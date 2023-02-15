Moody's changes Acorn Project (Two) LLP outlook to stable; ratings affirmed

London, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to stable from negative the outlook on Acorn Project (Two) LLP (the Issuer). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the (P)B1/Aa2.ke ratings on the KES5.7 billion backed senior secured medium term note programme (the MTN Programme) and affirmed the backed senior secured ratings of B1/Aa2.ke on the drawdowns under the MTN Programme.

Commenting on the rating action, Christopher Bredholt, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for the Issuer said "Acorn's construction of its student accommodation has demonstrated resilience throughout the coronavirus pandemic and its properties have ramped up quickly in an undersupplied market. The recent sale of a second asset and associated deleveraging reduces risks around the 2024 bullet maturity and supports the Issuer's ability to withstand portfolio valuation declines."

The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established under the laws of Kenya (Government of Kenya, B2 negative) to issue up to 5.7 billion Kenyan shillings of fixed-rate, senior secured Notes due 2024 (the Notes) under the MTN Programme to part fund the construction of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) buildings in Nairobi and associated transaction costs. The Notes have a bullet maturity and are governed by Kenyan law.

The Notes benefit from a partial guarantee of principal and interest, provided by GuarantCo Limited (GuarantCo, A1 stable), which enhances Noteholder recovery in the event of an Issuer default. The English law partial guarantee is unconditional and irrevocable subject to the Deed of Guarantee, and provides for recovery on up 50% of principal and interest payment shortfalls in the event of default, while the remainder of the Notes remains exposed to credit risk of the Issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects (1) the Issuer's satisfactory progress in the construction of its PBSA portfolio and reduction in associated risk profile; (2) room occupancy ramping up more quickly than in Moody's base case and evidence of the Issuer's ability to pass through inflationary adjustments to its tenants; (3) the sale of two assets and associated deleveraging (repaying KES1.6 billion of Notes) which mitigates risks around the November 2024 bullet repayment date; and (4) evidence that valuations support loan-to-value ratios well below the 75% LTV covenant in the financing documentation.

The Issuer's ratings continue to reflect the following credit strengths: (1) GuarantCo's partial guarantee of up to 50% of principal and interest payment shortfalls in event of an Issuer default; (2) currently favourable supply/demand characteristics in the under-supplied market for student accommodation in Nairobi; (3) relatively straightforward construction requirements, and Moody's expectation that the Issuer can continue to manage the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus; (4) the Issuer's robust ability to withstand declines in valuation for its PBSA assets under Moody's forecasts; and (5) project finance protections including restrictions on the Issuer's business activities and distributions, limitations on additional debt, and a Noteholder security package comprising (inter alia) charges over the assets, land, accounts, and shares.

The ratings also reflect, however, the following credit challenges: (1) market demand risk for Issuer's PBSA units and threat of new entrants; (2) concentration risk in the nascent PBSA sector in Kenya, with untested long-term assumptions around occupancy levels and pricing; (3) lack of long-term marketing agreements with universities giving preference to its assets and exposure to ongoing re-letting and tenant credit risk; (4) lack of amortization prior to maturity of the Notes, with repayment of principal reliant entirely on the sale and/or refinancing of the accommodation assets, exposing the Issuer to valuation and execution risk; (5) the Issuer's financing documents grant a degree of management flexibility that is greater than Moody's rated project finance peers in the sector, with the sale of an asset triggering repayment of a property's proportionate debt rather than proceeds fully applied to Issuer-level debt reduction; and (6) Kenya country risk, and relatively new and untested frameworks for the protection of creditors rights.

The Issuer's global scale rating includes uplift for the credit enhancement provided by GuarantCo of around 2 notches, relative to Moody's view of the Issuer's standalone credit profile. This uplift reflects the rating of GuarantCo, the terms of the Notes and Guarantee, and the size of the guarantee and how these factors improve the expected recovery values following an Issuer default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure is unlikely to emerge in the next 12 to 18 months given the Issuer remains exposed to construction and ramp up risk as well as refinancing risk for the bullet, and considering the negative outlook on the Government of Kenya.

Downward rating pressure could arise because of any of the following: (1) downgrade of GuarantCo to below Baa3; (2) problems encountered during the construction period that are likely to put stress on the Issuer's ability to reach completion, or evidence of a funding shortfall; (3) failure of the Issuer to achieve contemplated property occupancy levels and/or rental prices; (4) a deterioration in the competitiveness of the Issuer's portfolio; (5) adverse regulatory or market developments in Kenya or Nairobi which, in Moody's opinion, are likely to impair the value of the portfolio such that the loan-to-value ratio exceeds 75%; or (6) a downgrade of the Government of Kenya's rating.

ISSUER PROFILE

The Issuer is a special purpose, limited liability partnership established under the laws of Kenya. The Issuer has been established for the purpose of issuing the Notes under the MTN Programme.

The Issuer has established special purpose LLPs (which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Issuer) to acquire and hold a portfolio of student housing assets in Nairobi (each, a Project Entity and together, the Project Entities). The proceeds of the Notes, after deduction of certain transaction expenses, will be used by the Issuer to advance funds to the Project Entities for construction and costs.

The Issuer's total Notes outstanding under the MTN Programme stood at KES3,505 million (USD28.1 million) as of January 2023. Including the May 2021 early redemption of the KES777 million Notes associated with the Qwetu Wilson View - Nairobi West (Acacia Vale Properties LLP) Project Entity and October 2022 early redemption of the KES800 million Notes associated with Qwetu Aberdare Heights I (Rowan Properties LLP), the Issuer's total cumulative drawdown under the programme is KES5,082 million (USD40.7 million).

The legal and benificial owner of the Issuer is the Acorn Student Accommodation Development REIT (Acorn D-REIT) in which Acorn Holdings Limited (AHL) owns a majority stake. AHL is jointly owned by Acorn Investments Limited (50%) and Accord Holdco (50%), controlled respectively by management of AHL and Helios Investment Partners Limited. AHL has provided a corporate guarantee of the Notes. AHL, together with the Issuer and Project Entities, are obligors under the terms of the Notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

