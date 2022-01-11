Moody's assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by STWD 2021-SIF2, Ltd.

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to five classes of notes issued by STWD 2021-SIF2, Ltd. (the "Issuer" or "STWD 2021-SIF2").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S.$293,000,000 Class A-1 Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S.$7,000,000 Class A-2 Fixed Rate Senior Notes Due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S.$52,500,000 Class B Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

U.S.$22,500,000 Class C Deferrable Floating Rate Mezzanine Notes Due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

U.S.$35,000,000 Class D Deferrable Floating Rate Mezzanine Notes Due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

The notes listed above are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure.

STWD 2021-SIF2 is a managed cash flow CLO. The issued notes will be collateralized primarily by broadly syndicated senior secured project finance and corporate infrastructure loans. At least 60% of the portfolio must consist of project finance infrastructure loans and eligible investments. The CLO permits up to 65% of the portfolio to be in project finance loans in the electricity (thermal) contracted or merchant sector and up to 15% in the oil and gas sector. At least 90% of the portfolio must consist of first lien senior secured loans, cash, and eligible investments, and up to 10% of the portfolio may consist of second lien loans, unsecured loans and bonds. The portfolio is 83% ramped as of the closing date.

STWD Investment Management, LLC (the "Collateral Advisor") will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's three year reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk assets.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued preference shares.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's ratings of the Rated Notes also took into account the concentrated nature of the portfolio. The CLO's indenture allows for a portfolio that is highly concentrated by sector and individual asset size. Up to 65% of the portfolio's assets may be in the project finance power generation sector and 25% in a single corporate infrastructure sector. Additionally, the portfolio may have as few as 30 obligors with the largest single obligor potentially comprising up to 5% of the portfolio. Credit deterioration in a single sector or in a few obligors could have an outsized negative impact on the CLO portfolio's overall credit quality. In our analysis, we considered stress scenarios assuming higher asset correlation.

Moody's modeled the transaction by applying the Monte Carlo simulation framework in Moody's CDOROM™, as described in the "Project Finance and Infrastructure Asset CLOs Methodology" rating methodology published in November 2021 and by using a cash flow model which estimates expected loss on a CLO's tranche, as described in the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2021.

In our analysis, we assumed a 1.5 year lag on recoveries for defaulted securities. To account for the recovery lag, we also conducted additional analysis in which the certainty equivalent recovery rate for each tranche was determined using the base case portfolio and the recovery rate was then applied with the default distribution in the cash flow model. This scenario was an importation consideration in the assigned ratings.

We also applied a default probability stress on the WARF covenant listed below for the project finance pool in accordance with Footnote 9 in "Project Finance and Infrastructure Asset CLOs Methodology". For project finance loans with a WARR of 75%, the default probability stress is 120% and for project finance loans with a WARR of 65%, the default probability stress is approximately 57.1%.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $500,000,000

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2251

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.70%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 5.0%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 61.650%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 7 years

Total Obligors: 30

Largest Obligor: 5.00%

Largest 5 Obligors: 24.0%

B2 Default Probability Rating Obligations: 18%

B3 Default Probability Rating Obligations: 18%

PF Infrastructure Obligors: 75.0%

PF Infrastructure Obligors in Power Generation sector: 65%

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1293730, and "Project Finance and Infrastructure Asset CLOs Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1291135. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be found in the related pre-sale report, available on Moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1315535.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Xixian Feng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Algis Remeza

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

