Moody's changes AVI-SPL's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B2 CFR

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed A&V Holdings Midco, LLC's (dba "AVI-SPL" or "AVI") outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its existing ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2 and B2-PD, respectively, and the company's B2 senior secured first lien credit facility rating.

The change in AVI's outlook to negative is driven by Moody's revised expectation for the company's future growth prospects and cash flow generation amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Due to business challenges presented by COVID-19, with certain audiovisual and video collaboration projects being delayed or halted for the foreseeable future, Moody's projects AVI's operating results to deteriorate meaningfully in the second quarter of 2020, but gradually recover in the back half of 2020 as states begin to ease the stay-at-home orders. AVI-SPL's highly-contractual services business has remained resilient and the company has been asked to provide incremental services to assist customers deploy broader work-from-home and related technology solutions. Moody's forecasts AVI's pro forma revenue and EBITDA to decline in the high single digit percentages at the end of 2020, on year-over-year basis.

Nevertheless, Moody's believes that AVI has sufficient liquidity to manage through the challenging operating environment and expects that credit metrics and liquidity will gradually improve over the next 12-15 months owing the strong backlog and management's ability to integrate the acquisition of Whitlock and realize merger synergies.

Moody's took the following rating actions on A&V Holdings Midco, LLC:

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B2-PD

$379.6 million first lien senior secured term loan B due 2027, affirmed at B2 (LGD4)

...$50 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025, affirmed at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Action:

Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the potential impact on AVI from the breadth and severity of the shock, including potential work stoppages and delays, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

AVI's B2 CFR reflects the company's high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage, estimated in the mid-4.0x times range (Moody's adjusted and not incorporating unrealized synergies) as of December 31, 2019, operating headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic and integration risk associated with the combination of Whitlock with AVI's businesses. The rating is also constrained by the company's concentrated business focus on the fragmented and competitive global audio visual ("AV") and video conferencing ("VC") solutions market, with revenues that are largely project-based and relationship-dependent, as well as inherently low profit margins. In addition, the potential reconfiguration of US office space following the coronavirus may affect the teleconferencing installation design. Deleveraging over the next 12-18 months is predicated on management's ability to successfully integrate both companies and realize meaningful cost savings and synergies, while also maintaining stable topline growth. The company is also exposed to event risks under private equity ownership, including debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

Nonetheless, AVI's rating is supported by the combined company's leading market position within the AV and VC serving large diversified group of enterprise customers, SMEs and government and education agencies. AVI's credit profile also benefits from historically high customer retention rates, continued favorable trends in outsourcing digital workplace services and relatively strong free cash flow generation in relation to funded debt. The merger creates opportunities for the company to cross-sell services across AVI's managed services and software platform into Whitlock's customer base and realize meaningful cost savings through headcount reductions, facility and IT system consolidation, and unlock more favorable vendor rebates. Moody's also acknowledges management's track record of integrating past acquisitions and realizing cost synergies.

As consequence of the company's access to sensitive client data used in AVI's client affairs and an expectation for aggressive financial policies under sponsor ownership, social and governance risks, respectively, are noteworthy.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that AVI will not be able to improve earnings and free cash flow sufficient to substantially delever its balance sheet over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also incorporates the uncertainty related to the duration of the work disruption caused by the coronavirus and AVI's ability to quickly adjust cost and maintain at least adequate liquidity. The outlook may be stabilized if the company successfully navigates the impact on its business from the coronavirus, restores its credit metrics, and maintains healthy liquidity.

Moody's expects AVI to have good liquidity over the next 12-15 months, but is at risk for deterioration depending on the duration of the pandemic and the pace of recovery. Sources of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of approximately $50 million as of March 31, 2020, including the company's pro-active draw of $30 million under it $50 million revolving credit facility due 2025. As of April 30, 2020, the Company repaid $20 million of its revolving credit facility, leaving a remaining balance of $10 million. Moody's projects annual free cash flow of approximately $20-25 million (after required annual term loan amortization of $19.2 million, paid quarterly). All outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility are expected to be repaid by the end of 2020. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan, but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio covenant of 5.6x if the amount drawn exceeds 35% ($17.5 million) of the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects the company will maintain covenant compliance at all times.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if the coronavirus has a material effect on the company's installations, AVI cannot translate planned cost savings and synergy benefits into higher EBITDA, revenue or EBITDA are expected to be materially lower, or if the company fails to generated meaningful free cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt-to-EBTDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5.0x, on other than temporary basis.

Although not expected in the near term given integration risks and operating headwinds, Moody's would consider an upgrade if AVI is able to demonstrate sustained organic growth and meaningful margin expansion, while maintaining good liquidity with balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's believes that the company will maintain debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 3.5x and free cash flow to total debt in double-digit percentages to debt.

AVI-SPL, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a digital workplace solutions provider, whose services include design, engineering, procurement, integration and installation of audiovisual and video collaboration systems, and managed services for the operation and maintenance of same, to North American enterprise, public sector and SMB clients. Moody's projects annual revenue for the combined company of approximately $1.15 billion in 2020. AVI is majority owned by Marlin Equity Partners, with remaining shares held by H.I.G. Capital and management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

