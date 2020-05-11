Moody's assigns underlying Aa2, enhanced Aaa to Mukilteo School District No. 6 (Snohomish County), WA GOULT 2020

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating to Mukilteo School District No. 6 (Snohomish County), WA Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020 in the expected par amount of $115.96 million. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020 bonds. Moody's maintains Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's approximately $94.0 million of outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base that will likely remain stable given moderate housing demand and the district's proximity to employment centers in the Puget Sound. District finances are expected to be adequate in line with Aa2 rated peers following a reserve spend down for salary expenditures in fiscal 2020. The district's growing enrollment trend continues to be a strength, while prudent budgeting supports sound district finances. The rating further incorporates a continued manageable debt and unfunded liability burden despite expected increased capital needs over the next five years.

The Aaa enhanced rating assumes that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of school districts and strong program mechanics.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Mukilteo School District No. 6, WA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Mukilteo School District No. 6, WA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant improvement in socioeconomic measures

- Material improvement in reserve and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unsustainable enrollment growth leading to declines in reserve and cash position

- Material contraction in tax base

- Significant deterioration of reserves and liquidity position

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's voter-approved GOULT issuance is secured by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district for qualifying GOULT bonds, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders. All the district's outstanding GOULT bonds participate in the guarantee program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund various school capital facility upgrades, including school replacements, security and technology upgrades, field improvements and other capital improvements to meet district needs.

PROFILE

Mukilteo School District No. 6, WA is located in southwest Snohomish County (Aa1 stable) approximately 15 miles north of the City of Seattle (Aaa stable). The district provides educational services to the City of Mukilteo as well as a large portion of the City of Everett, a small portion of the City of Mill Creek and unincorporated parts of the county. The district operates one kindergarten center, twelve elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools and a technical skills center. District enrollment in 2020 is estimated at 15,050 students.

