Moody's assigns ratings to three classes of notes issued by AGL Core CLO 2 Ltd.

New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings
to three classes of notes issued by AGL Core CLO 2 Ltd. (the "Issuer"
or "AGL CLO 2 ").
Moody's rating action is as follows:
U.S.$274,500,000 Class A-1 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032 (the "Class A-1 Notes"),
Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$15,750,000 Class A-2 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032 (the "Class A-2 Notes"),
Assigned Aaa (sf)
U.S.$9,750,000 Class B Senior Secured
Floating Rate Notes due 2032 (the "Class B Notes"), Assigned Aa1
(sf)
The Class A-1 Notes, the Class A-2 Notes and the Class
B Notes are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Rated
Notes."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in
our methodology.
AGL CLO 2 is a managed cash flow CLO. The issued notes will be
collateralized primarily by broadly syndicated senior secured corporate
loans. At least 92.5% of the portfolio must consist
of senior secured loans, cash, and eligible investments,
and up to 7.5% of the portfolio may consist of second lien
loans and unsecured loans. The portfolio is approximately 90%
ramped as of the closing date.
AGL Core Fund Vintage 2019-1, L.P. (the "Manager")
will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets
on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including
discretionary trading, during the transaction's 4.3 year
reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions,
the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from
sales of credit risk assets.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer issued subordinated notes.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the notes in order of seniority.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1
of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations"
rating methodology published in March 2019.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $450,000,000
Diversity Score: 50
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3000
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.40%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 6.50%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 46.0%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 9.087 years
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the Rated Notes.
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in the related new issue report, available soon on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1207392.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security, this announcement provides certain regulatory
disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or
note of the same series, category/class of debt, security
or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively
from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.
For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides
certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action
on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating
action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support
provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yevgeniy Neverov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jun Kim
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653