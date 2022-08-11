Moody's changes AQP's outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

Madrid, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A. ("AQP") to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed AQP's Baa3 long-term issuer rating and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1.

The rating action follows the outlook change on the Baa3 rating of the Region of Puglia to negative from stable, on 9 August 2022. For more details, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468278.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook change to negative reflects the strong linkages between AQP and the Region of Puglia (Baa3 negative); and aligns the outlook on AQP with that of the Region of Puglia.

Given the 100% ownership by the Region of Puglia, AQP falls within the scope of Moody´s Government-Related Issuers Methodology. Accordingly, AQP's Baa3 long-term issuer rating incorporates one notch of rating uplift from the ba1 BCA, to reflect the expectation of strong support from, and high dependence with, Region of Puglia in case of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

Today's rating affirmation reflects (1) AQP's role as the regional monopolistic provider of integrated water services; (2) the increasingly established Italian regulatory framework, which enhances cash flow stability and predictability and (3) the long-term funding granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB), with a maturity of fifteen years that is well beyond the end of AQP's existing concession (December 2025). Notwithstanding AQP's strong credit metrics, as evidenced by annual funds from operations (FFO)/net debt ratio sustainably above 45%, the rating and more specifically the ba1 BCA, continues to reflect the residual uncertainties in respect of the future of the concession beyond the scheduled maturity of December 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In view of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is not anticipated in the short term. However, assuming the company maintains a strong financial profile, positive rating pressure could develop if there is (1) an improvement in the Region of Puglia's rating; and (2) certainty around the future of AQP's concession beyond December 2025 or evidence of a timely and full compensation at concession maturity in case of termination.

Factors that could result in negative pressures on AQP's rating include: (1) downward pressure on the Region of Puglia's rating; or (2) a material deterioration in the company's liquidity and financial profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55428, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

AQP is Italy's second-largest water company, providing integrated water services to all municipalities within the Region of Puglia (four million inhabitants served), the country's largest water system zone (ATO). AQP is fully owned by the Region of Puglia. As of December 2021, the company reported revenues linked to the provision of water services of approximately €493 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

