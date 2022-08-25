Moody's changed outlook on MAHB to stable from negative, affirms A3 rating

Singapore, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to stable from negative.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed MAHB's A3 long term issuer rating and baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

"The outlook change and rating affirmation reflect our expectation that the airport's funds from operations (FFO) to debt will strengthen to above the A3 rating tolerance level of 7%-8% within the next 12-18 months, on the back of the projected recovery in passenger traffic under our base-case scenario," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MAHB's A3 long term issuer rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its BCA of baa3, based on Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach for Government-Related Issuers. The three-notch uplift reflects Moody's view of a high likelihood of extraordinary financial support from the Malaysian government in a distressed situation, considering the government's ownership interest in MAHB and the strategic importance of the airport sector to the country.

The baa3 BCA, in turn, considers MAHB's near monopoly position in Malaysia, the supportive features under MAHB's concession agreements that protect its commercial interest and the expected improvement in its financial profile over the next 12-18 months.

MAHB is a near-monopoly airport operator in Malaysia (A3 stable) operating under long-term airport concessions. Its network includes Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), four other international airports and 17 domestic airports in Malaysia. MAHB also operates Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) in Istanbul, Turkiye (B3 stable), via a wholly owned subsidiary.

In July 2022, international passenger traffic at MAHB's airports in Malaysia was at 35% of pre-pandemic levels after the border reopening in April 2022, whilst domestic traffic has steadily recovered to 70% after the resumption of interstate travel in September 2021. Moody's expects the positive trend to continue, underpinned by pent-up demand for air travel that will likely outweigh the dampening effects of an economic slowdown and higher airfares.

Moody's expects monthly domestic passenger traffic in MAHB's Malaysia airports to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023, but international traffic is unlikely to fully recover before 2025, owing to time likely required for travel restrictions and quarantine requirements to be removed completely for international travel.

Despite its slower recovery trajectory, international passenger traffic will be a key driver of the expected improvement in MABH's FFO/debt over the next two to three years due to the higher charges levied on international passengers, which also contribute materially to non-aeronautical revenue, in particular, duty-free retail.

As part of MAHB's cash management initiatives, all non-essential capital projects were deferred over the past two years. The stable outlook assumes that the airport will adopt a measured approach towards the resumption of these deferred capital projects, such that the airport's FFO/debt can remain sustainably above the tolerance level set for its BCA.

Moody's expects SGIA's airport revenue to increase, on the back of strong international traffic that had exceeded pre-pandemic levels since the start of 2022. April was the only month when SGIA's traffic was below pre-pandemic levels, likely as a result of the onset of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. SGIA should be able to manage its own funding needs with available cash on hand and operating cash flow, assuming there is no further deterioration in economic conditions in Turkiye which may led to lower demand or introduction of currency control measures. In any event, SGIA is unlikely to be in a position to return cash to MAHB due to its sizable annual utilization payments to the Turkish government.

MAHB and the Malaysian government have agreed to an extension of MAHB's concession agreements in 2019 and which will be enacted via new operating agreements (OAs) subject to finalizing the agreement terms and conditions, which is still on-going. The airport's BCA is based on the assumption that the protective mechanisms in the existing agreements will remain. A weakening of these protective mechanisms, should it occur, could exert negative pressure on MAHB's rating.

MAHB has maintained good liquidity during the pandemic, through a combination of cost containment and cash conservation initiatives, adopting a prudent approach to its refinancing requirements as well as its good access to capital markets. MAHB's next major debt maturity is its MYR1.5 billion sukuk in December 2022, which it has pre-funded through two MYR800 million sukuk issuances in April 2022 and December last year.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given its substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of MAHB's ratings is unlikely in the absence of a sovereign rating upgrade. MAHB's BCA could be raised after the successful implementation of the new OAs with no material adverse terms and conditions, if there is a sustained improvement in airport traffic and operating performance. Financial metrics indicative of such improvement include FFO/debt above 13%-14% and interest coverage above 5.5x on a consistent basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade MAHB's rating if its BCA is downgraded. This could occur if there are signs of liquidity stress; or its operating conditions deteriorate in Malaysia or if there is a substantial weakening in MAHB's revenue or business risk profile due to the execution of the new OAs; or if there is an increasingly likelihood of material capital support being required at SGIA due to adverse operating conditions in Turkiye. All these can lead to a delay in the projected recovery of MAHB's FFO/debt to above 7%-8% after 2023.

Moody's could also downgrade MAHB's rating if Malaysia's sovereign rating is downgraded or if Moody's believes there is a reduced likelihood of extraordinary support from the government.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

As of June 2022, the largest shareholder of the company was Khazanah Nasional Berhad, an investment holding arm of the Malaysian government, with an equity stake of 33.2%. Government-related entities, Employees Provident Fund Board and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan hold a further 15.4% and 5.7% stake, respectively.

The key contributor to MAHB's profits and cash flows is Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which opened in 1999 and handled about 62.3 million passengers in 2019. The Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) handled 35.5 million passengers in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

