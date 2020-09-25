Moody's assigns underlying Aa1/enhanced Aaa to Granite School District, UT's GO Bonds, Series 2020

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying rating of Aa1 to Granite School District, Utah's $88.0 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020. The bonds will also receive the Aaa enhanced rating of the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's maintains underlying Aa1 ratings on the district's $232.4 million in outstanding general obligation bonds. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 underlying rating reflects the district's very large and growing tax base that benefits from its participation in the Salt Lake City metropolitan economy. Socioeconomic measures are average, though the metro area and the state as a whole has performed significantly better during the coronavirus pandemic compared to the country, with unemployment rates that are substantially lower than the national average. Although the district's enrollment history has shown some weakness in recent years, the district's financial performance has been strong, with the management team delivering consistently healthy levels of reserves and liquidity. Notably, the district reports that enrollment declines in the current year are in line with projected demographic trends rather than coronavirus-driven effects. Debt and pension liabilities are manageable, with low overall fixed costs.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Granite School District given the district's healthy reserve levels. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The district's underlying rating outlook is stable. Although the coronavirus pandemic has injected some level of economic uncertainty into the near term, we expect the district's tax base to show long-term growth and its financial profile to remain strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant improvement in the district's socioeconomic profile

- Continued improvement to the district's financial profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant deterioration of the district's financial profile

- Material decline in the district's full value

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders. The state pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for various capital improvements. The bonds represent the last tranche of a $238 million authorization approved by voters in November 2017.

PROFILE

The district covers 300 square miles in northern Salt Lake County (Aaa stable) and is the third largest district by enrollment in the state with a current enrollment of 62,456 students. The district operates 92 schools, including eight high schools, one alternative high school, 15 junior high schools, 63 elementary schools and five special purpose schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William Oh

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

