows in the next 12 to 18 months; (2) the still weak, albeit improved, EBITA/interest cover ratio expected to be below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months; (3) challenging market environment for Technicolor's Production Services and DVD Services activities, owing to the coronavirus pandemic; (4) execution risk around the company's plans to reduce costs; and (5) Moody's expectation of limited covenant headroom at the first testing date in June 2021.

Moody's expects Technicolor's sales and EBITDA to start to recover in H2 2020 following a substantial decline experienced in the first half of the current year. Supported by a gradual lifting of the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the company's continued restructuring efforts, which have been already bearing its fruits as evidenced by improved profitability of the Connected Home segment in H1 2020. Moody's expects Technicolor's EBITDA will grow in the next 12 to 18 months reducing Moody's adjusted leverage to around 9.0x by year end 2021 as the film industry resumes production coupled with the expected strong movie release schedule and a reopening of key cinema markets in the US.

At the same time the rating reflects the uncertainty around recovery of the company's sales and earnings. In particular Technicolor's most profitable Production Services segment, which has been heavily hit in the course of H1 2020, will be susceptible to renewed lockdowns around the world and further film release delays should the coronavirus pandemic intensify. Following the new money cash injection of €420 million, we positively note Technicolor's improved liquidity position. In our base case we expect that cash on balance sheet as of end FY 2020 will be in the range of €310-330 million, compared to €63 million as of June 2020. Moody's base case assumes a continued gradual recovery of Technicolor's sales and profitability in 2021, but restrictive social distancing measures around the world and obstacles in implementation of its cost-saving initiatives are the key downside risks to our base case.

The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of Technicolor remains weak. As per June 2020 Technicolor had €63 million cash on balance sheet. Following the New Money cash injection of €420 million (net of transaction costs), the company repaid in July the US Bridge facility (€98 million in principal outstanding at June 30, 2020) as well as the drawings under the ABL facility (€47 million outstanding at June 30, 2020). Technicolor has full availability under its $125 million undrawn ABL line, maturity of which was extended to December 2023 and the option to draw an incremental uncommitted amount of €50 million under either Technicolor USA or Tech 6 SAS. The new facilities have a maintenance net leverage covenant, which will be tested semiannually with the first test being June 2021. At that time, we expect the headroom to be very limited, given our expectation for a still weak second half 2020 and a good recovery in the first half of 2021.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €457 million new financing is rated one notch above the expected future CFR reflecting its senior priority in the enforcement waterfall and the cushion provided by the reinstated TLB/RCF. The Caa1 rating reflects the subordination to the group's $125 million borrowing base facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company achieves a sustainable recovery in profitability and free cash flow generation, improving its liquidity position and resulting in leverage reductions. Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity diminishes from post transaction levels; (ii) Technicolor's operating performance weakens further; (iii) if the company does not deleverage from its current levels.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Tech 6

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....No Outlook

..Issuer: Technicolor USA, Inc.

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....No Outlook

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and experiences. The group operates in two business segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated revenues of around €3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted) of €324 million in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

