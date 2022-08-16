Moody's assigns ratings to four classes of notes issued by GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 15, Ltd.

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to four classes of notes issued by GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 15, Ltd. (the "Issuer").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S.$2,000,000 Class X Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033, Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S.$256,000,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033, Assigned Aaa (sf)

U.S.$44,000,000 Class B Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

U.S.$800,000 Class F Junior Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2033, Assigned B3 (sf)

The notes listed above are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers all relevant risks, particularly those associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure.

GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 15, Ltd. is a managed cash flow CLO. The issued notes will be collateralized primarily by broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. At least 92.5% of the portfolio must consist of senior secured loans and up to 7.5% of the portfolio may consist of DIP collateral obligations, second lien loans, bonds, unsecured loans and senior secured notes. The portfolio is approximately 95% ramped as of the closing date.

GoldenTree Loan Management II, LP (the "Manager") will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's three year reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk assets.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued three classes of secured notes and one class of subordinated notes.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2021.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $400,000,000

Diversity Score: 65

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2920

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.74%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 5.75%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 48.0%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 6.24 years

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

