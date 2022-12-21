Moody's changes AHF's outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed AHF Parent Holding, Inc.'s (AHF) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD, and the B2 rating of the company's $215 million original principal amount senior secured first lien term loan due 2028. Moody's change the outlook to negative from stable.

The change to a negative outlook reflects AHF's high financial leverage and meaningfully weaker organic operating results amid weakening demand and Moody's expectations that demand pressures will persist into 2023. Persistently high inflation, rising interest rates, and weakening macroeconomic conditions is negatively affecting spending on discretionary goods, including hard flooring products. The company reported a year-over-year organic revenue decline in the high teens percentage range for the 3Q 2022 period, driven by volume declines that more than offset a modest benefit from price increases. In addition, the significant increase in lumber prices earlier in 2022 negatively impacted the company's profitability year to date through 3Q 2022. As a result, AHF's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at around 5.4x for the last twelve months (LTM) ending 30 September 2022, and pro forma for recent acquisitions. The negative outlook considers the risk that AHF's profitability will continue to be pressured if steeper volume declines more than offset the benefits from lower material costs and pricing in 2023.

Despite these pressures, Moody's affirmed the ratings because AHF's July 2022 acquisition of Armstrong Flooring Incorporated (AFI) diversified the company's product category and end markets, and helped offset AHF's base business earnings pressures. In addition, AHF anticipates profitability of its wood business will meaningfully improve during the fourth quarter and into 2023, benefitting from lower lumber costs and pricing. Moody's projects that debt/EBITDA leverage will improve to around 5.0x by the end of fiscal 2022, driven by debt reduction using excess free cash flow generation benefiting from the anticipated margin expansion and a full quarter contribution of AFI.

The ratings affirmation also reflect that AHF's good liquidity with a relatively healthy cash balance of $76 million as of 30 September 2022 provides the company with the financial flexibility to fund growth investments to expand the earnings base, including acquisitions.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: AHF Parent Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AHF Parent Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AHF's B2 CFR broadly reflects its good market position in the US hardwood flooring market, aided by its strong market leading position in the solid wood flooring (SWF) segment, and #2 position in engineered wood flooring (EWF). The acquisition of AFI meaningfully expanded the company's products into the faster growing luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other non-wood categories, which now represent about a third of pro forma revenue, and diversified its end markets with sales in the commercial segment now representing about a quarter of revenue. The company's large domestic manufacturing footprint and differentiated brand portfolio with the ability to service distribution partners without channel conflict are competitive advantages. AHF's good liquidity is supported by its relatively healthy cash balance of $76 million as of 30 September 2022, and Moody's expectations of good availability under its $75 million revolving facility due 2027 over the next 12 months and lack of meaningful debt maturities until the revolver expiration.

AHF's credit profile also reflects its relatively small scale with pro forma revenue of around $700 million and narrow product focus in the mature and discretionary hard flooring industry. The hardwood category, which represents under 60% of AHF's revenue pro forma for the AFI acquisition, continues to experience gradual declines in market penetration, as LVT products continue to gain share. AHF's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at 5.4x as of the LTM period ending 30 September 2022 and pro forma for the AFI acquisition, due to meaningfully weaker organic volumes and high lumber costs. Free cash flow has been negative in 2022 primarily due to large transaction costs, and Moody's projects the company will generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2023, pressured by anticipated elevated capital expenditures related to planed automation projects. The company has high geographic and customer concentration with sales primarily in North America and with 4 customers individually exceeding 10% of 2021 sales.

AHF's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's highly negative exposure to governance risk associated with its concentrated control due to majority ownership by private equity sponsors and aggressive financial strategies including operating with high leverage. AHF is moderately negatively exposed to environmental risk. Moody's changed the company's social issuer profile score to S-3 from S-4 because of a reduction in the demographic and societal trend risk because of the higher mix of growing segments of the flooring market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects AHF's high financial leverage due to weaker demand for its products and lower profitability due to high lumber costs, and the risk that profitability will continue to be pressured if steeper volume declines more than offset the benefits from lower material costs and pricing in 2023.

The ratings could be downgraded if AHF's operating performance weakens, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x, EBITA/interest falls below 1.5x, or if free cash flow remains negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that increases leverage.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases its revenue scale and demonstrates a consistent track record of organic revenue growth alongside EBITDA margin expansion, sustains debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and free cash flow to debt above 7.5%. The company would also need to maintain at least good liquidity, and Moody's would need to expect balanced financial policies that support credit metrics at those levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AHF Parent Holding, Inc. (AHF) manufactures and distributes hard surface flooring in North America to both residential and commercial end markets. Pro forma for the AFI acquisition, hardwood flooring products including solid wood flooring ("SWF") and engineered wood flooring ("EWF") categories represent about 66% of revenue, with the remainder from non-wood flooring products including luxury vinyl tile (LVT), vinyl composite tile (VCT) and stone polymer core (SPC) flooring products, among others. The company is headquartered in Mountville, PA, and has 9 manufacturing plants in the US and 1 in Cambodia. Following the 2022 leveraged buyout transaction, AHF is majority owned by Paceline Equity and reported revenue for the LTM 3Q 2022 period is about $560 million.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

