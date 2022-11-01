Moody's assigns underlying Aa3 on San Antonio (CPS Energy) TX Combined Utility Enterprise's remarketed Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018; outlook stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating on the City of San Antonio (TX) Combined Utility Enterprise's (CPS Energy) $134.87 million Electric and Gas Systems Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018, in connection with the remarketing of the bonds and conversion from a 2.75% Term Rate to either a Term Mode, a new SIFMA-indexed interest period, or a combination of both for a three-year term. We also maintain a Aa2 rating on CPS Energy's $4.1 billion of outstanding senior lien revenue bonds, a Aa3 rating on the $2.1 billion outstanding junior lien revenue bonds, and a P-1 rating on the outstanding Commercial Paper Notes Series A, B, and C. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 senior lien and Aa3 junior lien ratings consider rising leverage as CPS Energy issues long-term debt related to Winter Storm Uri costs and debt service coverage ratios and liquidity will remain in line with similarly rated peers. CPS Energy's adjusted debt ratio, including Moody's adjusted net pension liability, will exceed 80% over the next couple of years or so especially if CPS Energy ends up paying a portion or all of the disputed charges. Winter Storm Uri's extreme nature and enduring cost impact to CPS Energy, and the fact that meaningful reliability improvements have yet to be implemented at scale in the ERCOT market and the state's energy supply chain, are considered in our assessment of environmental risk.

CPS Energy successfully obtained approval for a 3.85% base rate increase in January 2022 from the Board and City Council. For fiscal 2023, ending January 31, management anticipates net income will be close to budget and debt service coverage, net of transfers to the city, will be around 1.8x despite weather related volatility over the summer and a higher than expected bad debt expense. We expect additional rate increases over the five-year planning horizon will be implemented to maintain financial metrics at or above internal targets of 1.5x debt service coverage and 150 days cash on hand. A cost of service rate study is currently underway.

CPS Energy's ratings continue to reflect various strengths including the utility's broad and growing service area economy; diverse generation resource mix; credit-supportive self-regulation on electric and gas rates and sound environmental policies; competitive residential retail rates that are lower than Texas peers; and consistent record of maintaining solid DSCRs and liquidity above internal targets.

The one notch differential of the Aa3 junior lien rating to the Aa2 senior lien rating considers the subordinate pledge relative to the security on the senior lien obligations and lack of a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CPS Energy will maintain solid liquidity and DSCRs averaging between 1.6x and 1.8x over the outlook period and that near term base rate increases will be approved every other year. The stable outlook further recognizes the efforts taken to strengthen resiliency across the system and to expand its financial and physical hedging program providing greater natural gas price protection.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in leverage, without sacrificing needed capital investment in the system, with an adjusted (debt plus Moody's adjusted net pension liability) debt ratio projected to remain at or below 70%

- Consistent trend of adjusting base rates as needed with limited political intervention to maintain strong liquidity and generate post-transfer all-in debt service coverage ratios of over 2.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Adjusted debt service coverage that is expected to fall below 1.50 times over a multi-year period

- Unadjusted days cash on hand below management's target of 150 days or below 200 adjusted days cash on hand when including short term borrowing capacity

- Customer intolerance for any rate increase that would adversely impact financial metrics

- Weakening in competitive position or change in business model that impacts fixed cost recovery

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are payable from a first lien net revenue pledge of CPS Energy's electric and natural gas systems; there is a sum-sufficient rate covenant required which includes a deposit of 6% of gross revenues into the repair and replacement account, that effectively provides greater than the stated sum-sufficient debt service coverage.

The junior lien obligations consisting of the long-term fixed and variable rate bonds are payable from a pledge of net revenues that is junior to the senior lien. The commercial paper notes are issued on a third lien, subordinate to the junior lien obligations. Lastly, notes issued under the flex rate note program are inferior (fourth) lien obligations and are subordinate to the commercial paper notes.

There is an additional bonds test of 1.50 times maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds and 1.00 times on all senior and junior-lien debt obligations and a debt service reserve on senior lien bonds funded at average annual debt service and provided by a surety policy from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A1 stable). There is no debt service reserve for the junior lien bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

CPS Energy is remarketing $134,870,000 of outstanding Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018. The bonds will remain on the junior lien and will be remarketed as mandatory soft put bonds with a three-year term and an expected Stepped Rate of 8%.

PROFILE

San Antonio Electric and Gas Systems, Texas is a combined utility owned by the City of San Antonio (Aaa stable). CPS Energy provides monopoly locally-owned electric service to a strong economic area that includes all of Bexar County (Aaa stable) and parts of seven adjacent counties. There is no service area boundary for the CPS Energy gas system. The San Antonio metropolitan statistical area has a population of 2.6 million, which is more than double the population of 1980. Otherwise, customer base stability includes: the retail service area is not open to competition, the utility serves several Federal military installations and there is no major customer dominance. Approximately 90% of customers are residential.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julie Meyer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

