Moody's assigns ratings to eight classes of notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to eight classes of notes issued by MJX Venture Management II LLC (the "Issuer").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S. $150,000 Series K/Class X Notes due 2035, Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S. $9,250,000 Series K/Class A-1F Notes due 2035, Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S. $525,000 Series K/Class A-2F Notes due 2035, Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S. $1,650,000 Series K/Class BF Notes due 2035, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

U.S. $750,000 Series K/Class C Notes due 2035, Assigned A2 (sf)

U.S. $750,000 Series K/Class D1 Notes due 2035, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

U.S. $150,000 Series K/Class D2 Notes due 2035, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

U.S. $637,500 Series K/Class E Notes due 2035, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

The Class X Notes, Class A-1F Notes, the Class A-2F Notes, the Class BF Notes, the Class C Notes, the Class D1 Notes, the Class D2 Notes and the Class E Notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes," and are the Series K issuance by the Issuer in a program of financing the risk retention interest in CLOs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure.

MJX Venture Management II LLC is the collateral manager of Venture 46 CLO, Limited (the "Underlying CLO"). The proceeds from the issuance of the Rated Notes will be used to finance the purchase of a 5% vertical slice of all the CLO tranches (the "Underlying CLO Notes") issued by the Underlying CLO, in order for the Issuer to comply with the EU Securitization Rules.

The Rated Notes are collateralized primarily by the Underlying CLO Notes. In addition, the Rated Notes benefit from additional credit enhancement provided by (i) 33.33% of the senior management fees from the Underlying CLO (the "Pledged Management Fee"), and (ii) in the event the Rated Notes experience a default, certain excess collections from other, non-defaulted Series of notes issued by the Issuer.

On each payment date, each class of Rated Notes (other than the Class A-1F, A-2F and Class BF Notes), will receive an interest payment equal to 5% of the interest payment paid to the entire class of the related Underlying CLO Notes. Class A-1F, Class A-2F and the Class BF Notes will receive an interest payment equal to a percentage equal to the original principal balance of such class of Series K Notes on the closing date divided by an amount equal to the original principal amount of the related underlying securities on the closing date. In the event of a permitted refinancing or re-pricing, the respective interest amount each class of Rated Notes receives will be reduced by the amount the respective refinancing or re-pricing reduced the interest rates on the Underlying CLO Notes.

The Issuer's priority of payments includes an interest trapping mechanism following the occurrence of certain events (the "Cash-Trap Events"). Upon a Cash-Trap Event, after payment of interest on the Rated Notes, all remaining interest proceeds from the Underlying CLO Notes and the Pledged Management Fee will be trapped in a cash-trap account. Cash-Trap Events include, but are not limited to, failure of an overcollateralization test, deferral of interest on certain Underlying CLO Notes, and certain collateral manager-related events. Unless the Cash-Trap Event is cured, amounts in the cash-trap account will be applied to repay the Rated Notes at maturity or redemption.

Although the Rated Notes constitute full recourse indebtedness of the Issuer, the holders of the Rated Notes have no right to foreclose upon the assets of the Issuer's other Series and have limited rights to assets constituting excess collections from other Series. Holders of other Series of Debt of the Issuer are likewise precluded from foreclosing on the assets of the Rated Notes and are limited in their rights to excess collections from the Rated Notes.

In addition to a variety of other factors, our analysis of the Issuer's bankruptcy remoteness took into account a substantive consolidation legal opinion. The opinion provided comfort that the Issuer's structure and separateness features minimize the risk that a bankruptcy court would order the consolidation of the assets and liabilities of Issuer's parent and the Issuer.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2021.

The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $300,000,000

Diversity Score: 70

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2544

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.90%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 6.00%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.0%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 8.0

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1336900.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

