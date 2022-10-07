Moody's assigns underlying P-1 to Johns Hopkins Health System's (MD) Ser. 2022 and CP Rev Notes, Ser. B; Aa2 affirmed, stable outlook

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying P-1 rating to Johns Hopkins Health System's (MD) proposed Taxable Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2022 (up to $200.0 million) and to the outstanding Commercial Paper Revenue Notes, Series B, Johns Hopkins Hospital. The short-term rating on the Series B was previously based on a line of credit. Simultaneously, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 on Johns Hopkins Health System's (JHHS) outstanding debt. The outlook is stable. JHHS had approximately $1.9 billion of debt outstanding at FYE 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial assignment of the P-1 commercial paper ratings is based on JHHS' ability to provide liquidity for the purchase price of any un-remarketed bonds or commercial paper maturities. The authorized amount of the 2022 commercial paper program will be up to $200 million; though JHHS plans to only have $129 million outstanding initially, with the program covering $100 million of the proposed 2022 CP as well as the outstanding Series B that formerly carried an enhanced ST rating. Based on August 31, 2022 liquidity, proforma coverage for the 2022 program will be ample over 16 times as the IPA formally limits maturities of the 2022 program to $50 million weekly; including the Series B pro-forma coverage will also be ample at over 10.0 times.

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects expectations that JHHS will continue to benefit from its national recognition as a leading provider of tertiary and quaternary services, supported by its role as the academic medical center of Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine (JHUSOM). Moreover, JHHS' close affiliation with Johns Hopkins University under the Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) umbrella will also continue to support its brand equity. Strict certificate of need (CON) in Maryland and predictability of rate setting under Maryland's Global Budget Revenue (GBR) system will remain integral to JHHS' strong credit profile. We expect JHHS to generate consistent, but modest, operating cash flow (OCF) margins in the mid-single digit range after a strong 9.1% in fiscal 2021. Margins in FY 2022 reflected labor and wage pressures, supply inflation and lingering pandemic-related volume disruptions but also benefits from favorable intervention taken under GBR to limit revenue loss and allow for a temporary adjustment for labor pressures. Though the system's margins will continue to face headwinds in 2023, with rising labor expenses and inflationary pressures, we expect JHHS will generate sufficient cash flow for solid coverage of a modest debt burden. Liquidity will remain strong and provide for solid coverage of debt, incrementally building, as cashflow and exceptional fundraising capabilities will fund manageable capital spending. Challenges will include modest margins, a highly competitive market, and national labor shortages which will place pressure on the system's expense structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the OCF margin will remain in the mid-single digit levels, leverage will not increase, and balance sheet measures will be maintained.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable expansion of geographic and enterprise diversification

- Material and durable strengthening in operating cash flow margins - Ability to sustain substantially lower leverage and materially stronger days cash on hand - Significantly reduced competitive threats and material growth in market share - ST-rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged decline in operating performance which represents a new lower level of operations

- Material reduction of liquidity - Sizable increase in debt which results in a marked weakening of current leverage metrics - ST-rating: Multi-notch downgrade of JHHS' long-term rating or material reduction of daily liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All Master Note Obligations are secured by a joint and several pledge of Gross Revenues of the Obligated Group, which is comprised of The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation (the parent company), The Johns Hopkins Hospital (JHH), Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Inc. (JHBMC), Suburban Hospital, Inc (SHI), Howard County General Hospital, Inc. (HCGH), the Suburban Hospital Healthcare System (SHHS), Sibley Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital, Inc. (JHACH).

USE OF PROCEEDS

CP proceeds will be used to refund JHHS outstanding Series 2012E/2017C bonds and be available for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

The Johns Hopkins Health System (JHHS), a $8.1 billion (FY 2022) clinical delivery system headquartered in Baltimore, MD, operates six academic and community hospitals, suburban health care and surgery centers, and primary and specialty care outpatient sites. The System is anchored by The Johns Hopkins Hospital, which opened in 1889. JHHS functions as the parent holding company of its wholly owned or partially owned affiliates. JHHS and its affiliates offer a full continuum of integrated health care services. JHHS and its affiliates serve the greater Maryland area, the District of Columbia, the west coast of Florida, and many national and international patients.

In 1996, the Health System and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (JHUSOM) entered into a collaboration called Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). JHM, an integrated global health enterprise, unites physicians and scientists of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with the organizations, health professionals and facilities of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System. Johns Hopkins Medicine also provides a united voice for external activities. JHHS and JHU, are distinct yet interdependent corporations. The medical staffs of the JHHS hospitals are principally members of the JHUSOM full and part-time faculties, but also include private physicians. Johns Hopkins HealthCare LLC (JHHC) is owned 50% by JHHS and 50% by JHUSOM. JHHS consolidates the operations of JHHC. JHHC develops and manages contractual relationships with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, employers, hospitals, physicians, and other health care providers to offer a variety of insurance products.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

