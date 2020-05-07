Moody's change the outlook on Befesa to negative; affirms Ba2

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Befesa S.A.
(Befesa). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all the
outstanding ratings of Befesa, including its Ba2 corporate family
rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
as well as the Ba2 rating of its senior secured instruments.
The list of all affected ratings is in the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling commodity prices, and asset
price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The hazardous waste and
metals recycling sector have been affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Befesa of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The change of the outlook to negative reflects the increasing risk that
Befesa will not be able to improve its credit metrics commensurate to
the levels for a Ba2 rating over the next 12-18 months.
Having invested well above its maintenance capital needs and with a more
challenging pricing environment Befesa ended 2019 with a Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.7x, which was slightly out of the
range of 2.5x to 3.5x commensurate with a Ba2 rating,
thus positioning the company already weakly in its category before the
start of the coronavirus pandemics. Furthermore, free cash
flow generation was negative in 2019 due to a weaker operating performance,
high investments and dividend payouts. Befesa's leverage,
as adjusted by Moody's, further deteriorated to around 4.0x
for 12 months to March 2020 primarily due to significantly deteriorated
zinc and aluminum prices in the first quarter 2020, driven by the
softening demand for both metals.
Moody's believes that Befesa's performance will deteriorate
further in 2020. The deterioration will be driven by lower volumes,
given that Befesa's business is ultimately dependent on the activity
in cyclical industries, primarily automotive and construction,
notwithstanding the fact that the company will benefit from a higher recycling
capacity in Turkey in 2020 on the back of the investments undertaken last
year. Even though Befesa has a hedging policy for zinc price in
place, roughly 30% of its zinc exposure in 2020 and its entire
aluminum exposure is unhedged, which will also add to the pressure
on EBITDA, because the rating agency does not expects the prices
to meaningfully improve for the rest of 2020. Befesa has guided
investors that it expects its EBITDA to be in the range of EUR100 million
to EUR135 million in 2020 (compared to around EUR160 million in 2019)
and Moody's believes that there are increasing risks that Befesa
will end the year around the lower end of that range. This would
lead to a deterioration of Befesa's leverage, as adjusted
by Moody's, towards 6.0x in 2020, well above
the agency's expectations for the current rating.
Befesa returning to the leverage commensurate with a Ba2 rating within
2021 would require substantial improvement in demand in the end markets
as well as a meaningful increase in the metal prices and Moody's
sees an increasing downside risk to such a scenario, which is reflected
in the negative outlook. An absence of a meaningful increase in
the metal prices would also make it more difficult for Befesa to carry
forward its zinc hedges beyond October 2021 with the hedged price not
materially below the historical levels. In addition, notwithstanding
Befesa's good track record of executing its investments on time
and within budget, there is an execution risk related to its ongoing
growth projects in China, including discipline in undertaking further
projects beyond 2020, which will be critical for the company's
ability to return to a sustained positive free cash flow generation.
RATIONALE FOR AN AFFIRMATION
The affirmation of Befesa's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that even in 2020, when the company's earnings will be under
significant pressure, Befesa will be able to comfortably cover its
maintenance capital needs of around EUR20 million, which is a reflection
of the company's solid and profitable business model. Furthermore,
the company's decision to cut dividends in 2020, if needed,
will help it to continue with the planned expansion projects in China,
without incurring major negative free cash flow. Moody's
underlines that the current rating provides limited headroom for continued
sizable negative free cash flow generation over the next quarters.
Befesa's liquidity remains adequate, which also supports the
ratings. As of the end of March 2020 Befesa reported around EUR120
million cash and cash equivalents, further underpinned by an undrawn
revolving facility of EUR75 million. The facility has a springing
net leverage covenant, which is only tested when the facility is
drawn by more than 40%. Even though the rating agency does
not expect the covenant to be tested the capacity under the covenant will
significantly reduce in 2020. There are no material maturities
until 2026. Any signs of materially weakening liquidity may put
pressure on the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the leverage would deteriorate
to a level higher than 3.5x debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's
for a prolonged period; or (2) the FCF/debt would deteriorate to
a low single digit percentage range for a prolonged period leading to
a weakening of the liquidity profile; (3) Befesa failed to maintain
a long-term hedging strategy; (4) its liquidity deteriorated.
The ratings could be upgraded if Befesa (1) improved business profile
in terms of size, geographic and business segment diversification
while maintaining a long-term hedging strategy, would demonstrate
its ability to (2) reduce its Moody's adjusted leverage well below 2.5x
debt/EBITDA through the cycle; (3) achieve meaningful free cash flow
(FCF) generation as evidenced by a FCF/debt consistently in the double
digit percentage range despite dividend payments and growth investments;
and (4) maintained a solid liquidity profile.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Befesa S.A.
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
