Moody's assigns to OSG Group Holdings, Inc. a Caa2 CFR and stable outlook following emergence from bankruptcy

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to OSG Group Holdings, Inc. ("OSG") following its emergence from bankruptcy. Moody's assigned to OSG a Caa2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a Caa2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), as well as a Caa1 rating to the amended and extended senior secured first lien credit facility at wholly-owned borrower entity Output Services Group, Inc. The outlook is stable.

The credit facility was amended on August 30, 2022, to, among other things, extend the maturity dates on the revolver and term loan debt to June 2025 and June 2026, respectively. The amendment also increased the interest rate on the first lien facilities and allows for a portion to be paid in kind ("PIK").

The assignments reflect Moody's view that weak operating performance will persist, leading to sustained free cash flow deficits and very high debt-to-EBITDA above 8x through the end of 2023. Despite the $134 million or roughly 16% reduction of funded debt following the bankruptcy reorganization, Moody's views that absent additional debt reduction or significant EBITDA expansion, OSG's capital structure remains at elevated risk for potential future debt restructuring.

Governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating actions, given Moody's anticipation for evolving financial strategies following its prepackaged bankruptcy exit and resulting ownership and control by its former second lien creditors following the execution of its prepackaged Chapter 11 filing.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: OSG Group Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa2-PD

..Issuer: Output Services Group, Inc.

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OSG Group Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OSGs' Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the company's very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 10x expected by Moody's pro forma for the debt restructuring at year end 2022 that is expected to remain above 8x through 2023. Cash on hand of $44.2 million pro forma for the exit financing will enable the company to operate through the next 18 months, but the company may face a liquidity shortfall by late 2023 without significant improvement in earnings and cash flow. Moody's expects that the company will generate free cash flow deficits of roughly $20 million during the next 12 months, but should generate break even free cash flow in 2023. Revenue and profitability will remain under pressure as the company faces secular demand shifts away from physical print and mail services and rising input costs for paper and labor. The company will also need to increase investment spending in order to grow its digital offerings. Moody's expects revenue will be flat in 2022 before returning to growth in the low single digit percentages in 2023 with declines in its UK customer experience business offset by growth in the North American digital offerings.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers OSG's liquidity weak and expects that the company will rely on its existing cash balance. Moody's expects around $20 million of negative free cash flow over the next 12 months and considers cash interest of about $52 million high relative to the company's expected EBITDA in 2023 of nearly $100 million. The company also has capital expenditure requirements of about 5% of revenue or $28 million over the next twelve months. The $20 million revolving credit facility due 2025 is fully drawn and is not expected to provide any meaningful liquidity. The net senior secured first lien leverage financial coverage will be tested starting December 31, 2023, at 7.5x, with step downs thereafter. There will also be a $15 million minimum liquidity covenant tested monthly. Moody's considers OSG's prospective ability to remain in compliance with these financial tests uncertain, given expected cash flow losses and business challenges.

The Caa1 (LGD3) ratings assigned to the senior secured first lien credit facilities reflect their senior-most position in the capital structure and the loss absorption cushion provided by the unrated $70 million unsecured subordinated notes due 2027 and other unsecured obligations of the company. The instrument rating reflects the Caa2-PD PDR and an expected average family recovery rate of 50% at default.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company has sufficient cash on hand to operate the business during the next 12 months, which provides time for management to implements its turnaround plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a downgrade include weaker than expected liquidity or if the risk of default rose further such that its likelihood became more imminent, including the potential for a distressed exchange of any portion of its debt.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained profitable revenue growth and improving free cash flow trends.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Output Services Group, Inc. provides printing and mailing of customer invoices and bills, critical communications and customer engagement solutions services to multiple end markets including financial services, healthcare, education, telecom, HOA/property management and other accounts receivable management organizations in the US. The company is privately held by a lender group comprised of the company's previous secured creditors, Pemberton Capital Advisors and Apogem Capital, and private equity sponsor Aquiline Capital Partners. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of about $600 million.

