Moody's assigns ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Apidos CLO XXII

New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes (the "Refinancing
Notes") issued by Apidos CLO XXII (the "Issuer").
Moody's rating action is as follows:
U.S.$325,000,000 Class A-1R Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class A-1R Notes"),
Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$55,000,000 Class A-2R Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class A-2R Notes"),
Assigned Aa2 (sf)
U.S.$29,500,000 Class B-R Mezzanine
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class B-R
Notes"), Assigned A2 (sf)
U.S.$29,000,000 Class C-R Mezzanine
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class C-R
Notes"), Assigned Baa3 (sf)
U.S.$21,500,000 Class D-R Mezzanine
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class D-R
Notes"), Assigned Ba3 (sf)
U.S.$10,000,000 Class E-R Mezzanine
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class E-R
Notes"), Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on our methodology and considers
all relevant risks particularly those associated with the CLO's
portfolio and structure.
The Issuer is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO).
The issued notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly
syndicated senior secured corporate loans. At least 90%
of the portfolio must consist of first lien senior secured loans,
cash, and eligible investments, and up to 10% of the
portfolio may consist of second lien loans and unsecured loans.
CVC Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager") will continue to direct
the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf
of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary
trading, during the transaction's extended three-year reinvestment
period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions,
the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from
sales of credit risk assets.
The Issuer has issued the Refinancing Notes and additional subordinated
notes on March 12, 2020 (the "Refinancing Date") in
connection with the refinancing of all classes of the secured notes (the
"Refinanced Original Notes") originally issued on October
14, 2015 (the "Original Closing Date"). On the
Refinancing Date, the Issuer used proceeds from the issuance of
the Refinancing Notes and additional subordinated notes to redeem in full
the Refinanced Original Notes. On the Original Closing Date,
the issuer also issued one class of subordinated notes that remains outstanding.
In addition to the issuance of the Refinancing Notes and additional subordinated
notes, a variety of other changes to transaction features will occur
in connection with the refinancing. These include: extension
of the reinvestment period; extensions of the stated maturity and
non-call period; changes to certain collateral quality tests;
and changes to the overcollateralization test levels.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1
of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations"
rating methodology published in March 2019.
The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as par,
weighted average rating factor, diversity score and weighted average
recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could
differ from the trustee's reported numbers. For modeling purposes,
Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:
Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $498,515,047
Defaulted par: $3,099,435
Diversity Score: 80
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2900
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.20%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 7.5%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.00%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 7 years
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the Refinancing Notes is subject to uncertainty.
The performance of the Refinancing Notes is sensitive to the performance
of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and
credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the Refinancing Notes.
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in the related new issue report, available soon on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1217719.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Miagkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Algis Remeza
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653