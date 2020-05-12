Moody's changes Acorn Project (Two) LLP outlook to negative; ratings affirmed

London, 12 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Acorn Project (Two) LLP (the Issuer). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the (P)B1/Aa2.ke ratings on the KES5 billion guaranteed, senior secured medium term note programme (the MTN Programme) and assigned definitive guaranteed, senior secured ratings of B1/Aa2.ke to the drawdowns under the MTN Programme.

The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established under the laws of Kenya (Government of Kenya, B2 negative) to issue up to five billion Kenyan shillings of fixed-rate, senior secured Notes due 2024 (the Notes) under the MTN Programme to part fund the construction of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) buildings in Nairobi and associated transaction costs. The Notes have a bullet maturity and are governed by Kenyan law.

The Notes benefit from a partial guarantee of principal and interest, provided by GuarantCo (A1 negative), which enhances Noteholder recovery in the event of an Issuer default. The English law partial guarantee is unconditional and irrevocable subject to the Deed of Guarantee, and provides for recovery on up 50% of principal and interest payment shortfalls in the event of default, while the remainder of the Notes remains exposed to credit risk of the Issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the more challenging economic and financial conditions in Kenya, generally, following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and as reflected in the negative outlook on the Government of Kenya sovereign bond rating. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-outlook-on-Kenyas-rating-to-negative-from-stable--PR_423404. Moody's considers the Issuer's standalone credit profile before incorporating the credit enhancement provided by the GuarantCo guarantee to be constrained by the sovereign rating, given the multiple channels of exposure and contagion that exist between the sovereign and local issuers. The negative outlook also reflects the challenges posed to the construction and marketing of the Issuer's PBSA assets because of the coronavirus lock-down measures and potential longer-term impact on demand.

The Issuer's immediate exposure to coronavirus effects relates to supply chain disruptions and constraints on mobilising construction personnel in the context of social distancing requirements, though some mitigation measures are in place. Acorn has resumed work at its construction sites after a brief hiatus, implementing social distancing and enhanced health and safety measures. On 15 March, the government instructed all universities and tertiary institutions to close, and they remain closed. As a result, the Issuer's /recently completed student accommodation property (Qwetu Wilson View Nairobi West) is not earning rental revenues, however over 95% of the residents retained their deposits to secure their accommodation for a return as soon as their learning institutions re-open. The timeline for a reopening of Kenyan universities is unclear. There may be longer term negative implications for demand for university places and the Issuer's PBSA assets, particularly from international students, given general student unease about moving away from home, and value for money concerns in a weaker economic environment.

The Issuer's ratings continue to reflect the following credit strengths: (1) GuarantCo partial guarantee of up to 50% of principal and interest payment shortfalls in event of an Issuer default; (2) currently favourable supply/demand characteristics in the under-supplied market for student accommodation in Nairobi; (3) relatively straightforward construction requirements, and Moody's expectation that the Issuer can manage the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus; (4) the Issuer's robust ability to withstand declines in valuation for its PBSA assets under Moody's forecasts; and (5) project finance protections including restrictions on the Issuer's business activities and distributions, limitations on additional debt, and a Noteholder security package comprising (inter alia) charges over the assets, land, accounts, and shares.

The ratings also reflect the following credit challenges: (1) market demand risk for Issuer's PBSA units and threat of new entrants; (2) concentration risk in the nascent PBSA sector in Kenya, with untested long-term assumptions around occupancy levels and pricing; (3) lack of marketing agreements with universities giving preference to its assets and exposure to ongoing re-letting and tenant credit risk; (4) lack of amortization prior to maturity of the Notes, with repayment of principal reliant entirely on the sale and/or refinancing of the accommodation assets, exposing the Issuer to valuation and execution risk; (5) ability of Issuer to add properties could result in a deterioration of credit quality over time, and affords the Issuer a degree of management flexibility that is greater than Moody's rated project finance peers in the sector; and (6) Kenya country risk, and relatively new and untested frameworks for the protection of creditors rights.

The Issuer's global scale rating includes uplift for the credit enhancement provided by GuarantCo of around 2 notches, relative to Moody's view of the Issuer's standalone credit profile. This uplift reflects the rating of GuarantCo, the terms of the Notes and Guarantee, and the size of the guarantee and how these factors improve the expected recovery values following an Issuer default.

The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Issuer's private student accommodation sector is affected by the shock given supply chain disruptions, constraints on mobilising personnel at construction sites given social distancing laws and requirements for self quarantine, and also the impact on demand and rental yields arising from university closures. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the current negative outlook.

The outlook could be stabilised if the outlook on the Government of Kenya's sovereign bond rating were to be stabilised, and subject to satisfactory completion of the Issuer's PBSA buildings in construction, rental occupancy levels above 90%, and property valuations supporting a loan-to-value ratio not greater than 75 percent.

Downward rating pressure could arise owing to any of the following: (1) downgrade of GuarantCo to below Baa3; (2) addition of properties to the Issuer's portfolio that, in Moody's opinion, are not of a sufficiently similar quality as currently anticipated; (3) problems encountered during the construction period that are likely to put stress on the Issuer's ability to reach completion, or evidence of a funding shortfall; (4) failure of the Issuer to achieve contemplated property occupancy levels and/or rental prices; (5) a deterioration in the competitiveness of the Issuer's portfolio; (6) adverse regulatory or market developments in Kenya or Nairobi which, in Moody's opinion, are likely to impair the value of the portfolio such that the loan-to-value ratio exceeds 75%; or (7) a downgrade of the Government of Kenya's rating.

ISSUER PROFILE

The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established under the laws of Kenya. The Issuer has been established for the purpose of issuing the Notes under the MTN Programme.

The Issuer has established special purpose LLPs (which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Issuer) to acquire and hold a portfolio of student housing assets in Nairobi (each, a Project Entity and together, the Project Entities). The proceeds of the Notes, after deduction of certain transaction expenses, will be used by the Issuer to advance funds to the Project Entities for construction and costs.

The Issuer's total cumulative drawdown under the MTN Programme stands at KES1,716 million (USD16.1 million).

The managing partner of the Issuer is Acorn Holdings Limited (AHL). AHL is jointly owned by Acorn Investments Limited (50%) and Accord Holdco (50%), controlled respectively by management of AHL and Helios Investment Partners Limited. AHL has provided a corporate guarantee of the Notes. AHL, together with the Issuer and Project Entities, are obligors under the terms of the Notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

