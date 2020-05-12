Moody's changes Acorn Project (Two) LLP outlook to negative; ratings affirmed

London, 12 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed
to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Acorn Project (Two)
LLP (the Issuer). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
the (P)B1/Aa2.ke ratings on the KES5 billion guaranteed,
senior secured medium term note programme (the MTN Programme) and assigned
definitive guaranteed, senior secured ratings of B1/Aa2.ke
to the drawdowns under the MTN Programme.
The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established
under the laws of Kenya (Government of Kenya, B2 negative) to issue
up to five billion Kenyan shillings of fixed-rate, senior
secured Notes due 2024 (the Notes) under the MTN Programme to part fund
the construction of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA)
buildings in Nairobi and associated transaction costs. The Notes
have a bullet maturity and are governed by Kenyan law.
The Notes benefit from a partial guarantee of principal and interest,
provided by GuarantCo (A1 negative), which enhances Noteholder recovery
in the event of an Issuer default. The English law partial guarantee
is unconditional and irrevocable subject to the Deed of Guarantee,
and provides for recovery on up 50% of principal and interest payment
shortfalls in the event of default, while the remainder of the Notes
remains exposed to credit risk of the Issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the more challenging
economic and financial conditions in Kenya, generally, following
the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and as reflected in the negative
outlook on the Government of Kenya sovereign bond rating. For additional
details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please
refer to the press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-outlook-on-Kenyas-rating-to-negative-from-stable--PR_423404.
Moody's considers the Issuer's standalone credit profile before
incorporating the credit enhancement provided by the GuarantCo guarantee
to be constrained by the sovereign rating, given the multiple channels
of exposure and contagion that exist between the sovereign and local issuers.
The negative outlook also reflects the challenges posed to the construction
and marketing of the Issuer's PBSA assets because of the coronavirus
lock-down measures and potential longer-term impact on demand.
The Issuer's immediate exposure to coronavirus effects relates to
supply chain disruptions and constraints on mobilising construction personnel
in the context of social distancing requirements, though some mitigation
measures are in place. Acorn has resumed work at its construction
sites after a brief hiatus, implementing social distancing and enhanced
health and safety measures. On 15 March, the government instructed
all universities and tertiary institutions to close, and they remain
closed. As a result, the Issuer's /recently completed
student accommodation property (Qwetu Wilson View Nairobi West) is not
earning rental revenues, however over 95% of the residents
retained their deposits to secure their accommodation for a return as
soon as their learning institutions re-open. The timeline
for a reopening of Kenyan universities is unclear. There may be
longer term negative implications for demand for university places and
the Issuer's PBSA assets, particularly from international
students, given general student unease about moving away from home,
and value for money concerns in a weaker economic environment.
The Issuer's ratings continue to reflect the following credit strengths:
(1) GuarantCo partial guarantee of up to 50% of principal and interest
payment shortfalls in event of an Issuer default; (2) currently favourable
supply/demand characteristics in the under-supplied market for
student accommodation in Nairobi; (3) relatively straightforward
construction requirements, and Moody's expectation that the
Issuer can manage the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus;
(4) the Issuer's robust ability to withstand declines in valuation for
its PBSA assets under Moody's forecasts; and (5) project finance
protections including restrictions on the Issuer's business activities
and distributions, limitations on additional debt, and a Noteholder
security package comprising (inter alia) charges over the assets,
land, accounts, and shares.
The ratings also reflect the following credit challenges: (1) market
demand risk for Issuer's PBSA units and threat of new entrants; (2)
concentration risk in the nascent PBSA sector in Kenya, with untested
long-term assumptions around occupancy levels and pricing;
(3) lack of marketing agreements with universities giving preference to
its assets and exposure to ongoing re-letting and tenant credit
risk; (4) lack of amortization prior to maturity of the Notes,
with repayment of principal reliant entirely on the sale and/or refinancing
of the accommodation assets, exposing the Issuer to valuation and
execution risk; (5) ability of Issuer to add properties could result
in a deterioration of credit quality over time, and affords the
Issuer a degree of management flexibility that is greater than Moody's
rated project finance peers in the sector; and (6) Kenya country
risk, and relatively new and untested frameworks for the protection
of creditors rights.
The Issuer's global scale rating includes uplift for the credit enhancement
provided by GuarantCo of around 2 notches, relative to Moody's view
of the Issuer's standalone credit profile. This uplift reflects
the rating of GuarantCo, the terms of the Notes and Guarantee,
and the size of the guarantee and how these factors improve the expected
recovery values following an Issuer default.
The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset
price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The Issuer's private
student accommodation sector is affected by the shock given supply chain
disruptions, constraints on mobilising personnel at construction
sites given social distancing laws and requirements for self quarantine,
and also the impact on demand and rental yields arising from university
closures. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the current negative outlook.
The outlook could be stabilised if the outlook on the Government of Kenya's
sovereign bond rating were to be stabilised, and subject to satisfactory
completion of the Issuer's PBSA buildings in construction,
rental occupancy levels above 90%, and property valuations
supporting a loan-to-value ratio not greater than 75 percent.
Downward rating pressure could arise owing to any of the following:
(1) downgrade of GuarantCo to below Baa3; (2) addition of properties
to the Issuer's portfolio that, in Moody's opinion, are not
of a sufficiently similar quality as currently anticipated; (3) problems
encountered during the construction period that are likely to put stress
on the Issuer's ability to reach completion, or evidence of a funding
shortfall; (4) failure of the Issuer to achieve contemplated property
occupancy levels and/or rental prices; (5) a deterioration in the
competitiveness of the Issuer's portfolio; (6) adverse regulatory
or market developments in Kenya or Nairobi which, in Moody's opinion,
are likely to impair the value of the portfolio such that the loan-to-value
ratio exceeds 75%; or (7) a downgrade of the Government of
Kenya's rating.
ISSUER PROFILE
The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established
under the laws of Kenya. The Issuer has been established for the
purpose of issuing the Notes under the MTN Programme.
The Issuer has established special purpose LLPs (which are wholly-owned
subsidiaries of the Issuer) to acquire and hold a portfolio of student
housing assets in Nairobi (each, a Project Entity and together,
the Project Entities). The proceeds of the Notes, after deduction
of certain transaction expenses, will be used by the Issuer to advance
funds to the Project Entities for construction and costs.
The Issuer's total cumulative drawdown under the MTN Programme stands
at KES1,716 million (USD16.1 million).
The managing partner of the Issuer is Acorn Holdings Limited (AHL).
AHL is jointly owned by Acorn Investments Limited (50%) and Accord
Holdco (50%), controlled respectively by management of AHL
and Helios Investment Partners Limited. AHL has provided a corporate
guarantee of the Notes. AHL, together with the Issuer and
Project Entities, are obligors under the terms of the Notes.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
