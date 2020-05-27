Moody's changes AVI-SPL's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B2 CFR

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
A&V Holdings Midco, LLC's (dba "AVI-SPL"
or "AVI") outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its
existing ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and
its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2 and B2-PD,
respectively, and the company's B2 senior secured first lien
credit facility rating.
The change in AVI's outlook to negative is driven by Moody's
revised expectation for the company's future growth prospects and
cash flow generation amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Due to business
challenges presented by COVID-19, with certain audiovisual
and video collaboration projects being delayed or halted for the foreseeable
future, Moody's projects AVI's operating results to
deteriorate meaningfully in the second quarter of 2020, but gradually
recover in the back half of 2020 as states begin to ease the stay-at-home
orders. AVI-SPL's highly-contractual services
business has remained resilient and the company has been asked to provide
incremental services to assist customers deploy broader work-from-home
and related technology solutions. Moody's forecasts AVI's
pro forma revenue and EBITDA to decline in the high single digit percentages
at the end of 2020, on year-over-year basis.
Nevertheless, Moody's believes that AVI has sufficient liquidity
to manage through the challenging operating environment and expects that
credit metrics and liquidity will gradually improve over the next 12-15
months owing the strong backlog and management's ability to integrate
the acquisition of Whitlock and realize merger synergies.
Moody's took the following rating actions on A&V Holdings Midco,
LLC:
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B2-PD
$379.6 million first lien senior secured term loan
B due 2027, affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
...$50 million first lien senior secured revolving
credit facility due 2025, affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Action:
Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the potential impact on AVI from the breadth and severity of the shock,
including potential work stoppages and delays, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
AVI's B2 CFR reflects the company's high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA
leverage, estimated in the mid-4.0x times range (Moody's
adjusted and not incorporating unrealized synergies) as of December 31,
2019, operating headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic and integration
risk associated with the combination of Whitlock with AVI's businesses.
The rating is also constrained by the company's concentrated business
focus on the fragmented and competitive global audio visual ("AV") and
video conferencing ("VC") solutions market, with revenues that are
largely project-based and relationship-dependent,
as well as inherently low profit margins. In addition, the
potential reconfiguration of US office space following the coronavirus
may affect the teleconferencing installation design. Deleveraging
over the next 12-18 months is predicated on management's ability
to successfully integrate both companies and realize meaningful cost savings
and synergies, while also maintaining stable topline growth.
The company is also exposed to event risks under private equity ownership,
including debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.
Nonetheless, AVI's rating is supported by the combined company's
leading market position within the AV and VC serving large diversified
group of enterprise customers, SMEs and government and education
agencies. AVI's credit profile also benefits from historically
high customer retention rates, continued favorable trends in outsourcing
digital workplace services and relatively strong free cash flow generation
in relation to funded debt. The merger creates opportunities for
the company to cross-sell services across AVI's managed services
and software platform into Whitlock's customer base and realize meaningful
cost savings through headcount reductions, facility and IT system
consolidation, and unlock more favorable vendor rebates.
Moody's also acknowledges management's track record of integrating
past acquisitions and realizing cost synergies.
As consequence of the company's access to sensitive client data used in
AVI's client affairs and an expectation for aggressive financial policies
under sponsor ownership, social and governance risks, respectively,
are noteworthy.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that AVI will not be able to improve
earnings and free cash flow sufficient to substantially delever its balance
sheet over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also incorporates
the uncertainty related to the duration of the work disruption caused
by the coronavirus and AVI's ability to quickly adjust cost and
maintain at least adequate liquidity. The outlook may be stabilized
if the company successfully navigates the impact on its business from
the coronavirus, restores its credit metrics, and maintains
healthy liquidity.
Moody's expects AVI to have good liquidity over the next 12-15
months, but is at risk for deterioration depending on the duration
of the pandemic and the pace of recovery. Sources of liquidity
consist of balance sheet cash of approximately $50 million as of
March 31, 2020, including the company's pro-active
draw of $30 million under it $50 million revolving credit
facility due 2025. As of April 30, 2020, the Company
repaid $20 million of its revolving credit facility, leaving
a remaining balance of $10 million. Moody's projects
annual free cash flow of approximately $20-25 million (after
required annual term loan amortization of $19.2 million,
paid quarterly). All outstanding borrowings under the revolving
credit facility are expected to be repaid by the end of 2020. There
are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan, but
the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first lien leverage
ratio covenant of 5.6x if the amount drawn exceeds 35% ($17.5
million) of the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects
the company will maintain covenant compliance at all times.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if the coronavirus has a material effect
on the company's installations, AVI cannot translate planned
cost savings and synergy benefits into higher EBITDA, revenue or
EBITDA are expected to be materially lower, or if the company fails
to generated meaningful free cash flow. The ratings could also
be downgraded if debt-to-EBTDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
above 5.0x, on other than temporary basis.
Although not expected in the near term given integration risks and operating
headwinds, Moody's would consider an upgrade if AVI is able to demonstrate
sustained organic growth and meaningful margin expansion, while
maintaining good liquidity with balanced financial policies. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's believes that the company will
maintain debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 3.5x
and free cash flow to total debt in double-digit percentages to
debt.
AVI-SPL, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a digital
workplace solutions provider, whose services include design,
engineering, procurement, integration and installation of
audiovisual and video collaboration systems, and managed services
for the operation and maintenance of same, to North American enterprise,
public sector and SMB clients. Moody's projects annual revenue
for the combined company of approximately $1.15 billion
in 2020. AVI is majority owned by Marlin Equity Partners,
with remaining shares held by H.I.G. Capital and
management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653