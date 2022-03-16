Moody's assigns ratings to Wheels Fleet Lease ABS

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned ratings to the Series 2021-A Asset-Backed Notes (the Series 2021-A notes) issued by Wheels Fleet Lease Funding 1 LLC (the issuer). The underlying collateral backing the notes will primarily consist of special units of beneficial interests (SUBIs) in a revolving pool of leases and the related fleet vehicles.

The issuer is a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity indirectly wholly-owned by Wheels, LLC (Wheels). Wheels, the sponsor of the transaction and Wheels and Donlen LLC (Donlen), the servicers of the collateral in the securitized pool, provide fleet leasing and management services primarily to businesses throughout the United States. For more detail regarding the Sponsor and Servicer see the Asset description – Originators and Servicers section of the Wheels Fleet Lease Funding 1 LLC, Series 2022-1 (WFLF 1 2022-1) pre-sale report.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Wheels Fleet Lease Funding 1 LLC, Series 2021-A

Series 2021-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class A, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Series 2021-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Series 2021-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class C, Assigned A2 (sf)

Series 2021-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class D, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Series 2021-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class E, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the high credit quality of the collateral, the strong historical performance of Wheels' and Donlen's managed fleet lease portfolios, their experience and expertise as originator and servicer, and the structural and legal aspects of the transaction.

The collateral backing the notes are the fleet leases assigned to the issuer by Wheels Holding and DNRS II under the WFLF SUBI agreement and Donlen 2021-A SUBI agreement respectively. The leases allocated to the WFLF SUBI and Donlen 2021-A SUBI are floating rate and fixed-rate open-end commercial leases of primarily new or used automobiles, light duty trucks and vans. The aggregate book value of the lease assets allocted to the SUBIs as of December 2021 was approximately $2.2 billion. For more detail regarding the collateral see the Asset description section of the WFLF 1 2022-1 pre-sale report.

The key credit strengths of the transaction are the same as the 2022-1 transaction and include (1) the strong historical performance of the Wheels' managed portfolio, including low historical net loss rates, (2) the strong credit quality and diversity of the underlying collateral pool, (3) the pool's limited exposure to residual value risk, and (4) the long track record, experience, and expertise of Wheels as the sponsor of the transaction, and the originator and servicer of the collateral. The key credit challenges include (1) the possible change in the composition of the pool, (2) the higher lessee and industry concentrations compared with transactions from other sponsors, and (3) an unrated sponsor and servicer. For more detail regarding the credit strengths and credit challenges see the WFLF 1 2022-1 pre-sale report.

The Series 2021-A notes will benefit from hard credit enhancements of 13.0% for the Class A notes, 10.0% for the Class B notes, 6.0% for the Class C notes, 4.5% for the Class D notes, and 4.0% for the Class E notes. The hard credit enhancements for Classes B, C and D are slightly lower than the WFLF 1 2022-1 series.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Fleet Lease Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's then-current expectations of loss could be better than its original expectations because of an improvement in the creditworthiness of the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the vehicles or equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. The US macro economy and the performance of the sectors in which the lessees operate are primary drivers of collateral performance.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Moody's then-current expectations of loss could be worse than its original expectations because of deterioration in the creditworthiness of the underlying obligors or in the value of the vehicles or equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. The US macro economy and the performance of the sectors in which the lessees operate are primary drivers of collateral performance.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1321933.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mason Riley

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Aron Bergman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

