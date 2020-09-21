Moody's assigns ratings to Technicolor's new debt instruments post restructuring

Frankfurt am Main, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Caa1 rating to both, the $119.8 million
senior secured term loan raised by Technicolor USA, Inc.,
and the €349 million senior secured notes raised by Tech 6.
The ratings reflect the priority claim the New Money Tranches will have
before the current Term Loan and RCF lenders. Furthermore,
Moody's expectation that, on completion of the ongoing debt restructuring
transaction of Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), scheduled
to be completed on September 22, 2020, the group's future
corporate family rating (CFR) will transition to a strongly positioned
Caa2.
The proposed restructuring is expected to result in a reduction in the
existing term loan B / RCF from €1,232 million to €572
million at the level of Technicolor S.A. The transaction
will also result in a change of the shareholder holding structure with
the lenders of the original term loan B and RCF becoming shareholders
of Technicolor S.A. alongside the existing shareholders.
Technicolor's existing Caa3 CFR, Ca-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) and Technicolor's existing instrument ratings
remain unchanged because of the upcoming restructuring transaction,
which on completion Moody's will likely consider as a distressed exchange.
Upon closing, we will append the "LD" designation to the PDR,
which will be removed after three business days. The designation
results from our practice of interpreting circumstances in which a debt
holder accepts a compromise offering of a diminished financial obligation
as an indication of an untenable debt capital structure. The "/LD"
component would signal that a "limited default" has occurred on the exchanged
securities. The debt exchange is specifically designed to reduce
the debt and interest expense burden and results in creditors recognizing
losses, which represents the occurrence of a deemed default.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The expectation of a future CFR, which will transition to Caa2,
one notch above the existing CFR upon completion of the restructuring,
reflects (1) the €356 million debt reduction (equal to 17.5%
of Technicolor's Moody's adjusted debt as of June 2020) leading
to an expected gross leverage of 10.6x (June 2020 pro-forma
for the transaction); (2) the expected improvement in the company's
liquidity thanks to the new money cash injection of €420 million;
and (3) Moody's expectation that Technicolor's EBITDA will gradually
recover during 2021 after the significant decline in H1 2020 caused by
the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the CFR will continue
to reflect Technicolor's scale and its leading market shares in the Connected
Home and Entertainment Services businesses as well as its complementary
geographical footprint and customer portfolio.
Nevertheless, the future CFR positioning will likely remain constrained
by (1) the expectation of negative free cash flows in the next 12 to 18
months; (2) the still weak, albeit improved, EBITA/interest
cover ratio expected to be below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months;
(3) challenging market environment for Technicolor's Production
Services and DVD Services activities, owing to the coronavirus pandemic;
(4) execution risk around the company's plans to reduce costs; and
(5) Moody's expectation of limited covenant headroom at the first
testing date in June 2021.
Moody's expects Technicolor's sales and EBITDA to start to
recover in H2 2020 following a substantial decline experienced in the
first half of the current year. Supported by a gradual lifting
of the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the company's
continued restructuring efforts, which have been already bearing
its fruits as evidenced by improved profitability of the Connected Home
segment in H1 2020. Moody's expects Technicolor's EBITDA
will grow in the next 12 to 18 months reducing Moody's adjusted leverage
to around 9.0x by year end 2021 as the film industry resumes production
coupled with the expected strong movie release schedule and a reopening
of key cinema markets in the US.
At the same time the rating reflects the uncertainty around recovery of
the company's sales and earnings. In particular Technicolor's
most profitable Production Services segment, which has been heavily
hit in the course of H1 2020, will be susceptible to renewed lockdowns
around the world and further film release delays should the coronavirus
pandemic intensify. Following the new money cash injection of €420
million, we positively note Technicolor's improved liquidity
position. In our base case we expect that cash on balance sheet
as of end FY 2020 will be in the range of €310-330 million,
compared to €63 million as of June 2020. Moody's base case
assumes a continued gradual recovery of Technicolor's sales and
profitability in 2021, but restrictive social distancing measures
around the world and obstacles in implementation of its cost-saving
initiatives are the key downside risks to our base case.
The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity of Technicolor remains weak. As per June 2020 Technicolor
had €63 million cash on balance sheet. Following the New Money
cash injection of €420 million (net of transaction costs),
the company repaid in July the US Bridge facility (€98 million in
principal outstanding at June 30, 2020) as well as the drawings
under the ABL facility (€47 million outstanding at June 30,
2020). Technicolor has full availability under its $125
million undrawn ABL line, maturity of which was extended to December
2023 and the option to draw an incremental uncommitted amount of €50
million under either Technicolor USA or Tech 6 SAS. The new facilities
have a maintenance net leverage covenant, which will be tested semiannually
with the first test being June 2021. At that time, we expect
the headroom to be very limited, given our expectation for a still
weak second half 2020 and a good recovery in the first half of 2021.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The €457 million new financing is rated one notch above the expected
future CFR reflecting its senior priority in the enforcement waterfall
and the cushion provided by the reinstated TLB/RCF. The Caa1 rating
reflects the subordination to the group's $125 million borrowing
base facility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company achieves a sustainable
recovery in profitability and free cash flow generation, improving
its liquidity position and resulting in leverage reductions. Downward
pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity diminishes from post
transaction levels; (ii) Technicolor's operating performance weakens
further; (iii) if the company does not deleverage from its current
levels.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Tech 6
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....No Outlook
..Issuer: Technicolor USA, Inc.
Assignments:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....No Outlook
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor), headquartered in Paris,
France, is a leading provider of solutions and services for the
Media & Entertainment industries, deploying and monetizing next-generation
video and audio for the Media & Entertainment industries, deploying
and monetizing next-generation video and audio technologies and
experiences. The group operates in two business segments:
Entertainment Services and Connected Home. Technicolor generated
revenues of around €3.8 billion and EBITDA (company-adjusted)
of €324 million in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephan Wulf
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454