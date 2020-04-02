Moody's changes 1011778 B.C.'s outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed 1011778 B.C.
Unlimited Liability Co.'s ("1011778 B.C.") Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR), Ba2 senior secured first lien bank credit facility ratings,
Ba2 senior secured first lien note ratings, and B2 secured second
lien notes rating. Moody's also affirmed Tim Hortons Inc.'s
(Tim's) B1 senior unsecured legacy notes. In addition, Moody's
assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's proposed $500 million
1st lien senior secured notes. 1011778 B.C.'s Speculative
Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1.
The ratings outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"The negative outlook reflects the risk that there may be a sustained
weakening in 1011778 B.C.'s credit metrics as they
are increasing debt levels at a time when the company is facing significant
uncertainty surrounding the potential length and severity of restaurant
closures and the ultimate impact that these closures will have on 1011778
B.C.'s revenues, earnings and liquidity."
stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. "The outlook
also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness
to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides," Fahy
added.
Assignments:
..Issuer: 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability
Co.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability
Co.
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability
Co.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Tim Hortons Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
No Outlook
Affirmations:
..Issuer: 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability
Co.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2 (LGD5)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Tim Hortons Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Ba3 CFR reflects the continuation of drive-through,
delivery and curbside pick-up operations, good liquidity
to manage through several months of significant revenue decline,
and Moody's expectation that 1011778 B.C. will manage
the business to preserve liquidity and then use cash flow to reduce debt
once the crisis subsides. The downgrade of the Speculative Grade
Liquidity to SGL-2 indicates good liquidity and reflects the negative
impact on 1011778 B.C.'s cash flow generation over
the near term driven by the restrictions and closures placed on its restaurants.
The SGL-2 is supported by its significant cash balances of approximately
$3.0 billion (inclusive of proposed note offering) and the
absence of any near-term maturities. Cash balances increased
as a result of 1011778 B.C. fully drawing down its revolving
credit facility and will be further bolstered by the proposed $500
million note offering.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in 1011778 B.C.'s credit profile,
including its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and 1011778 B.C. remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
1011778 B.C.'s Ba3 CFR benefits from its brand recognition
and meaningful scale in terms of systemwide units of its three restaurant
concepts, Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons. The
company's franchised focused business model that provides more stability
to earnings and cash flow, diversified day part and food offerings,
and good liquidity are also credit positive. 1011778 B.C.
is constrained by its relatively high leverage and modest retained cash
flow to debt, as well as the high level of promotional activities
by competitors and a value focused consumer that will continue to pressure
same store operating performance.
Corporate governance risks at 1011778 B.C. is low given
its diversified board structure and consistent operating track record.
In addition, 3G Restaurant Brands Holdings LP, an affiliate
of private investment firm 3G Capital Partners, Ltd has continued
to reduce its ownership in the company to approximately 32% of
the combined voting power with respect to 1011778 B.C.'s
parent company Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing
food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and
constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability,
social and environmental concerns. While these may not directly
impact the credit, these factors should positively impact brand
image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could result in an upgrade include a sustained strengthening
of debt protection metrics with debt to EBITDA of around 5.0 times
and maintaining EBIT coverage of interest of around 3.0 times.
A higher rating would also require the company's commitment to preserving
credit metrics during periods of operating difficulties and to maintain
very good liquidity.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration
in credit metrics despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and
a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity with debt to EBITDA above
5.75 times or EBIT to interest under 2.5 times on a sustained
basis.
1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company, owns,
operates and franchises over 18,000 Burger King hamburger quick
service restaurants, more than 4,880 Tim Hortons restaurants
and over 3,190 Popeyes restaurants. Annual revenues are around
$5.4 billion, although systemwide sales are over $33
billion. 3G Restaurant Brands Holdings LP, owns approximately
32% of the combined voting power with respect to RBI and is affiliated
with private investment firm 3G Capital Partners, Ltd.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653