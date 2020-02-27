Moody's assigns ratings to five classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by HPS Loan Management 11-2017, Ltd.

Moody's also affirms two classes of notes
New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned ratings to five classes of CLO refinancing notes (the "Refinancing
Notes") issued by HPS Loan Management 11-2017, Ltd.
(the "Issuer").
Moody's rating action is as follows:
U.S.$320,000,000 Class A-R Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class A-R Notes"),
Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$57,500,000 Class B-R Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class B-R Notes"),
Assigned Aa2 (sf)
U.S.$28,500,000 Class C-R Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class C-R Notes"),
Assigned A2 (sf)
U.S.$5,000,000 Class D-R Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class D-R Notes"),
Assigned Baa3 (sf)
U.S.$27,500,000 Class D-F Secured
Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class D-F Notes"),
Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Additionally, Moody's has affirmed the ratings on the following
outstanding notes originally issued by the Issuer on May 25, 2017
(the "Original Closing Date"):
U.S.$21,500,000 Class E Secured Deferrable
Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class E Notes"), Affirmed Ba3
(sf); previously on May 25, 2017 Assigned Ba3 (sf)
U.S.$5,265,000 Class F Secured Deferrable
Floating Rate Notes Due 2030 (the "Class F Notes"), Affirmed B2
(sf); previously on May 25, 2017 Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in our
methodology. In particular, the affirmation rating actions
on Class E and Class F notes is supported by the refinancing, which
increases excess spread available as credit enhancement to the rated notes
even though the deal experienced defaults recently.
The Issuer is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO).
The issued notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly
syndicated senior secured corporate loans. At least 90.0%
of the portfolio must consist of senior secured loans, cash,
and eligible investments, and up to 10.0% of the portfolio
may consist of second liens loans and unsecured loans.
HPS Investment Partners CLO (US), LLC (the "Manager") will direct
the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf
of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary
trading, during the transaction's remaining two year reinvestment
period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions,
the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from
sales of credit risk assets.
The Issuer has issued the Refinancing Notes on February 27, 2020
(the "Refinancing Date") in connection with the refinancing
of four classes of secured notes (the "Refinanced Original Notes")
originally issued on Original Closing Date. On the Refinancing
Date, the Issuer used the proceeds from the issuance of the Refinancing
Notes to redeem in full the Refinanced Original Notes. On the Original
Closing Date, the issuer also issued two classes of secured notes
and one class of subordinated notes that remains outstanding.
In addition to the issuance of the Refinancing Notes, a variety
of other changes to transaction features will occur in connection with
the refinancing. These include: extension of the non-call
period and changes to the matrix.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and weighted
average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and
could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. For modeling
purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $486,982,269
Defaulted par: $13,705,000
Diversity Score: 65
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2890 (corresponding to a
weighted average default probability of 24.54%)
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.40%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 7.00%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.75%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 6.3 Years
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the rated notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the rated notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1216238.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nalin Aeron
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dev Chatterjee
MD - Structured Finance
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
