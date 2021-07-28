Moody's changes APi's outlook to negative following Chubb acquisition announcement

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed APi Group DE,
Inc.'s ("APi") ratings, including the Ba2
Corporate Family Rating, and changed the outlook to negative from
stable following the announcement that APi Group Corporation (unrated),
APi's parent company, is acquiring the Chubb Fire & Security
Business (Chubb, unrated) from Carrier Global Corp. (Baa3
stable) for $3.1 billion (1). APi's SGL-1
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding timing,
transaction execution, integration risks, and financial leverage
resulting from the acquisition of Chubb. Over the next several
months, Moody's will focus on APi's projected financial
profile, ability to deleverage following the proposed acquisition,
potential synergy opportunities, and the review of the preferred
financing documentation. Should the acquisition be completed and
fully financed as stated by the management team, balance sheet debt
is likely to increase substantially, resulting in 2021 pro forma
adjusted debt/EBITDA as high as 4.9x (inclusive of Moody's standard
adjustments).
"Although the Chubb acquisition will improve APi's credit
quality with increases in scale, revenue diversification,
and profitability, it substantially elevates APi's execution
and financial risk in the short term," said Emile El Nems,
Vice President at Moody's.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5) from (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
APi's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a
market leading business service provider of safety, specialty,
and industrial services in over 200 locations across North America and
Europe. In addition, APi's credit rating is supported by
very good liquidity with no significant debt maturities until 2026,
and commitment to a disciplined approach to balance sheet management.
At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's
exposure to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the construction
business. Governance remains an important consideration in our
evaluation of APi's credit profile. As a publicly traded company
with an experienced board, we believe there is low risk for lapse
in oversight and internal controls. However, management's
willingness to take on additional leverage to fund inorganic growth initiatives
increases the company's financial risk. That said,
over the next 12-18 months we expect the company to use its free
cash flow to aggressively reduce leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if APi maintains strong free cash flow and
very good liquidity; adjusted debt to EBTIDA (inclusive of Moody's
adjustments) is below 3.0x for a sustained period; adjusted
EBITA to interest expense is above 6.0x for a sustained period;
and retained cash flow to net debt is above 25%.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the company's
liquidity; adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 4.0x for a sustained
period; adjusted EBITA to interest expense is below 4.5x for
a sustained period; and retained cash flow to net debt is below 15%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in in New Brighton, MN, APi Group Corporation
is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with the ticker symbol [APG].
As measured by revenue, APi Group Corporation is the largest provider
of commercial life safety solutions and a top five specialty contractor
servicing the industrial and commercial end markets in the US with a broad
customer base and a diversified revenue stream. The company operates
in over 200 locations and generates approximately 90% of its revenue
in the United States.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
