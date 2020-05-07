Moody's change the outlook on Befesa to negative; affirms Ba2

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Befesa S.A. (Befesa). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all the outstanding ratings of Befesa, including its Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as well as the Ba2 rating of its senior secured instruments.

The list of all affected ratings is in the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling commodity prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The hazardous waste and metals recycling sector have been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Befesa of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The change of the outlook to negative reflects the increasing risk that Befesa will not be able to improve its credit metrics commensurate to the levels for a Ba2 rating over the next 12-18 months. Having invested well above its maintenance capital needs and with a more challenging pricing environment Befesa ended 2019 with a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.7x, which was slightly out of the range of 2.5x to 3.5x commensurate with a Ba2 rating, thus positioning the company already weakly in its category before the start of the coronavirus pandemics. Furthermore, free cash flow generation was negative in 2019 due to a weaker operating performance, high investments and dividend payouts. Befesa's leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, further deteriorated to around 4.0x for 12 months to March 2020 primarily due to significantly deteriorated zinc and aluminum prices in the first quarter 2020, driven by the softening demand for both metals.

Moody's believes that Befesa's performance will deteriorate further in 2020. The deterioration will be driven by lower volumes, given that Befesa's business is ultimately dependent on the activity in cyclical industries, primarily automotive and construction, notwithstanding the fact that the company will benefit from a higher recycling capacity in Turkey in 2020 on the back of the investments undertaken last year. Even though Befesa has a hedging policy for zinc price in place, roughly 30% of its zinc exposure in 2020 and its entire aluminum exposure is unhedged, which will also add to the pressure on EBITDA, because the rating agency does not expects the prices to meaningfully improve for the rest of 2020. Befesa has guided investors that it expects its EBITDA to be in the range of EUR100 million to EUR135 million in 2020 (compared to around EUR160 million in 2019) and Moody's believes that there are increasing risks that Befesa will end the year around the lower end of that range. This would lead to a deterioration of Befesa's leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, towards 6.0x in 2020, well above the agency's expectations for the current rating.

Befesa returning to the leverage commensurate with a Ba2 rating within 2021 would require substantial improvement in demand in the end markets as well as a meaningful increase in the metal prices and Moody's sees an increasing downside risk to such a scenario, which is reflected in the negative outlook. An absence of a meaningful increase in the metal prices would also make it more difficult for Befesa to carry forward its zinc hedges beyond October 2021 with the hedged price not materially below the historical levels. In addition, notwithstanding Befesa's good track record of executing its investments on time and within budget, there is an execution risk related to its ongoing growth projects in China, including discipline in undertaking further projects beyond 2020, which will be critical for the company's ability to return to a sustained positive free cash flow generation.

RATIONALE FOR AN AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of Befesa's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that even in 2020, when the company's earnings will be under significant pressure, Befesa will be able to comfortably cover its maintenance capital needs of around EUR20 million, which is a reflection of the company's solid and profitable business model. Furthermore, the company's decision to cut dividends in 2020, if needed, will help it to continue with the planned expansion projects in China, without incurring major negative free cash flow. Moody's underlines that the current rating provides limited headroom for continued sizable negative free cash flow generation over the next quarters.

Befesa's liquidity remains adequate, which also supports the ratings. As of the end of March 2020 Befesa reported around EUR120 million cash and cash equivalents, further underpinned by an undrawn revolving facility of EUR75 million. The facility has a springing net leverage covenant, which is only tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. Even though the rating agency does not expect the covenant to be tested the capacity under the covenant will significantly reduce in 2020. There are no material maturities until 2026. Any signs of materially weakening liquidity may put pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the leverage would deteriorate to a level higher than 3.5x debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's for a prolonged period; or (2) the FCF/debt would deteriorate to a low single digit percentage range for a prolonged period leading to a weakening of the liquidity profile; (3) Befesa failed to maintain a long-term hedging strategy; (4) its liquidity deteriorated.

The ratings could be upgraded if Befesa (1) improved business profile in terms of size, geographic and business segment diversification while maintaining a long-term hedging strategy, would demonstrate its ability to (2) reduce its Moody's adjusted leverage well below 2.5x debt/EBITDA through the cycle; (3) achieve meaningful free cash flow (FCF) generation as evidenced by a FCF/debt consistently in the double digit percentage range despite dividend payments and growth investments; and (4) maintained a solid liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Befesa S.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Fujerik

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

