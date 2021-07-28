Moody's changes APi's outlook to negative following Chubb acquisition announcement

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed APi Group DE, Inc.'s ("APi") ratings, including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, and changed the outlook to negative from stable following the announcement that APi Group Corporation (unrated), APi's parent company, is acquiring the Chubb Fire & Security Business (Chubb, unrated) from Carrier Global Corp. (Baa3 stable) for $3.1 billion (1). APi's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding timing, transaction execution, integration risks, and financial leverage resulting from the acquisition of Chubb. Over the next several months, Moody's will focus on APi's projected financial profile, ability to deleverage following the proposed acquisition, potential synergy opportunities, and the review of the preferred financing documentation. Should the acquisition be completed and fully financed as stated by the management team, balance sheet debt is likely to increase substantially, resulting in 2021 pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA as high as 4.9x (inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments).

"Although the Chubb acquisition will improve APi's credit quality with increases in scale, revenue diversification, and profitability, it substantially elevates APi's execution and financial risk in the short term," said Emile El Nems, Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

APi's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a market leading business service provider of safety, specialty, and industrial services in over 200 locations across North America and Europe. In addition, APi's credit rating is supported by very good liquidity with no significant debt maturities until 2026, and commitment to a disciplined approach to balance sheet management. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the construction business. Governance remains an important consideration in our evaluation of APi's credit profile. As a publicly traded company with an experienced board, we believe there is low risk for lapse in oversight and internal controls. However, management's willingness to take on additional leverage to fund inorganic growth initiatives increases the company's financial risk. That said, over the next 12-18 months we expect the company to use its free cash flow to aggressively reduce leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if APi maintains strong free cash flow and very good liquidity; adjusted debt to EBTIDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is below 3.0x for a sustained period; adjusted EBITA to interest expense is above 6.0x for a sustained period; and retained cash flow to net debt is above 25%.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the company's liquidity; adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 4.0x for a sustained period; adjusted EBITA to interest expense is below 4.5x for a sustained period; and retained cash flow to net debt is below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in in New Brighton, MN, APi Group Corporation is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with the ticker symbol [APG]. As measured by revenue, APi Group Corporation is the largest provider of commercial life safety solutions and a top five specialty contractor servicing the industrial and commercial end markets in the US with a broad customer base and a diversified revenue stream. The company operates in over 200 locations and generates approximately 90% of its revenue in the United States.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

