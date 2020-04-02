Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Peer Holding III B.V. Related Research Credit Opinion: Peer Holding III B.V. (Action) : Update following debt financed dividend payment LGD Assessment: Peer Holding III B.V. Rating Action: Moody's affirms Action's ratings; outlook stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Peer Holding III B.V. LGD Assessment: Peer Holding III B.V. Rating Action: Moody's changes Action's outlook to negative from stable Rating Action: Moody's changes Action's outlook to negative from stable 02 Apr 2020 Paris, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Peer Holding III B.V.'s (Action). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B1 ratings of the issuer's senior secured bank credit facilities. Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, considered as a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Action's exposure to store retailing and discretionary spending has left it vulnerable to mandatory shop closures and to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Today's rating action reflects Moody's belief that Action will face a very challenging landscape in Europe amid supply chain disruptions, declining demand, mandated curfews, store closures and dislocation in the financial markets related to the coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency believes that the nationwide lockdown imposed recently by many authorities in Europe will seriously affect demand for discretionary products and will result in logistic and supply chain issues. Whilst Moody's acknowledges that around 50% of Action's product offering is non-discretionary and Action's shops could be partially opened, the rating agency believes that Action will face material operational disruptions in the next few weeks as the outbreak worsens. Over time, this could impact the company's earnings and margins, and ultimately weigh on its free cash flows and leverage. Moody's believes that Action's positioning as value-for-money' discounter retailer positions it well relative to many of its peers to benefit once the health crisis will have normalised, as Moody's expects customers will likely seek low-price offers in times of high uncertainty and weakened purchasing power. While Action needs a liquidity buffer because of its working capital seasonality, Moody's considers the company's liquidity as adequate currently. As of mid-March 2020, the company had a total liquidity of around €400 million, comprising cash of around €300 million, and €100 million preemptively drawn from its revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024. Whilst Action could compensate potential negative free cash flows by containing capital expenditures, Moody's would expect such a measure to be temporary. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Action of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Action's B1 senior secured instrument ratings are in line with the CFR. The company's probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD, is in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a lightly-covenanted debt package and a security package that comprises only share pledges and a cap on the value of guarantee security provided by Action Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries at the level of EUR905 million. Only the RCF has a springing covenant; this is only tested if utilization of the RCF exceeds 40%. The company has drawn its RCF but the covenant will not be tested because the purpose of the drawings was to refinance capital expenditure already incurred, which is excluded from the percentage use of the RCF calculation. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the downside risks on Action's operational performance and cash flows caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Europe, and the impact on the company's ability to deleverage in the next 12 to 18 months. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: The outlook could be stabilized if Action demonstrates its ability to maintain an adequate liquidity buffer during the health crisis and recovers operationally and financially in the next 12 to 18 months as evidenced by a return to positive like for like revenue growth supported by both organic growth and store expansion. Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short term. However, it could arise if Action improves its operating performance and credit metrics, as well as pursues a more conservative financial policy resulting in lower distributions to shareholders. Quantitatively, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Moody's adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x and EBIT/interest expense exceeds 3.0x. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Action is unable to maintain an adequate liquidity or if its operating performance declines (because of negative like-for-like sales growth or material decrease in profit margins). Similarly, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Action's financial policy becomes more aggressive, with free cash flow turning negative, such that Moody's adjusted (gross)debt/EBITDA remains above 5.5x on a sustainable basis or adjusted EBIT/interest expense ratio falls sustainably below 2.0x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Action, established in the Netherlands in 1993, is a non-food discount retailer with around EUR5.1 billion revenue and company reported operating EBITDA of EUR541 million (not including unusual items) in FY2019. In 2019, Action operated 1,552 stores, predominantly in the Netherlands, France, Germany and Belgium. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Francesco Bozzano

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

