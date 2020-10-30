Moody's assigns ratings to notes issued by Globaldrive Auto Receivables UK 2020-B plc, a UK Auto ABS securitization

GBP 515.2 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK auto loans and leases

Frankfurt am Main, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to Notes issued by Globaldrive Auto Receivables UK 2020-B plc:

....GBP 466.7M Class A Floating Rate Asset-Backed Notes due October 2027, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 48.5M Class B Floating Rate Asset-Backed Notes due October 2027, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the subordinated GBP 115.5 million Class C Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes due October 2027.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of hire purchase agreements ("HP") and personal contract purchase agreements ("PCP") including residual value receivables ("RV") extended to obligors in the United Kingdom by FCE Bank plc ("FCE", Ba2/NP), ultimately owned by Ford Motor Company (Ba2).

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto financing contracts distributed through Ford franchise dealers in the UK and has a total outstanding discounted principal balance of approximately GBP 630.7 million.

As of 30 September, the pool cut shows 43,625 contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 6.4 months. The portfolio is collateralized by 99.1% new cars and 0.9% used cars financed by private (91.0%) and commercial customers (9.0%). PCP agreements constitute 87.0% and HP agreements 13.0% of the portfolio. PCP agreements include a final balloon payment and permit obligors to return their vehicle at the end of the contract in lieu of total payment. Therefore, portfolio cash flows result from fixed instalment cash flows (approx. 56.6%; based on discounted values) and residual value cash flows at the end of the PCP agreement (approx. 43.4%; based on discounted values). There is no guarantee that actual residual value cash flows will match the expectation, since such cash flows are subject to used car market prices.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the securitisation experience of the originator and the simple transaction structure. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as commingling risk and the lack of a back-up servicer appointed at closing. Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure, such as (i) declaration of trust on the collection account in favor of the issuer, (ii) sweep of collections within two business days to the SPV's account as long as FCE is rated below A2/P-1, (iii) an independent cash manager, and (iv) a non-amortising reserve fund to cover up to nearly eight months of senior costs and interest coupons on the rated Notes. The reserve fund will also be available as credit enhancement to cover losses on the Notes at the final payment date of the transaction.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of finance agreements, (ii) historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions, (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and the reserve fund, (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund, and the (v) overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.35% and the Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected losses and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

The portfolio expected loss of 1.35% is in line with than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon component of the portfolio.

PCE of 9.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by the high exposure to balloon instalment risk despite considering the strength of the originator and the relative ranking to originator peers in the UK auto market. The PCE level of 9.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 55.7%.

Residual value risk credit enhancement ("RV CE")

Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 15.2% and the Aa1 RV CE of 13.9% to account for the residual value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which would arise on the securitised RV cash flows following a decline in the market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment. The pool contains lease agreements which permit the lessee to return their vehicle at the end of the lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and PCE, as described above, determines the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the rating for each Class of notes.

In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolios forecasted used car prices of 44.5% for the Aaa (sf) rated notes and 38.0% for the Aa1 (sf) rated notes taking into account (i) the experience in RV setting, (ii) the exposure of predominantly Ford vehicles in the securitized portfolio, and (iii) high concentration of RV maturities. The haircut is higher than in other EMEA Auto ABS.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low exposure risk due to the low exposure to vehicles (i) having diesel engines (20.9%), (ii) adhering to Euro 5 or earlier emission standards (0.18%), and (iii) being AFVs (0.06%).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the Class B Notes rating include a significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

