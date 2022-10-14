Moody's changes ABP's outlook to stable from negative, affirms Baa2 rating

London, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to stable from negative on ABP Finance PLC. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed ABP Finance PLC's Baa2 senior secured notes ratings and the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's GBP 5 billion multicurrency Medium Term Note (MTN) programme. ABP Finance PLC is the financing conduit for the Associated British Ports (ABP) group, which owns 21 port facilities in the United Kingdom.

The stable outlook reflects stronger financial metrics, reduced downside risks related to Brexit and removal of coronavirus-related restrictions on cruise and ferry passenger numbers. ABP achieved a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 7.9% in 2021 and 8.5% in the twelve months to June 2022, comfortably above Moody's guidance for the current rating of at least 6.0%. The agency now expects ABP to maintain FFO/debt over 7.0% across the forecast period.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings continue to reflect, as positives, ABP's position as the largest UK port operator, diversification across sites, customers and commodities, and the high proportion of non-volume related revenues from fixed fees, minimum volume guarantees and property leases that underpin cash flows. The rating also benefits from ABP's strong liquidity and creditor protections in the company's financing documents.

The rating continues to be constrained by high financial leverage and derivative exposures. However, mark-to-market losses on ABP's derivative portfolio have significantly reduced as a result of rising interest rates. The mark-to-market fell to GBP 610 million as of June 2022 from around GBP 1.0 billion as of December 2021, and Moody's expects it to decline further because of subsequent increases in market interest rates. The rating continues to be constrained by the limited life or weak credit quality of major customers.

ABP's financial policy is to maintain net debt/EBITDA at 6.75x, below the dividend lock-up trigger of 7.50x in its financing structure. As a result of weak volume trends and underlying cash flow in recent years, ABP has achieved this target by successive cost-savings programmes, constraining distributions to shareholders, and the injection of GBP 160 million of short-term shareholder loans in 2020. However, as a result of improved cash flow, the 2020 loans were fully repaid in H1/2022 and we expect the company to resume distributions to shareholders in 2022. Although this will reduce ABP's retained cash flow, we regard the company's ability to pay dividends as credit positive because it represents financial flexibility to withstand future downturns.

The Baa2 rating continues to be supported by the protective features of ABP's debt structure, which include trigger covenants ensuring that cash is kept in the business in the event of more severe downside scenarios. ABP's rating also reflects its strong liquidity position, with cash and equivalents of GBP 59 million as of June 2022, GBP 340 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities and GBP 160 million of undrawn debt service liquidity facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the ABP group exhibits FFO/debt around 10% with strong liquidity, although we regard this as unlikely given the company's financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the ABP group were likely to exhibit FFO/Debt persistently below 6%; (2) the group's liquidity profile deteriorates; (3) there was an increased risk of event of default covenant breaches; or (4) it appeared likely that Brexit, COVID-19 or other factors will have a sustained detrimental impact on cargo or passenger volumes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ABP Finance PLC is a financing conduit for the ABP group and the issuer under the terms of the MTN programme. ABP is the largest sea port operator in the UK in terms of volumes of cargo. It owns the freehold of port terminals around the UK covering operational land, buildings, dock structures and quays. ABP's current shareholders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (33.88%), OMERS Infrastructure (30%), Government of Singapore sovereign wealth fund (20%), Kuwait Investment Authority (10%) and Hermes infrastructure fund (6.12%).

