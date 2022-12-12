Moody's assigns ratings to notes issued by Shelby Real Estate Funding Limited

GBP 2,975 million of CMBS rated

London, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to the debt issuance of Shelby Real Estate Funding Limited (the "Issuer"):

....GBP 2,450,000,000 Class A Floating Rate Notes due 2039, Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 525,000,000 Class B Floating Rate Notes due 2039, Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the Class C Notes of the Issuer.

Shelby Real Estate Funding Limited is a transaction backed by an initial portfolio of 95 loans originated by Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") in its normal course of business and transferred by Barclays to the Issuer by a declaration of trust. The loans are secured by income generating properties in the UK, predominantly located in London and in the South East.

The transaction includes a two-year reinvestment period, during which Barclays, as collateral manager, may reinvest all principal proceeds in the acquisition of new loans satisfying the Issuer's eligibility criteria and portfolio profile tests.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is based on (i) Moody's assessment of the real estate quality, (ii) analysis of the loan risk profiles and (iii) the legal and structural features of the transaction.

The key parameters in Moody's analysis are the default probability of the securitised loans (both during the term and at maturity) as well as Moody's value assessment of the collateral. Moody's derives from these parameters a loss expectation for the securitised loans. Moody's default risk assumptions are low for 22.1% of the loans, low to medium for 27.4%, medium for 29.5%, medium to high for 5.3% and high for 15.8% of the loans. Moody's weighted average loan to value (LTV) ratio is 80.8% compared to a reported ratio of 44.4%.

The key strengths of the transaction include (i) a well-diversified portfolio of loans, properties and tenants, (ii) good quality loans graded by Barclays in its Good or Strong slotting category, (iii) Barclays is an experienced commercial real estate loan originator with a track record for good quality loans, (iv) the transaction has a sequential pay structure, (v) if the deal fails its excess spread reserve test during the reinvestment period, interest proceeds are required to be reinvested in substitute loans up to the amount needed to satisfy such test.

Challenges in the transaction include (i) the flexibility for the collateral manager to modify the loan portfolio without relevant covenants ensuring a similar credit quality profile of the loan pool compared to closing, (ii) some non-standard features of the loans as they were not originated for securitisation purposes, including revolving facilities, syndicated portions, undrawn amounts, (iii) the Issuer not being newly set up for purposes of this transaction and (iv) the issuance of additional notes not being subject to a rating agency confirmation which could lead to increased rating volatility.

The initial loans were originated between 2011 and 2021 and have initial terms of between 3 and 13 years. The average loan seasoning is 4.1 years. All but nine loans are paying interest based on floating rates. 43.1% of the loans by count are partially amortising with the remainder subject to bullet repayment. 24.8% of the facilities by count have an undrawn component.

The initial underlying property portfolio consists of approximately 21.0% mixed-use properties, 18.6% multi-family, 16.5% industrial, 15.1% office, 9.9% retail and 18.9% other property types. 33.9% of the properties are located in London, followed by 13.9% in the South-East, 6.8% in the North-West, 3.4% in the South-West with the remainder spread across the UK.

Moody's overall property grade is 2.0 signifying the above average quality of the collateral ranging from 1.5 to 3.5.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The ratings are sensitive to (i) changes in the loan default risk assessments, (ii) changes in the value assessments of the properties backing the underlying loans and (iii) the assessed quality of the replenished loans and their impact on the overall assessed risk profile of the loan portfolio.

For further details, please refer to the New Issue Report available in due course.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arnaud Lasseron

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Oliver Moldenhauer

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

